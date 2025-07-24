NEET UG 2025 MBBS and BDS Seat Intake: AIIMS, JIPMER, Central and Deemed Universities

NEET UG 2025 is a popular exam through which all the government and private medical colleges across India offer admission to MBBS and BDS programs. Each of the institutions which offer admission to the MBBS and BDS programs through the NEET PG exam follows a different seat intake and admission quota, which makes it essential for aspirants to understand the seat intake before participating in the counselling process.

AIIMS, with its multiple campuses across India, offers highly sought-after MBBS seats. JIMPER Puducherry and Karaikal are also among the top government medical colleges offering admissions under the NEET. Central Universities like Banaras Hindu University and AMU also offer seats in the MBBS and BDS courses. In contrast, deemed universities provide a large number of MBBS seats under a high fee structure.

This article will provide you with a comprehensive overview of the number of seats in the medical colleges across India, which helps the students make an informed decision during the admission and counselling process. Being aware of the sea availability is the first step towards planning your application wisely.