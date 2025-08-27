WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begin Today, Apply at wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee will begin the WB NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration for MBBS, BDS admissions today. According to the official notification issued, the WB NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link will be available from 11 am today, August 27. Candidates can complete the registration process until August 29, 2025.

Candidates unable to secure a seat in the first round of counselling are eligible to apply for the second round of counselling. To register for the counselling process, candidates need to login with their WB NEET login id and password. After completing the registration process, students can fill out the choices for the WB NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment

West Bengal NEET UG round 2 counselling 2025 registration link will be available on the official website - wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register for the counelling round.