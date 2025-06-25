New Program of IIT Jammu: BS in Behavioural Science and Predictive Analytics

The Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu, is now offering a new Bachelor of Science degree in Behavioral Science and Predictive Analytics. It is a full-time four-year program, and individuals seeking admission must have taken and passed the JEE Advanced 2025 exam.
The Indian Institute of Jammu and Kashmir began accepting online applications for the BS in Behavioural Science and Predictive Analytics on June 20, 2025, and will end on July 18, 2025. The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Jammu offers this newly launched program. The course also offers students a variety of exit and career alternatives.
Key Highlights of BS in Behavioural Science and Predictive Analytics of IIT Jammu
The Bachelor of Science (BS) in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics courses is broad and integrates two unique fields: behavioral sciences and predictive analytics. This new undergraduate education will integrate human behavior research with cutting-edge data analysis methods to provide students with a thorough understanding of both qualitative and quantitative elements of human behaviour and decision-making.
The program's interdisciplinary approach will equip students with the tools they need to address complex societal concerns, including behavioral insights and prediction models. The combination of theoretical understanding and practical application enables students to bridge the gap between humanities and data science, preparing them for a wide range of careers that demand both critical thinking and technological skills.
Courses in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics
The core courses for the BS in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics are a four-year full-time degree that will be conducted offline. Candidates seeking admission to this new undergraduate program must first qualify for the JEE Advanced 2025. The first two years of the program will lay a solid foundation with core courses, while the following two years will focus on advanced study with specialisations.
Below is the list of core courses and advanced learning courses of the BS in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics program:-
Core Courses in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics:-
Here is the list of the core courses of the Bachelor of Science (BS) in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics program:-
Advanced Learning Courses in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics:-
Here is the list of the advanced learning courses of the Bachelor of Science (BS) in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics program:-
Eligibility Criteria and Exit Option for Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics
The newly launched program of the Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu, BS in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics, offers students who seek admission to this new course multiple exit options as per the NEP 2020.
The multiple exit options being offered by IIT Jammu for the BS in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics program are as follows:-
1. Certificate in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics, which will be offered only after completion of a year of the program.
2. Diploma in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics, which will be offered only aftercompletion of two years of the program.
3. Bachelor of Science in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics, which will be offered only after the completion of three years of the program.
4. Bachelor of Science in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics with Honours in Psychology Or Sociology, or Economics, which will only be offered after completion of four years of the program.
Eligibility Criteria for Admission:-
For admission to the Bachelor of Science (BS) in Behavioural Science and Predictive Analytics program of the Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu, there is a certain eligibility criteria that a student must qualify. The most important eligibility for seeking admission to this course is to have qualified the JEE Advanced 2025 and should have secured a rank in the same.
Below is the list of the eligibility criteria provided by IIT Jammu to offer admission to the BS in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics program:-
Career Opportunities Available
The Bachelor of Science (BS) in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics program of IIT Jammu prepared the students for a wide range of career opportunities that combine behavioural understanding and advanced data analytics. In industries that are data-driven decision makers, the students' knowledge in both these subjects makes them well-suited for the positions.
Below is a list of some of the career opportunities that are available after the completion of the BS in Behavioural Science and Predictive Analytics degree:-
