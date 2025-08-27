National Teachers’ Awards 2025: Meet the Inspiring Educators Honoured by President Murmu; Full List of Winners here

National Teachers Awards 2025: The final list of educators who will receive the 2025 National Teachers' Awards has been released by the Department of School Education & Literacy within the Ministry of Education. The prizes will be given out at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Forty-five educators from all around India have been chosen for this recognition. Among the many cities they represent are Sonipat, Durg, Damoh, Rajkot, Koraput, and Imphal. A silver medal, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a certificate of merit will be given to each educator who is recognized. The purpose of this distinction is to commemorate and appreciate the teachers' priceless contributions to the country's educational system.
National Teachers Awards 2025: Check the full list of winners
Candidates can follow the list given below for the National Teachers Awards 2025:
|
S No
|
Name
|
City
|
1
|
Sunita
|
Sonipat
|
2
|
Shashi Paul
|
Solan
|
3
|
Narinder Singh
|
Ludhiana
|
4
|
Awadhesh Kumar Jha
|
North West Delhi
|
5
|
Manjubala
|
Champawat
|
6
|
Parveen Kumari
|
Chandigarh
|
7
|
Neelam Yadav
|
Khairthal Tijara
|
8
|
Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai
|
Daman
|
9
|
Vilas Ramnath Satarkar
|
North Goa
|
10
|
Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya
|
Rajkot
|
11
|
Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma
|
near Gandhipura Kheda
|
12
|
Sheela Patel
|
Damoh
|
13
|
Bherulal Osara
|
Agar Malwa
|
14
|
Dr Pragya Singh
|
Durg
|
15
|
Kuldeep Gupta
|
Govt Higher Secondary School Jindrah
|
16
|
Ram Lal Singh Yadav
|
Bhadohi
|
17
|
Madhurima Tiwari
|
Mirzapur
|
18
|
Kumari Nidhi
|
Kishanganj
|
19
|
Dilip Kumar
|
Supaul
|
20
|
Sonia Vikas Kapoor
|
Mumbai
|
21
|
Kandhan Kumaresan
|
Aberdeen
|
22
|
Santosh Kumar Chaurasia
|
Korba
|
23
|
Dr Pramod Kumar
|
Nalanda
|
24
|
Tarun Kumar Dash
|
Koraput
|
25
|
Basanta Kumar Rana
|
Malkangiri
|
26
|
Tanusree Das
|
Medinipur West
|
27
|
Nang Ekthani Mounglang
|
Papum Pare
|
28
|
Peleno Petenilhu
|
Kohima
|
29
|
Koijam Machasana
|
Imphal West
|
30
|
Karma Tempo Ethenpa
|
Mangan
|
31
|
Dr. Heipor Uni Bang
|
East Jaintia Hills
|
32
|
Bidisha Majumder
|
Gomati
|
33
|
Debajit Ghosh
|
Dibrugarh
|
34
|
Shweta Sharma
|
Deoghar
|
35
|
Dr Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin
|
Nanded
|
36
|
Dr Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale
|
Latur
|
37
|
Ibrahim S
|
Moola Androth
|
38
|
Madhurima Acharya
|
Kolkata
|
39
|
Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi
|
Visakhapatnam
|
40
|
Maram Pavithra
|
Suryapet
|
41
|
Revathy Parameswaran
|
Chennai
|
42
|
Vijayalakshmi V
|
Tiruppur
|
43
|
Kishorkumar M S
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
44
|
Dr V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan
|
Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt High School
|
45
|
Madhusudan K S
|
Mysuru
National Teachers' Awards 2025 Logistics
The Indian government will provide all selected award winners with complimentary boarding and lodging. As per the official announcement, the educators will be accommodated at 'The Ashok' Hotel in New Delhi from September 3 to 6.
To prepare for the event, a briefing meeting is scheduled for 5 PM on September 3 at the same hotel. A rehearsal for the award ceremony will also take place on September 4, ensuring a smooth and successful event on September 5. This arrangement aims to provide a hassle-free experience for the honored teachers.
