AI Education: OpenAI Provide 5 lakh free ChatGPT Plus Accounts to Indian Teachers; Details here

By Siddhi Sharma
Aug 26, 2025, 13:59 IST

AI Education: OpenAI is launching a major education initiative in India, providing five lakh free ChatGPT Plus accounts. The plan's main objectives are to encourage national research, increase accessibility, and employ AI as a tool for deeper learning. It also involves collaborations with government agencies and IIT Madras.

AI Education
AI Education: OpenAI plans to give five lakh free ChatGPT Plus accounts to teachers and students nationwide over the course of the next six months as part of a significant education project for India. This is one of the company's biggest education-related initiatives to date.

There will be three primary channels for the distribution of the free access. Class 1–12 government school teachers' access will be supervised by the Ministry of Education. To assist professors and students in developing their digital and research skills, technical schools will work with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The New Education Initiative by OpenAI

The OpenAI Learning Accelerator, a massive initiative in India, is the first of its type in the world. Beyond using AI for fast fixes or easy shortcuts, the program seeks to advance AI as a tool for deeper learning and comprehension.

Raghav Gupta, the former head of Coursera for India and the Asia Pacific, has been named by OpenAI as its new Head of Education for the area in order to lead this initiative. Among his duties will be establishing collaborations with educational institutions, government agencies, and schools, as well as investigating useful, real-world uses of AI to assist teachers in the classroom.

Research, Accessibility, and Expansion in India

OpenAI is expanding its presence in India by emphasizing accessibility and education. Through a partnership with IIT Madras, the company is contributing $500,000 to a long-term study on how ChatGPT and other AI technologies might improve student learning and change teaching methods over time.

India is the largest student market in the world for ChatGPT, and OpenAI plans to create its first office in New Delhi this year to better service the market. The service is now more reasonably priced thanks to the company's development of an India-specific membership that costs Rs 399 per month and supports UPI payments. In order to increase AI literacy among educators and students, it has also collaborated with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to develop the OpenAI Academy.

