This article will give information about the seat intake for the MBBS and BDS offered by the AIIMS across India, Central Universities like BHU, DU, JMI, and AMU and the JIMPER institutions offered through the NEET UG exam.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 24, 2025, 12:08 IST
NEET UG 2025 MBBS and BDS Seat Intake AIIMS, JIPMER, Central and Deemed Universities

NEET UG 2025 is a popular exam through which all the government and private medical colleges across India offer admission to MBBS and BDS programs. Each of the institutions which offer admission to the MBBS and BDS programs through the NEET PG exam follows a different seat intake and admission quota, which makes it essential for aspirants to understand the seat intake before participating in the counselling process. 

AIIMS, with its multiple campuses across India, offers highly sought-after MBBS seats. JIMPER  Puducherry and Karaikal are also among the top government medical colleges offering admissions under the NEET. Central Universities like Banaras Hindu University and AMU also offer seats in the MBBS and BDS courses. In contrast, deemed universities provide a large number of MBBS seats under a high fee structure.

This article will provide you with a comprehensive overview of the number of seats in the medical colleges across India, which helps the students make an informed decision during the admission and counselling process. Being aware of the sea availability is the first step towards planning your application wisely.

What is the Final Seat Intake for Round 1 for the AIIMS, BHU, and JIMPER?

AIIMS, Banaras Hindu University, and JIPMER Puducherry and Karikal are among the most sought-after medical colleges in India, as they provide medical aspirants with affordable fees, good infrastructure, and, best of all, a wealth of practical experience due to the high volume of patients.  Medical aspirants receive experience with various operations and medical issues.

Below is the total seat intake of the AIIMS across India, Banaras Hindu University, and JIMPER Puducherry and Karaikal for the MBBS Course:-

Institutes

Course

Total Seat Intake

JIPMER Puducherry

MBBS

134

JIPMER Karaikal

MBBS

45

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

MBBS

100

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

100

AIIMS Jammu

MBBS

100

AIIMS Bilaspur Changar Palasiyan, Himachal Pradesh

MBBS

100

AIIMS Mangalagiri

MBBS

125

AIIMS, Bibi Nagar, Hyderabad

MBBS

100

AIIMS Rajkot

MBBS

75

AIIMS, Deogarh

MBBS

125

AIIMS, Kalyani

MBBS

125

AIIMS, Jodhpur

MBBS

150

AIIMS, Madurai

MBBS

50

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

125

AIIMS, Nagpur

MBBS

125

AIIMS, Patna

MBBS

125

AIIMS, Rai Bareli

MBBS

100

AIIMS, Rishikesh

MBBS

125

AIIMS, Raipur

MBBS

125

AIIMS-Bhopal

MBBS

125

What is the Seat Intake for the MBBS and BDS courses in DU, JMI and AMU?

Around 7 government medical colleges are offering MBBS and Dental courses in Delhi, including Lady Hardinge Medical College, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, Maulana Azad Medical College, Maulana Azad Institute of Medical Sciences, University College of Medical Sciences and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital. The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of the Aligarh Muslim University is also a renowned medical college which offers admission to the BDS and MBBS programs through NEET UG.

Below is the total seat intake of the medical colleges of Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, along with the courses offered:-

Institutes

Course

Total Seat Intake

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and

Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

MBBS

133 

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

MBBS

139

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

197

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

BDS

40

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

179

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, Aligarh

MBBS

73

Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

BDS

48 

ESIC Dental College and Hospital

BDS

53

Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, Aligarh

BDS

50

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi

MBBS

85

( To know more about the detailed breakdown of the seat intake, https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3e0f7a4d0ef9b84b83b693bbf3feb8e6e/uploads/2025/07/2025072237.pdf, open this PDF link.)

