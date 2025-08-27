Schools Holiday on 27th August
Gujarat NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Starts on August 29 for Over 1,100 Vacant Seats; Details Here

By Siddhi Sharma
Aug 27, 2025, 11:00 IST

Gujarat NEET UG 2025: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has launched a second round of registration and choice filling, which will begin on August 29, following the first round of NEET UG counseling in Gujarat, which left 1,169 medical seats free. For information on how to register and what documents are needed, students can visit the official website. For those who are admitted, the new school year will start on September 5, 2025.

Gujarat NEET UG 2025
Gujarat NEET UG 2025: A second round of registration and choice filling has been announced by the state's Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) since 1,169 MBBS and BDS seats are still open after Gujarat's first round of NEET UG counselling. The goal of this process is to fill the remaining seats, and it is set to start on August 29. The seat allocation list is available to students on the official website, medadmgujarat.org.

According to a breakdown of the open seats, 153 are for BDS courses and 654 are for MBBS courses. According to media sources, despite the initial allocation of 6,827 seats, a considerable number of candidates—1,169 in total—did not show up for their designated universities. Due to the significant number of open positions in government and private medical and dental facilities around the state as a result of this non-reporting, the second counseling phase is required to guarantee that all available seats are filled.

How To Register For The Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:

  • Go to the official website:To start the online registration procedure, visit medadmgujarat.org.

  • Purchase a PIN: To obtain your unique PIN, pay the ₹1,000 non-refundable registration cost.

  • Fill out the registration form. Enter your NEET results, academic information, personal information, and other necessary data.

  • Upload required documents: Provide scanned copies of each of the above documents in the appropriate size and format.

  • Pay the security deposit: In order to be eligible for seat assignment, submit the ₹10,000 refundable security deposit.

  • Enter your options: Enter the site and choose from the list of colleges and courses that you want to enroll in.

  • Lock your choices: To ensure your preferences are confirmed, carefully go over your choices and lock them before the deadline.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Students can check the documents given below that are required for the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025:

  • NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard

  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

  • Birth certificate (if not mentioned in Class 10 certificate)

  • Category certificate (for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD candidates, if applicable)

  • Domicile certificate (for State Quota seats)

  • Passport-size photographs (same as uploaded in NEET application)

  • Migration certificate (if applicable)

  • Medical fitness certificate

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025: Medical & Dental Admissions in Gujarat

Across its government, commercial, and deemed medical colleges, Gujarat provides more than 1,200 BDS seats and over 6,700 MBBS seats.

The new academic year for undergraduate courses is scheduled to start on September 5, 2025, after the initial round of admissions. Students who have successfully paid their tuition, turned in the necessary paperwork, and received their admission orders from the committee are expected to report on this date for the commencement of the session, per an official notice. Any changes to the start date will be formally announced on the website of the admissions committee. All newly admitted students will begin the academic year on time thanks to this arrangement.

