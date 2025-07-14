Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF Download

The Punjab NEET Merit List 2025 will determine admissions to approximately 1,800 MBBS and 1,260 BDS seats in Punjab's government and private colleges, specifically for the 85% state quota. This comprehensive article will provide details on how to download the Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF, its release date, and other essential information.

Overview of the Punjab NEET Rank List 2025

Parameter Description Authority Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot Official website bfuhs.ac.in Format of the rank list PDF Details included Candidate’s name, NEET score, AIR, state rank, category, and roll number

Steps to Download Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF

Downloading the Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF is an entirely online process. Students should follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official BFUHS website at bfuhs.ac.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, find the "notifications" or "latest updates" section and click on the "NEET UG 2025 rank list" or "Punjab NEET Rank List 2025" link.

Step 3: Click to download the Punjab NEET 2025 Merit List in PDF format.

Step 4: Find your name or roll number quickly using Ctrl + F.

Step 5: Download the PDF to refer during NEET state counselling sessions.