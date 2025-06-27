List of Participating Colleges and Universities of GPAT 2025

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2025 results have been declared on June 25, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website natboard.edu.in. The GPAT 2025 exam was conducted on May 25, 2025. This national-level entrance exam offers admission to various Pharmacy colleges across India, which offer the M. Pharma program. The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is conducted by the NBEMS.
The first GPAT exam was conducted in 2010, and since 2018, the exam has been conducted by the AICTE. But from the year 2019, the GPAT exam has been administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This article will discuss the list of participating colleges across India which offer admission to their postgraduate pharma courses.
List of Participating Colleges offering Admission through GPAT 2025 Scores
Several colleges across India offer admission to their postgraduate pharma courses by accepting the marks of the GPAT exam. The candidates who appear in this exam hold a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from a recognised university.
The GPAT 2025 exam will give admission to the academic year of 2025-26, and the marks scored in this exam are accepted by the Pharmacy Council of India and are accepted by the affiliated university departments, constituent colleges and shall be valid for three years. Both government and private colleges accept the GPAT scores and offer admission to their postgraduate pharma courses.
Below is the list of the participating colleges that offer admission to their postgraduate pharmacy courses across India, along with the institute type:-
Also, check these articles:-
- List of Top Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET UG Scores Based on World University Rankings 2025
Specialisations Offered in the M.Pharma Courses
Master of Pharmacy or M.Pharma courses are offered by various colleges across India. Admission to these courses is available through the GPAT exam. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges, and affiliated colleges. A few scholarships and other financial aid in the field of pharmacy are also awarded based on the GPAT score.
Below is the list of the specialisations that are offered under the Master of Pharmacy program in several colleges across India:-
- Quality Assurance
- Drug Regulatory Affairs
Also, check these articles:-
-
Are You an Astronaut Aspirant like Shubhanshu Shukla? Know the List of Top Colleges
-
Expected Cut-Off Not Cleared? Read about the Medical Courses Available Apart from MBBS
-
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks for Round 1 of IITs
-
-
New Program of IIT Jammu: BS in Behavioural Science and Predictive Analytics