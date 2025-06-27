List of Participating Colleges and Universities of GPAT 2025

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2025 results have been declared on June 25, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website natboard.edu.in. The GPAT 2025 exam was conducted on May 25, 2025. This national-level entrance exam offers admission to various Pharmacy colleges across India, which offer the M. Pharma program. The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is conducted by the NBEMS.

The first GPAT exam was conducted in 2010, and since 2018, the exam has been conducted by the AICTE. But from the year 2019, the GPAT exam has been administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This article will discuss the list of participating colleges across India which offer admission to their postgraduate pharma courses.