JAM 2026: Complete Guide to Application Process, Required Documents and Other Details

The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) is one of the most important entrance exams in India for students who wish to pursue postgraduate programs in science, research and technology. The JAM exam is conducted annually by one of the Indian Institutes of Technology, and for the year 2026, it is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay). The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) serves as a gateway to courses like M.Sc., Integrated‐ Ph.D (I-PhD), M.Sc. (Tech.), M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree programs, which are offered by IITs, NITs, IISc Bangalore and various other top universities. With JAM 2026, lakhs of students across India will compete for 3000 seats for postgraduate programs offered by IIT and other result-sharing institutions. To be able to successfully secure admission to their institutes, candidates need to follow the application procedure very carefully, upload the correct documents, choose the apportioned test paper that they want to appear for in the exam, and understand the admission and result sharing process.

What is the JAM 2026 Application Process? The application process for JAM 2026 will be conducted in online mode through the official JAM portal, i.e., JOAPs portal. The first step includes registration either through email ID or phone number, the second step is to fill in the personal details, academic qualifications, exam city preference and test paper choices. The candidate will also be required to upload scanned documents, photographs, and a signature. The application process will only be considered completed once the candidate has carefully and correctly filled out the application and has paid the online application fee. To be eligible to take the JAM 2026 exam, candidates must carefully complete the application form. To help candidates comprehend the application procedure, below is a step-by-step guide:-

Steps Process Step 1 Register on the JOAPS website by providing an active phone number, a valid email address, and name and setting a password only known to the candidate. After successfully registering, the candidate's Enrolment ID and OTP will be delivered to their email address and mobile number. Step 2 To apply, the candidate must enter this Enrolment ID or e-mail address, as well as the password. Candidates are urged to keep their Enrolment ID and password safe and confidential. Step 3 The candidate will then have to upload a scanned signature, photograph, proof of date of birth and category certificates. Step 4 The application will be complete once the online application fee is paid. Step 5 Check the status of the application form: Received, Under review, Accepted, Defect status, Status after correction, Rejected for good reasons, and Admit card ready for download. Also, check:-