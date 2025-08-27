National Teachers’ Awards 2025: Meet the Inspiring Educators Honoured by President Murmu; Full List of Winners here

National Teachers Awards 2025: The final list of educators who will receive the 2025 National Teachers' Awards has been released by the Department of School Education & Literacy within the Ministry of Education. The prizes will be given out at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Forty-five educators from all around India have been chosen for this recognition. Among the many cities they represent are Sonipat, Durg, Damoh, Rajkot, Koraput, and Imphal. A silver medal, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a certificate of merit will be given to each educator who is recognized. The purpose of this distinction is to commemorate and appreciate the teachers' priceless contributions to the country's educational system.

National Teachers Awards 2025: Check the full list of winners