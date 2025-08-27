WB NEET UG 2025: All You Need To Know About Round 2 Counselling, Participating Institutes and Other Details

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has commenced Round 2 of counselling, and it is important to know the exact dates, fees and which colleges or institutions are participating in the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling process. It is equally important for a student to navigate through various aspects of selecting a college as well, like the nominal fee structure of the government medical colleges to the high cost of education of the private medical institutions. Round 2 of the counselling session of the WB NEET UG 2025 has commenced from August 27, 2025 (as per the new schedule), and it will conclude on August 29, 2025. The list of successfully verified candidates and seat intake of the Round 2 counselling of the WB NEET UG 2025 will be published on September 1, 2025. And, the final results will be published on September 8, 2025. The candidates can also check the full schedule on the official website or https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3aae8d1e00b15a30e5901227e97ffbef7/uploads/2025/08/2025080629.pdf.

Dates Events August 27, 2025 Online Registration for Round 2 counselling Starts August 29, 2025 Online Registration for Round 2 counselling Concludes September 1, 2025 Seat Intake and Verified Candidates List to be Published September 8, 2025 Final Results to be Published This article will discuss the fee structure of the various UG medical and dental colleges of West Bengal, the list of Participating institutes and some important key points of the Round 2 counselling of the WB NEET UG Round 2 Counselling.