NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Released

The MCC has released the provisional results for Round I of NEET UG Counselling 2025. The provisional result is subject to change, and candidates should visit their allotted college or institute only after the final result is declared and the allotment letter is downloaded from the MCC website.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 13, 2025, 17:25 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Released

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional results for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. This result shows the tentative seat allotment for candidates based on their NEET UG scores, preferences and eligibility.  Candidates must note that this is a provisional list, which means the seat allotment is subject to change and should not be considered final.

If any candidates find an error or discrepancy in their allotment, they should immediately report it to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) by 11:00 A.M. on August 13, 2025, via the official email provided. After this deadline, the provisional result will be treated as final. Students are also advised that they should only visit their allotted college or institute after the declaration of the final results and after downloading the official allotment letter from the MCC website. This step will ensure and provide the candidates with a smooth admission process and avoid any confusion during reporting.

Rank-Wise and College-Wise Provisional Seat Allotment of the NEET UG 2025

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the provisional seat allotment for the NEET UG 2025 qualified candidates, distributed rank-wise and institute-wise. This list contains the tentative allocation of seats for the MBBS program across the various medical institutes of India. This allotment list has been prepared based on theNEET UG ranks, the candidate’s preferences, the reservation rules and seat availability. However, since the list is provisional, it is subject to changes.

Ranks

Courses

Allotted Quota

Institutes

1-48

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

49

MBBS

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

51

MBBS

52-53

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

54

MBBS

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

55

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, Jodhpur

56

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER Puducherry

57

MBBS

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

58

MBBS

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

59

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER Puducherry

60

MBBS

Open Seat Quot

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

61-62

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

63

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER Puducherry

64-65

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

66

MBBS

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

67

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

68-69

MBBS

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

70

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

71

MBBS

All India

Government Medical College, Surat

72

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER Puducherry

73

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

74-75

MBBS

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

76

MBBS

Delhi University

Quota

77

MBBS

All India

78

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER Puducherry

79

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

80

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER Puducherry

81

MBBS

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

82

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

83

MBBS

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

84

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER Puducherry

85

MBBS

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

86

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

87

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, Jodhpur

88

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

89-90

MBBS

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

91-92

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

93

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, Rajkot

94

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

95

MBBS

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

96

MBBS

All India

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

97

MBBS

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

98

MBBS

All India

Government Medical College And Hospital, Chandigarh

99-100

MBBS

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

The release of the provisional result for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 marks an important step in the admission process. Candidates should carefully review their results, report any discrepancies within the stipulated timeline and wait for the final result before taking further actions. It is essential to remember that the provisional list is subject to change, and approaching the allotted college or institute should only be done after downloading the official allotment letter from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website.

