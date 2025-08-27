Schools Holiday on 27th August
National Teachers’ Awards 2025: Meet the Inspiring Educators Honoured by President Murmu; Full List of Winners here

Aug 27, 2025, 13:50 IST

National Teachers Awards 2025: The Ministry of Education's Department of School Education & Literacy has revealed the 45 2025 National Teachers' Award winners. These instructors will be recognized at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday, September 5, 2025, after being selected from all throughout India. Each recipient will get a certificate of merit for their significant contributions to the country's educational system, a silver medal, and a ₹50,000 cash prize.

National Teachers Awards 2025: The final list of educators who will receive the 2025 National Teachers' Awards has been released by the Department of School Education & Literacy within the Ministry of Education. The prizes will be given out at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Forty-five educators from all around India have been chosen for this recognition. Among the many cities they represent are Sonipat, Durg, Damoh, Rajkot, Koraput, and Imphal. A silver medal, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a certificate of merit will be given to each educator who is recognized. The purpose of this distinction is to commemorate and appreciate the teachers' priceless contributions to the country's educational system.

National Teachers Awards 2025: Check the full list of winners

Candidates can follow the list given below for the National Teachers Awards 2025: 

S No

Name

City

1

Sunita

Sonipat

2

Shashi Paul

Solan

3

Narinder Singh

Ludhiana

4

Awadhesh Kumar Jha

North West Delhi

5

Manjubala

Champawat

6

Parveen Kumari

Chandigarh

7

Neelam Yadav

Khairthal Tijara

8

Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai

Daman

9

Vilas Ramnath Satarkar

North Goa

10

Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya

Rajkot

11

Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma

near Gandhipura Kheda

12

Sheela Patel

Damoh

13

Bherulal Osara

Agar Malwa

14

Dr Pragya Singh

Durg

15

Kuldeep Gupta

Govt Higher Secondary School Jindrah

16

Ram Lal Singh Yadav

Bhadohi

17

Madhurima Tiwari

Mirzapur

18

Kumari Nidhi

Kishanganj

19

Dilip Kumar

Supaul

20

Sonia Vikas Kapoor

Mumbai

21

Kandhan Kumaresan

Aberdeen

22

Santosh Kumar Chaurasia

Korba

23

Dr Pramod Kumar

Nalanda

24

Tarun Kumar Dash

Koraput

25

Basanta Kumar Rana

Malkangiri

26

Tanusree Das

Medinipur West

27

Nang Ekthani Mounglang

Papum Pare

28

Peleno Petenilhu

Kohima

29

Koijam Machasana

Imphal West

30

Karma Tempo Ethenpa

Mangan

31

Dr. Heipor Uni Bang

East Jaintia Hills

32

Bidisha Majumder

Gomati

33

Debajit Ghosh

Dibrugarh

34

Shweta Sharma

Deoghar

35

Dr Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin

Nanded

36

Dr Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale

Latur

37

Ibrahim S

Moola Androth

38

Madhurima Acharya

Kolkata

39

Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi

Visakhapatnam

40

Maram Pavithra

Suryapet

41

Revathy Parameswaran

Chennai

42

Vijayalakshmi V

Tiruppur

43

Kishorkumar M S

Thiruvananthapuram

44

Dr V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan

Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt High School

45

Madhusudan K S

Mysuru

National Teachers' Awards 2025 Logistics

The Indian government will provide all selected award winners with complimentary boarding and lodging. As per the official announcement, the educators will be accommodated at 'The Ashok' Hotel in New Delhi from September 3 to 6.

To prepare for the event, a briefing meeting is scheduled for 5 PM on September 3 at the same hotel. A rehearsal for the award ceremony will also take place on September 4, ensuring a smooth and successful event on September 5. This arrangement aims to provide a hassle-free experience for the honored teachers.

