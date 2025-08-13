NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Released

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional results for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. This result shows the tentative seat allotment for candidates based on their NEET UG scores, preferences and eligibility. Candidates must note that this is a provisional list, which means the seat allotment is subject to change and should not be considered final.

If any candidates find an error or discrepancy in their allotment, they should immediately report it to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) by 11:00 A.M. on August 13, 2025, via the official email provided. After this deadline, the provisional result will be treated as final. Students are also advised that they should only visit their allotted college or institute after the declaration of the final results and after downloading the official allotment letter from the MCC website. This step will ensure and provide the candidates with a smooth admission process and avoid any confusion during reporting.