NEET UG 2025 MBBS and BDS Seat Intake: AIIMS, JIPMER, Central and Deemed Universities

NEET UG 2025 is a popular exam through which all the government and private medical colleges across India offer admission to MBBS and BDS programs. Each of the institutions which offer admission to the MBBS and BDS programs through the NEET PG exam follows a different seat intake and admission quota, which makes it essential for aspirants to understand the seat intake before participating in the counselling process.
AIIMS, with its multiple campuses across India, offers highly sought-after MBBS seats. JIMPER Puducherry and Karaikal are also among the top government medical colleges offering admissions under the NEET. Central Universities like Banaras Hindu University and AMU also offer seats in the MBBS and BDS courses. In contrast, deemed universities provide a large number of MBBS seats under a high fee structure.
This article will provide you with a comprehensive overview of the number of seats in the medical colleges across India, which helps the students make an informed decision during the admission and counselling process. Being aware of the sea availability is the first step towards planning your application wisely.
What is the Final Seat Intake for Round 1 for the AIIMS, BHU, and JIMPER?
AIIMS, Banaras Hindu University, and JIPMER Puducherry and Karikal are among the most sought-after medical colleges in India, as they provide medical aspirants with affordable fees, good infrastructure, and, best of all, a wealth of practical experience due to the high volume of patients. Medical aspirants receive experience with various operations and medical issues.
Below is the total seat intake of the AIIMS across India, Banaras Hindu University, and JIMPER Puducherry and Karaikal for the MBBS Course:-
|
Institutes
|
Course
|
Total Seat Intake
|
MBBS
|
134
|
JIPMER Karaikal
|
MBBS
|
45
|
MBBS
|
100
|
MBBS
|
100
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
MBBS
|
100
|
AIIMS Bilaspur Changar Palasiyan, Himachal Pradesh
|
MBBS
|
100
|
MBBS
|
125
|
AIIMS, Bibi Nagar, Hyderabad
|
MBBS
|
100
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
75
|
MBBS
|
125
|
MBBS
|
125
|
MBBS
|
150
|
AIIMS, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
50
|
MBBS
|
125
|
MBBS
|
125
|
MBBS
|
125
|
AIIMS, Rai Bareli
|
MBBS
|
100
|
MBBS
|
125
|
MBBS
|
125
|
125
Also, check:-
What is the Seat Intake for the MBBS and BDS courses in DU, JMI and AMU?
Around 7 government medical colleges are offering MBBS and Dental courses in Delhi, including Lady Hardinge Medical College, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, Maulana Azad Medical College, Maulana Azad Institute of Medical Sciences, University College of Medical Sciences and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital. The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of the Aligarh Muslim University is also a renowned medical college which offers admission to the BDS and MBBS programs through NEET UG.
Below is the total seat intake of the medical colleges of Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, along with the courses offered:-
|
Institutes
|
Course
|
Total Seat Intake
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and
|
MBBS
|
133
|
University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
139
|
MBBS
|
197
|
BDS
|
40
|
MBBS
|
179
|
MBBS
|
73
|
Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
|
BDS
|
48
|
BDS
|
53
|
Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, Aligarh
|
BDS
|
50
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
85
( To know more about the detailed breakdown of the seat intake, https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3e0f7a4d0ef9b84b83b693bbf3feb8e6e/uploads/2025/07/2025072237.pdf, open this PDF link.)
Also, check:-
- Top Colleges Offering B.A. (Honours) in Political Science Course through CUET UG 2025: Check List, Cut-Offs and Other Details
- List of Top Participating National Law Universities Through CLAT 2026: Check Other Important Details
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!