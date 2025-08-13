NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Released

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional results for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. This result shows the tentative seat allotment for candidates based on their NEET UG scores, preferences and eligibility. Candidates must note that this is a provisional list, which means the seat allotment is subject to change and should not be considered final.
If any candidates find an error or discrepancy in their allotment, they should immediately report it to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) by 11:00 A.M. on August 13, 2025, via the official email provided. After this deadline, the provisional result will be treated as final. Students are also advised that they should only visit their allotted college or institute after the declaration of the final results and after downloading the official allotment letter from the MCC website. This step will ensure and provide the candidates with a smooth admission process and avoid any confusion during reporting.
Rank-Wise and College-Wise Provisional Seat Allotment of the NEET UG 2025
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the provisional seat allotment for the NEET UG 2025 qualified candidates, distributed rank-wise and institute-wise. This list contains the tentative allocation of seats for the MBBS program across the various medical institutes of India. This allotment list has been prepared based on theNEET UG ranks, the candidate’s preferences, the reservation rules and seat availability. However, since the list is provisional, it is subject to changes.
Below is the table representing the rank-wise and seat allotment for the MBBS programs of the NEET UG 2025 Counselling for the candidates to have a better understanding of the seat allotment:-
|
Ranks
|
Courses
|
Allotted Quota
|
Institutes
|
1-48
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
49
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
51
|
MBBS
|
52-53
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
54
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
55
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, Jodhpur
|
56
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
57
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
58
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
59
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
60
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quot
|
61-62
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
63
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
64-65
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
66
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
67
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
68-69
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
70
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
71
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Government Medical College, Surat
|
72
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
73
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
74-75
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
76
|
MBBS
|
Delhi University
Quota
|
77
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
78
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
79
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
80
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
81
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
82
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
83
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
84
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
85
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
86
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
87
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
88
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
89-90
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
91-92
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
93
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, Rajkot
|
94
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
95
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
96
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
97
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
98
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Government Medical College And Hospital, Chandigarh
|
99-100
|
MBBS
|
All India
The release of the provisional result for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 marks an important step in the admission process. Candidates should carefully review their results, report any discrepancies within the stipulated timeline and wait for the final result before taking further actions. It is essential to remember that the provisional list is subject to change, and approaching the allotted college or institute should only be done after downloading the official allotment letter from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website.
