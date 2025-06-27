Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

List of Participating Colleges and Universities of GPAT 2025

This article gives information about the list of participating colleges offering admissions by accepting the GPAT 2025 marks. Additionally, this article will also tell you about the specialisations offered in this postgraduate program.

List of Participating Colleges and Universities of GPAT 2025

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2025 results have been declared on June 25, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website natboard.edu.in. The GPAT 2025 exam was conducted on May 25, 2025. This national-level entrance exam offers admission to various Pharmacy colleges across India, which offer the M. Pharma program. The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is conducted by the NBEMS.

The first GPAT exam was conducted in 2010, and since 2018, the exam has been conducted by the AICTE. But from the year 2019, the GPAT exam has been administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This article will discuss the list of participating colleges across India which offer admission to their postgraduate pharma courses.

List of Participating Colleges offering Admission through GPAT 2025 Scores

Several colleges across India offer admission to their postgraduate pharma courses by accepting the marks of the GPAT exam. The candidates who appear in this exam hold a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from a recognised university.

The GPAT 2025 exam will give admission to the academic year of 2025-26, and the marks scored in this exam are accepted by the Pharmacy Council of India and are accepted by the affiliated university departments, constituent colleges and shall be valid for three years. Both government and private colleges accept the GPAT scores and offer admission to their postgraduate pharma courses.

Below is the list of the participating colleges that offer admission to their postgraduate pharmacy courses across India, along with the institute type:-

Institute Names

NIRF Rankings 2024

Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University

16

Jamia Hamdard

1

Bombay College of Pharmacy

73

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

5

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

2

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Guwahati

12

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

9

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Raebareli

14

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Kolkata

24

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad

15

National Institute Of Pharmaceutical Education And Research, Hajipur

33

JSS College of Pharmacy

4

Dibrugarh University

43

Birla Institute of Technology And Science - Pilani

3

Chandigarh University

20

Specialisations Offered in the M.Pharma Courses

Master of Pharmacy or M.Pharma courses are offered by various colleges across India. Admission to these courses is available through the GPAT exam. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges, and affiliated colleges. A few scholarships and other financial aid in the field of pharmacy are also awarded based on the GPAT score.

Below is the list of the specialisations that are offered under the Master of Pharmacy program in several colleges across India:-

