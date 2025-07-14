Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF Download

The Punjab NEET Merit List 2025 will determine admissions to approximately 1,800 MBBS and 1,260 BDS seats in Punjab's government and private colleges, specifically for the 85% state quota. This comprehensive article will provide details on how to download the Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF, its release date, and other essential information.
Also check: JoSAA 2025 Round 5 Cut-Off: Opening & Closing Ranks, Cut Off Details
Overview of the Punjab NEET Rank List 2025
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Authority
|
Official website
|
bfuhs.ac.in
|
Format of the rank list
|
|
Details included
|
Candidate’s name, NEET score, AIR, state rank, category, and roll number
Steps to Download Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF
Downloading the Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF is an entirely online process. Students should follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official BFUHS website at bfuhs.ac.in.
Step 2: From the homepage, find the "notifications" or "latest updates" section and click on the "NEET UG 2025 rank list" or "Punjab NEET Rank List 2025" link.
Step 3: Click to download the Punjab NEET 2025 Merit List in PDF format.
Step 4: Find your name or roll number quickly using Ctrl + F.
Step 5: Download the PDF to refer during NEET state counselling sessions.
Eligibility Criteria for Punjab NEET 2025 Merit List
Candidates must fulfill specific eligibility criteria set by BFUHS to be considered for the Punjab NEET 2025 Merit List.
- NEET UG 2025 Qualification: Candidates must have appeared for NEET UG 2025 and secured the minimum percentile required.
- Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed Class 12 with core subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English.
- Punjab Domicile: A Punjab domicile certificate or proof of studying in Classes 11 and 12 in Punjab is required for 85% state quota seats.
- Counselling Registration: Candidates should register for Punjab NEET Counselling 2025 within the specified dates on bfuhs.ac.in.
Punjab NEET 2025 Rules
When candidates have the same NEET UG 2025 marks, BFUHS uses specific tie-breaking criteria to determine the Punjab rank list.
- Higher Marks in Physics: If candidates are still tied, the one with more marks in Physics gets a higher rank.
- Higher Marks in Chemistry: If the tie continues, candidates with higher Chemistry marks are prioritised.
- Higher Marks in Biology: Candidates with better scores in Botany and Zoology sections of Biology secure higher ranks.
- Fewer Wrong Answers: Candidates with fewer wrong answers in NEET are given a higher rank.
Also check: Top MBA colleges Accepting XAT Scores Ranging from 80 to 90 Percentile