Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF Download

The Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF is the official merit list, published by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, for MBBS and BDS admissions under Punjab's 85% state quota. This crucial document is based on a candidate's NEET UG 2025 performance and is essential for determining eligibility for Punjab NEET Counselling 2025.

Jul 21, 2025, 18:43 IST
The Punjab NEET Merit List 2025 will determine admissions to approximately 1,800 MBBS and 1,260 BDS seats in Punjab's government and private colleges, specifically for the 85% state quota. This comprehensive article will provide details on how to download the Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF, its release date, and other essential information.

Overview of the Punjab NEET Rank List 2025

Parameter

Description

Authority

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot

Official website

bfuhs.ac.in

Format of the rank list

PDF

Details included

Candidate’s name, NEET score, AIR, state rank, category, and roll number

Steps to Download Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF

Downloading the Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF is an entirely online process. Students should follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official BFUHS website at bfuhs.ac.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, find the "notifications" or "latest updates" section and click on the "NEET UG 2025 rank list" or "Punjab NEET Rank List 2025" link.

Step 3: Click to download the Punjab NEET 2025 Merit List in PDF format.

Step 4: Find your name or roll number quickly using Ctrl + F.

Step 5: Download the PDF to refer during NEET state counselling sessions.

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab NEET 2025 Merit List 

Candidates must fulfill specific eligibility criteria set by BFUHS to be considered for the Punjab NEET 2025 Merit List.

 

  • NEET UG 2025 Qualification: Candidates must have appeared for NEET UG 2025 and secured the minimum percentile required.

 

 

  • Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed Class 12 with core subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English.

 

 

  • Punjab Domicile: A Punjab domicile certificate or proof of studying in Classes 11 and 12 in Punjab is required for 85% state quota seats.

 

  • Counselling Registration: Candidates should register for Punjab NEET Counselling 2025 within the specified dates on bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET 2025 Rules

When candidates have the same NEET UG 2025 marks, BFUHS uses specific tie-breaking criteria to determine the Punjab rank list.

 

  • Higher Marks in Physics: If candidates are still tied, the one with more marks in Physics gets a higher rank.

 

 

  • Higher Marks in Chemistry: If the tie continues, candidates with higher Chemistry marks are prioritised.

 

 

  • Higher Marks in Biology: Candidates with better scores in Botany and Zoology sections of Biology secure higher ranks.

 

 

  • Fewer Wrong Answers: Candidates with fewer wrong answers in NEET are given a higher rank.

 

