WB NEET UG 2025: All You Need To Know About Round 2 Counselling, Participating Institutes and Other Details

This article will give information about the counselling schedule of the WB NEET UG Round 2 2025 and the key points to remember before registering for the counselling process. Additionally, this article will also help with the list of participating medical institutions, including both government and medical institutions of the state of West Bengal.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 27, 2025, 15:15 IST
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has commenced Round 2 of counselling, and it is important to know the exact dates, fees and which colleges or institutions are participating in the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling process. It is equally important for a student to navigate through various aspects of selecting a college as well, like the nominal fee structure of the government medical colleges to the high cost of education of the private medical institutions.

Round 2 of the counselling session of the WB NEET UG 2025 has commenced from August 27, 2025 (as per the new schedule), and it will conclude on August 29, 2025. The list of successfully verified candidates and seat intake of the Round 2 counselling of the WB NEET UG 2025 will be published on September 1, 2025. And, the final results will be published on September 8, 2025. The candidates can also check the full schedule on the official website or https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3aae8d1e00b15a30e5901227e97ffbef7/uploads/2025/08/2025080629.pdf

Dates

Events

August 27, 2025

Online Registration for Round 2 counselling Starts

August 29, 2025

Online Registration for Round 2 counselling Concludes

September 1, 2025

Seat Intake and Verified Candidates List to be Published

September 8, 2025

Final Results to be Published

This article will discuss the fee structure of the various UG medical and dental colleges of West Bengal, the list of Participating institutes and some important key points of the Round 2 counselling of the WB NEET UG Round 2 Counselling.

Some Important Key Points of the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling

The WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling has commenced from August 27, 2025. Those candidates who missed the WB NEET UG Round 1 Counselling or want to upgrade their seat and college can appear in the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling process. While appearing for the Round 2 counselling process, there are some key points that the students should keep in mind, which will help them student to navigate and understand the Round 2 Counselling process in a better way.

Below is the list of some of the important key points of the counselling process of the WB NEET UG Round 2:-

  • Candidates who were admitted to Round 1 and expressed a willingness to participate in Round 2 are eligible for Round 2.

  • Candidates who were previously verified in Round 1 but were not allotted owing to inter-se merit position are eligible to compete in Round 2.

  • Candidates who are NEET UG 2025 eligible and were successfully validated and accepted in Round 1, but failed to submit a choice during Round 1, are eligible to participate in Round 2.

  • Candidates who were allotted in Round 1 but did not report to their allotted institute for admittance are allowed to compete in Round 2 without paying any fees.

  • Candidates who are eligible and qualified NEET UG 2025 students who did not complete Round 1 counselling for any reason will be able to register, pay fees, generate a profile letter, and verify their documents during Round 2.

  • Candidates whose allotted seats were revoked in Round 1 owing to insufficient paperwork but who remained eligible for the succeeding round with a revised candidature are allowed to fill their seats directly in the subsequent round.

  • Candidates who did not participate in previous rounds of physical document verification can reapply by paying the cost and downloading their profile letter. 

  • Candidates who have not been validated or have not filled out their choices in Round 2 are not eligible for Round 2 counselling.

  • Candidates who were admitted in Round 1 but did not indicate a willingness to participate in Round 2 during the admission procedure at their allotted institute are not eligible for Round 2 counselling.

  • Candidates who give up seats following admission in Round 1 or Round 2 are not eligible to participate in any subsequent rounds of counselling. They are no longer in the therapy process.

List of Participating Medical Institutions in WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling

In the state of West Bengal, there are about 35+ government and private medical institutes, colleges, and universities that accept NEET UG 2025 certified students for MBBS and Dental courses. Since the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling has begun, it is critical that candidates be aware of the institutes that will participate in the counselling process when they select their desired universities.

Below is the list of some of the government and private medical institutions offering admissions through the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling process, along with the institute type:-

Institute Name

Institute Type

ESI PGI Msr And Esic Medical College Joka Kolkata

Central Government

Guru Nanak Institute Of Dental Sciences And Research

Private University

Gouri Devi Institute Of Medical Sciences And Hospital

Private University

I Q City Medical College

Private University

Haldia Institute Of Dental Sciences And Research

Private University

Jagannath Gupta Institute Of Medical Sciences And Hospital

Private University

Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura

State Government

Burdwan Dental College And Hospital, Burdwan

State Government

Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata

State Government

College Of Medicine And Sagore Dutta Hospital, Kamarhati

State Government

North Bengal Dental College

State Government

Raiganj Govt Medical College And Hospital

State Government

Rampurhat Govt Medical College And Hospital

State Government

