ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates

RAJUVAS 2025 Results out for RPVT for Admissions: Check Details Here

This article will give you information about the next steps that the candidate has to take once the RAJUVAS RPVT 2025 exam results are declared. Additionally, it will also help with the list of documents that are required for the counselling process and physical verification.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 25, 2025, 16:57 IST
RAJUVAS 2025 Results out for RPVT for Admissions Check Details Here
RAJUVAS 2025 Results out for RPVT for Admissions Check Details Here

The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bikaner, had conducted the Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test 2025 on August 3, 2025, and the university has declared the results on August 25, 2025. The RPVT exam offers admission to courses, which include B.V.Sc. and A.H. Degree Course for the academic year 2025-26.

This program is offered by the constituent and private affiliated colleges of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bikaner and the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and  Animal Sciences, (Jobner) Jaipur. This exam only offers admission to candidates belonging to the state of Rajasthan State Domicile and those candidates who are eligible to appear in the RPVT exam 2025. 

TheRAJUVAS RPVT 2025 exam will be displayed on www.rajuvas.org, their official website, and those candidates who appeared for the exam can use their login credentials, through which the registered themselves for appearing in the exam.

Also, check:- List of Best Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech Specialisation in AI and Data Science and Other Details

What are the next steps after the Declaration of the RAJUVAS RPVT 2025?

Once the result for the Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test (RPVT) 2025 is announced by the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. Those candidates who have qualified for the exam will have to fill out an online registration form and complete additional requirements.

The Central UG Admission Board of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bikaner, will administer the online and offline counselling rounds to allocate seats to the courses offered to the qualified candidates. Admissions to these courses and to University-affiliated private veterinary colleges may be granted before the admissions deadline, i.e., September 30, 2025, as determined by the competent authorities during the counselling.

Below are some of the steps that the candidate who has qualified the RAJUVAS RPVT 2025 exams has to follow very carefully once the results are declared:-

 

  • Once the results are declared, the candidates must carefully select their preferred college and seat type (Regular or Payment) during the online counselling registration. 
  • Once the candidate has locked an option, it cannot be changed or amended.
  • If the candidate does not register and provide a preferred college and seat type for admission, they will not be assigned any seats.
  • Candidates should also remember that, if they fill out the application form incorrectly, it may result in being assigned an unwanted seat.
  • The Central UG Admission Board of the University will not allow you to change your college and seat type options. We shall not entertain any requests in this regard. 

Also, check:-

What is the List of Required Documents at the time of Counselling and Verification?

Once the RPVT 2025 exam results are released, the candidate must complete the online counselling application form. To be eligible for admission, candidates must complete these processes, including selecting their chosen colleges and seats. There is a list of important documents that the candidate must prepare in advance in order to give them during the counselling and physical verification process. During the admission procedure, candidates must bring the relevant original documents for verification of their eligibility. 

Below is the list of the documents that the candidate must keep in handy during the admission counselling process, and physical verification of the documents:-

  • The candidate has to provide the original photo ID with self self-attested copy of the photograph.

  • The candidate will have to provide the RPVT 2025 application form.

  • The candidate also has to produce the original Admit card of the RPVT 2025 exam.

  • The candidate also has to provide the online registration form for the Rajasthan State Quota, which was submitted on the university website for admission under the state quota seats. 

  • The candidates will have to provide the online seat allotment letter.

  • The candidate also has to provide the marksheet and certificate of class 10 in the relevant field from a recognised board.

  • The candidate also has to produce the marksheet of class 11 in the relevant discipline from a recognised board.

  • The candidate also has to produce the marksheet and certificate of class 12th in the relevant discipline from a recognised board.

  • The candidates who belong to the reserved category must provide a valid digital caste certificate relevant to the Rajasthan state list.

  • The candidate belonging to the EWS category has to provide the EWS certificate for Rajasthan State issued by the competent authority, valid for the financial year 2024-25.

  • The candidate has to produce the Rajasthan Domicile Certificate (Digital), that must be issued in proforma by the relevant government.

Also, check:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories