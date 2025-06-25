New Program of IIT Jammu: BS in Behavioural Science and Predictive Analytics

The Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu, is now offering a new Bachelor of Science degree in Behavioral Science and Predictive Analytics. It is a full-time four-year program, and individuals seeking admission must have taken and passed the JEE Advanced 2025 exam. The Indian Institute of Jammu and Kashmir began accepting online applications for the BS in Behavioural Science and Predictive Analytics on June 20, 2025, and will end on July 18, 2025. The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Jammu offers this newly launched program. The course also offers students a variety of exit and career alternatives.

Key Highlights of BS in Behavioural Science and Predictive Analytics of IIT Jammu The Bachelor of Science (BS) in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics courses is broad and integrates two unique fields: behavioral sciences and predictive analytics. This new undergraduate education will integrate human behavior research with cutting-edge data analysis methods to provide students with a thorough understanding of both qualitative and quantitative elements of human behaviour and decision-making. The program's interdisciplinary approach will equip students with the tools they need to address complex societal concerns, including behavioral insights and prediction models. The combination of theoretical understanding and practical application enables students to bridge the gap between humanities and data science, preparing them for a wide range of careers that demand both critical thinking and technological skills.

Courses in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics The core courses for the BS in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics are a four-year full-time degree that will be conducted offline. Candidates seeking admission to this new undergraduate program must first qualify for the JEE Advanced 2025. The first two years of the program will lay a solid foundation with core courses, while the following two years will focus on advanced study with specialisations. Below is the list of core courses and advanced learning courses of the BS in Behavioural Sciences and Predictive Analytics program:-