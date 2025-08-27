Gujarat NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Starts on August 29 for Over 1,100 Vacant Seats; Details Here

Gujarat NEET UG 2025: A second round of registration and choice filling has been announced by the state's Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) since 1,169 MBBS and BDS seats are still open after Gujarat's first round of NEET UG counselling. The goal of this process is to fill the remaining seats, and it is set to start on August 29. The seat allocation list is available to students on the official website, medadmgujarat.org.

According to a breakdown of the open seats, 153 are for BDS courses and 654 are for MBBS courses. According to media sources, despite the initial allocation of 6,827 seats, a considerable number of candidates—1,169 in total—did not show up for their designated universities. Due to the significant number of open positions in government and private medical and dental facilities around the state as a result of this non-reporting, the second counseling phase is required to guarantee that all available seats are filled.