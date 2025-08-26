AI Education: OpenAI Provide 5 lakh free ChatGPT Plus Accounts to Indian Teachers; Details here

AI Education: OpenAI plans to give five lakh free ChatGPT Plus accounts to teachers and students nationwide over the course of the next six months as part of a significant education project for India. This is one of the company's biggest education-related initiatives to date.

There will be three primary channels for the distribution of the free access. Class 1–12 government school teachers' access will be supervised by the Ministry of Education. To assist professors and students in developing their digital and research skills, technical schools will work with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The New Education Initiative by OpenAI

The OpenAI Learning Accelerator, a massive initiative in India, is the first of its type in the world. Beyond using AI for fast fixes or easy shortcuts, the program seeks to advance AI as a tool for deeper learning and comprehension.