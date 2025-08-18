JAM 2026: Complete Guide to Application Process, Required Documents and Other Details

The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) is one of the most important entrance exams in India for students who wish to pursue postgraduate programs in science, research and technology. The JAM exam is conducted annually by one of the Indian Institutes of Technology, and for the year 2026, it is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay).
The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) serves as a gateway to courses like M.Sc., Integrated‐ Ph.D (I-PhD), M.Sc. (Tech.), M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree programs, which are offered by IITs, NITs, IISc Bangalore and various other top universities. With JAM 2026, lakhs of students across India will compete for 3000 seats for postgraduate programs offered by IIT and other result-sharing institutions.
To be able to successfully secure admission to their institutes, candidates need to follow the application procedure very carefully, upload the correct documents, choose the apportioned test paper that they want to appear for in the exam, and understand the admission and result sharing process.
What is the JAM 2026 Application Process?
The application process for JAM 2026 will be conducted in online mode through the official JAM portal, i.e., JOAPs portal. The first step includes registration either through email ID or phone number, the second step is to fill in the personal details, academic qualifications, exam city preference and test paper choices. The candidate will also be required to upload scanned documents, photographs, and a signature. The application process will only be considered completed once the candidate has carefully and correctly filled out the application and has paid the online application fee.
To be eligible to take the JAM 2026 exam, candidates must carefully complete the application form. To help candidates comprehend the application procedure, below is a step-by-step guide:-
|
Steps
|
Process
|
Step 1
|
Register on the JOAPS website by providing an active phone number, a valid email address, and name and setting a password only known to the candidate.
|
After successfully registering, the candidate's Enrolment ID and OTP will be delivered to their email address and mobile number.
|
Step 2
|
To apply, the candidate must enter this Enrolment ID or e-mail address, as well as the password.
|
Candidates are urged to keep their Enrolment ID and password safe and confidential.
|
Step 3
|
The candidate will then have to upload a scanned signature, photograph, proof of date of birth and category certificates.
|
Step 4
|
The application will be complete once the online application fee is paid.
|
Step 5
|
Check the status of the application form: Received, Under review, Accepted, Defect status, Status after correction, Rejected for good reasons, and Admit card ready for download.
What is the List of Documents Required for JAM 2026?
Once the candidate has registered themselves for the application using their valid email address and active phone number and filled in the other required details like academic qualifications, personal details, etc, the third step involves the uploading of scanned documents on the portal for verification and for the candidate to be able to appear for the JAM 2026 exam.
Below is the list of the required documents that the candidates should keep in handy and ready once the JOAPS portal opens for registration:-
|
|
Photographs Requirements
|
|
Signature Requirements
|
|
Certificate Requirements
|
What are the Test Papers offered for JAM 2026?
JAM 2026 offers around 7 test papers in different fields, and the candidates are allowed to appear for either one or two test papers, depending on the eligibility criteria and preparation. For a candidate, choosing the right paper is important as it should align with the candidate’s academic background and future career goals. Once the candidate has qualified for the exam, the next step is for the candidate to meet the eligibility criteria for their preferred institute.
The candidate's final admission is determined by the All India Rank (AIR) obtained in JAM, the preferences entered during counselling, and the availability of seats in the chosen program. Below is the list of the test papers that are offered by the JAM exam:-
Test Papers of JAM 2026:-
Here is the list of test papers that the candidate will be offered to fill in as their choice to appear for the JAM 2026 exam:-
|
Physics (PH)
|
Biotechnology (BT)
|
Mathematics (MA)
|
Chemistry (CY)
|
Mathematical Statistics (MS)
|
Economics (EN)
|
Geology (GG)
