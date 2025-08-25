RAJUVAS 2025 Results out for RPVT for Admissions: Check Details Here

The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bikaner, had conducted the Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test 2025 on August 3, 2025, and the university has declared the results on August 25, 2025. The RPVT exam offers admission to courses, which include B.V.Sc. and A.H. Degree Course for the academic year 2025-26.
This program is offered by the constituent and private affiliated colleges of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bikaner and the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, (Jobner) Jaipur. This exam only offers admission to candidates belonging to the state of Rajasthan State Domicile and those candidates who are eligible to appear in the RPVT exam 2025.
TheRAJUVAS RPVT 2025 exam will be displayed on www.rajuvas.org, their official website, and those candidates who appeared for the exam can use their login credentials, through which the registered themselves for appearing in the exam.
What are the next steps after the Declaration of the RAJUVAS RPVT 2025?
Once the result for the Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test (RPVT) 2025 is announced by the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. Those candidates who have qualified for the exam will have to fill out an online registration form and complete additional requirements.
The Central UG Admission Board of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bikaner, will administer the online and offline counselling rounds to allocate seats to the courses offered to the qualified candidates. Admissions to these courses and to University-affiliated private veterinary colleges may be granted before the admissions deadline, i.e., September 30, 2025, as determined by the competent authorities during the counselling.
Below are some of the steps that the candidate who has qualified the RAJUVAS RPVT 2025 exams has to follow very carefully once the results are declared:-
What is the List of Required Documents at the time of Counselling and Verification?
Once the RPVT 2025 exam results are released, the candidate must complete the online counselling application form. To be eligible for admission, candidates must complete these processes, including selecting their chosen colleges and seats. There is a list of important documents that the candidate must prepare in advance in order to give them during the counselling and physical verification process. During the admission procedure, candidates must bring the relevant original documents for verification of their eligibility.
Below is the list of the documents that the candidate must keep in handy during the admission counselling process, and physical verification of the documents:-
