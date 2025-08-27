WB NEET UG 2025: All You Need To Know About Round 2 Counselling, Participating Institutes and Other Details

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has commenced Round 2 of counselling, and it is important to know the exact dates, fees and which colleges or institutions are participating in the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling process. It is equally important for a student to navigate through various aspects of selecting a college as well, like the nominal fee structure of the government medical colleges to the high cost of education of the private medical institutions.
Round 2 of the counselling session of the WB NEET UG 2025 has commenced from August 27, 2025 (as per the new schedule), and it will conclude on August 29, 2025. The list of successfully verified candidates and seat intake of the Round 2 counselling of the WB NEET UG 2025 will be published on September 1, 2025. And, the final results will be published on September 8, 2025. The candidates can also check the full schedule on the official website or https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3aae8d1e00b15a30e5901227e97ffbef7/uploads/2025/08/2025080629.pdf.
|
Dates
|
Events
|
August 27, 2025
|
Online Registration for Round 2 counselling Starts
|
August 29, 2025
|
Online Registration for Round 2 counselling Concludes
|
September 1, 2025
|
Seat Intake and Verified Candidates List to be Published
|
September 8, 2025
|
Final Results to be Published
This article will discuss the fee structure of the various UG medical and dental colleges of West Bengal, the list of Participating institutes and some important key points of the Round 2 counselling of the WB NEET UG Round 2 Counselling.
Some Important Key Points of the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling
The WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling has commenced from August 27, 2025. Those candidates who missed the WB NEET UG Round 1 Counselling or want to upgrade their seat and college can appear in the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling process. While appearing for the Round 2 counselling process, there are some key points that the students should keep in mind, which will help them student to navigate and understand the Round 2 Counselling process in a better way.
Below is the list of some of the important key points of the counselling process of the WB NEET UG Round 2:-
List of Participating Medical Institutions in WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling
In the state of West Bengal, there are about 35+ government and private medical institutes, colleges, and universities that accept NEET UG 2025 certified students for MBBS and Dental courses. Since the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling has begun, it is critical that candidates be aware of the institutes that will participate in the counselling process when they select their desired universities.
Below is the list of some of the government and private medical institutions offering admissions through the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling process, along with the institute type:-
|
Institute Name
|
Institute Type
|
Central Government
|
Private University
|
Private University
|
Private University
|
Private University
|
Private University
|
State Government
|
State Government
|
State Government
|
State Government
|
State Government
|
State Government
|
State Government
