CBSE Compulsory to Display Tele-MANAS Helpline Number in Schools

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed every affiliated school to clearly display the Tele-MANAS helpline numbers i.e, 14416 and 1800-891-4416 and the QR code of Tele-MANAS in an area of their choice, like ICT labs, libraries, common notice boards, and counselling rooms.
Tele-MANAS is a free, confidential, and 24/7 mental health support service, which was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in October 2022. The service is offered in 20 languages and is delivered by trained mental health professionals. The goal of the service is to provide essential help for mental health to citizens of India with a particular focus on the welfare of students.
Improving Student Accessibility
In an effort to better meet the special requirements of teenagers and young students, the Ministry has introduced a platform for private, real-time video consultations with mental health specialists.
To make mental health support even more accessible, a Tele-MANAS smartphone application in Hindi and English has also been made available. In the near future, the Ministry intends to expand support for additional regional languages. By giving students flexible and private ways to get the support they require, these programs hope to prioritize mental health.
Initiatives Taken By CBSE
-
Helpline Prominent Display: In easily accessible locations such as libraries, notice boards, and counseling rooms, schools must prominently display the Tele-MANAS helpline numbers (14416, 1800-891-4416) together with its QR code.
-
Broad Information Distribution: Schools must include information about Tele-MANAS in their newsletters, student handbooks, parent-teacher conferences, and assemblies.
-
Use of Official Resources: During health and life skills education activities, CBSE has instructed schools to use Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) videos created by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
-
Mandatory Staff Training: In order to guarantee that counselors and wellness coordinators are capable of properly informing and referring kids to Tele-MANAS services, the board has mandated that schools give them capacity-building training.
-
Promotion of Peer-Led Activities: It is recommended that educational institutions support age-appropriate, peer-led health awareness initiatives. These initiatives should be incorporated into already-existing programs such as PM SHRI Schools or Samagra Shiksha.
Related Stories
Also Read:
AI Education: OpenAI Provide 5 lakh free ChatGPT Plus Accounts to Indian Teachers; Details here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation