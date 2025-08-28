GATE 2026 Registration Start Today

This article will provide you with information about the All India Quota (AIQ) NEET PG 2025 results that have been published by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. It will also provide the list of the top scores obtained out of 800, NEET PG Rank 2025, AIQ 50% Rank and AIQ 50% Category-wise rank.

NEET PG 2025 Results for AIQ 50% Seat Quota Check Details Here

TheNEET PG 2025 resultsfor All India Quota (AIQ) 50% seats are among the most eagerly awaited announcements for the postgraduate medical students who appear for this across the country. Every year, lakhs of students take the NEET PG exam to seek admission to postgraduate courses, such as MS, DNB programs, and MD courses offered by the top medical institutions established across India.

Out of the total number of seats offered in the NEET PG exam, there are only 50% of seats that are designated for the All India Quota (AIQ), which allows candidates from states across India to compete for admission and secure a seat in the top government medical institutions across India. The results of the NEET PG 2025 for the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats provide information about the candidates’ total scores obtained in the exam, rank obtained in NEET PG 2025, AIQ (All India Quota) Rank, and AIQ 2025 Category Rank

This article will provide you with information about the scores obtained out of 800, NEET PG 2025 ranks, AIQ 2025 Rank and AIQ 2025 Category-wise rank.

Also, check:- NEET PG 2025: Cutoff Marks for Top Government Medical Colleges offering Postgraduate Courses in India 

NEET PG 2025 Result for AIQ 50% Seat Quota 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the All India Quota (AIQ) 50% seats for those students who want to seek admission to the postgraduate courses offered by the top government medical institutes in India. The All India Quota (AIQ) 50% seats allow students from all states to compete for half the total number of seats.

Below is the list of some of the top scores of the NEET PG 2025 out of a total of 800, NEET PG 2025 Rank, AIQ 50% Rank, and the AIQ 50% Category-Wise Rank:-

Total Marks (Out of 800)

NEET PG 2025 Rank

AIQ 50%  Rank

AIQ 50% Category-Wise Rank

638

551

551

(Not Applicable to General Category)

569 

569 

637

597

597

(Not Applicable for General Category)

636

637

637

(Not Applicable for General Category)

632

758

758

(Not Applicable for General Category)

627

974

974

90 (General-EWS)

621

1338

1338

(Not Applicable for General Category)

620

1384

1384

(Not Applicable for General Category)

1356

1356

1366

1366

1422

1422

378 (OBC)

601

2957

2957

832 (OBC)

2888

2888

810 (OBC)

2864

2864

802 (OBC)

2892 

2892 

56 (SC)

600

3049

3049

327 (General EWS)

3062

3062

(Not Applicable for General Category)

3048

3048

326 (General EWS)

2975

2975

(Not Applicable for General Category)

2990

2990

844 (OBC)

595

3627

3627

(Not Applicable for General Category)

3624

3624

1064 (OBC)

3507

3507

1024 (OBC)

3581

3581

(Not Applicable for General Category)

3569

3569

3541

3541

3627

3627

(Disclaimer:- This Table has been taken from the official PDF of the NBEMS website. Candidates are advised to check the https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kznMH5StIo5CdExDUvhrRLNGDYVCLRur/view to download their results.)

The NEET PG 2025 exam was held on August 3, 2025, and the results were declared on August 19, 2025. The NEET PG 2025 qualified candidates with or above the cutoff scores of their respective categories are eligible to participate in the AIQ 50% quota counselling process to secure a seat in the top Government Medical Colleges in India. Candidates can download their scorecard from September 5, 2025, and it will be available for download for a period of 6 months from the date.

