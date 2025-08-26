CBSE Compulsory to Display Tele-MANAS Helpline Number in Schools

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed every affiliated school to clearly display the Tele-MANAS helpline numbers i.e, 14416 and 1800-891-4416 and the QR code of Tele-MANAS in an area of their choice, like ICT labs, libraries, common notice boards, and counselling rooms.

Tele-MANAS is a free, confidential, and 24/7 mental health support service, which was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in October 2022. The service is offered in 20 languages and is delivered by trained mental health professionals. The goal of the service is to provide essential help for mental health to citizens of India with a particular focus on the welfare of students.

Improving Student Accessibility

In an effort to better meet the special requirements of teenagers and young students, the Ministry has introduced a platform for private, real-time video consultations with mental health specialists.