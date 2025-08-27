Schools Holiday on 27th August
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begin Today, Apply at wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration begin at wbmcc.nic.in. Canddiates interested in applying for the counselling round can check the complete schedule and registration process here. 

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee will begin the WB NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration for MBBS, BDS admissions today. According to the official notification issued, the WB NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link will be available from 11 am today, August 27. Candidates can complete the registration process until August 29, 2025. 

Candidates unable to secure a seat in the first round of counselling are eligible to apply for the second round of counselling. To register for the counselling process, candidates need to login with their WB NEET login id and password. After completing the registration process, students can fill out the choices for the WB NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment

West Bengal NEET UG round 2 counselling 2025 registration link will be available on the official website - wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register for the counelling round.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration - Click Here

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates

Candidates participating in the WB NEET UG second round of counselling can check the complete schedule for round 2 admission here

Events

Dates

Round 2 - Online Registration

August 27 to 29, 2025

Verified List & Seat Matrix (Round 2)

September 1, 2025

Choice Filling & Locking

September 1 to 3, 2025

Publication of Result (Round 2)

September 8, 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration and Choice Filling

The link for students to register and apply for WB NEET UG round 2 counselling is available on the official counselling website. Follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website for WB NEET Counselling

Step 2: Click on UG counselling link

Step 3: Click on the round 2 registration link

Step 4: Fill out the application

Step 5: Login to enter the choices for round 2 seat allotment

Step 6: Save the choices and click on submit

