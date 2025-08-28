NEET PG 2025 Results for AIQ 50% Seat Quota: Check Details Here

TheNEET PG 2025 resultsfor All India Quota (AIQ) 50% seats are among the most eagerly awaited announcements for the postgraduate medical students who appear for this across the country. Every year, lakhs of students take the NEET PG exam to seek admission to postgraduate courses, such as MS, DNB programs, and MD courses offered by the top medical institutions established across India.
Out of the total number of seats offered in the NEET PG exam, there are only 50% of seats that are designated for the All India Quota (AIQ), which allows candidates from states across India to compete for admission and secure a seat in the top government medical institutions across India. The results of the NEET PG 2025 for the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats provide information about the candidates’ total scores obtained in the exam, rank obtained in NEET PG 2025, AIQ (All India Quota) Rank, and AIQ 2025 Category Rank
This article will provide you with information about the scores obtained out of 800, NEET PG 2025 ranks, AIQ 2025 Rank and AIQ 2025 Category-wise rank.
NEET PG 2025 Result for AIQ 50% Seat Quota
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the All India Quota (AIQ) 50% seats for those students who want to seek admission to the postgraduate courses offered by the top government medical institutes in India. The All India Quota (AIQ) 50% seats allow students from all states to compete for half the total number of seats.
Below is the list of some of the top scores of the NEET PG 2025 out of a total of 800, NEET PG 2025 Rank, AIQ 50% Rank, and the AIQ 50% Category-Wise Rank:-
|
Total Marks (Out of 800)
|
NEET PG 2025 Rank
|
AIQ 50% Rank
|
AIQ 50% Category-Wise Rank
|
638
|
551
|
551
|
(Not Applicable to General Category)
|
569
|
569
|
637
|
597
|
597
|
(Not Applicable for General Category)
|
636
|
637
|
637
|
(Not Applicable for General Category)
|
632
|
758
|
758
|
(Not Applicable for General Category)
|
627
|
974
|
974
|
90 (General-EWS)
|
621
|
1338
|
1338
|
(Not Applicable for General Category)
|
620
|
1384
|
1384
|
(Not Applicable for General Category)
|
1356
|
1356
|
1366
|
1366
|
1422
|
1422
|
378 (OBC)
|
601
|
2957
|
2957
|
832 (OBC)
|
2888
|
2888
|
810 (OBC)
|
2864
|
2864
|
802 (OBC)
|
2892
|
2892
|
56 (SC)
|
600
|
3049
|
3049
|
327 (General EWS)
|
3062
|
3062
|
(Not Applicable for General Category)
|
3048
|
3048
|
326 (General EWS)
|
2975
|
2975
|
(Not Applicable for General Category)
|
2990
|
2990
|
844 (OBC)
|
595
|
3627
|
3627
|
(Not Applicable for General Category)
|
3624
|
3624
|
1064 (OBC)
|
3507
|
3507
|
1024 (OBC)
|
3581
|
3581
|
(Not Applicable for General Category)
|
3569
|
3569
|
3541
|
3541
|
3627
|
3627
(Disclaimer:- This Table has been taken from the official PDF of the NBEMS website. Candidates are advised to check the https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kznMH5StIo5CdExDUvhrRLNGDYVCLRur/view to download their results.)
The NEET PG 2025 exam was held on August 3, 2025, and the results were declared on August 19, 2025. The NEET PG 2025 qualified candidates with or above the cutoff scores of their respective categories are eligible to participate in the AIQ 50% quota counselling process to secure a seat in the top Government Medical Colleges in India. Candidates can download their scorecard from September 5, 2025, and it will be available for download for a period of 6 months from the date.
