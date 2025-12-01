Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Physical Education Model Paper with Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board Class 11 Physical Education: Exam season is almost here. As the registration process is going on, the exam datesheet will be announced soon. Meanwhile, students who are going to appear for the exams can utilise model papers and the marking scheme to benefit from their preparation. Model papers ensure that the students get adapted to the question patterns, marking scheme and structure their answers eloquently to score well. These are additional preparation materials, but they help students greatly. Here you will find download links to the Haryana board class 11 model paper 2026. Students can download the papers to start solving. Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Physical Education Model Paper 2026

Students can find questions from the Haryana board class 11 Physical Education model paper from here. They can solve the question papers and analyse the patterns as per their understanding. SECTION - A Multiple choice questions- 1 to 6 1.XXXIII Olympic (2024) was organized at which of the following city? a) Athens, Greece b) Paris, France c) Tokyo, Japan d) Rio, Brazils 2.Which of the following new word had been added in the motto of Olympics 2020? a) Citius b) Fortius c) Communiter d) Altius 3.What is the main purpose of doping? (a) To increase the weight of the player (b) To artificially improve performance (c)To give more rest to the player (d)To obtain information related to the game 4.In which year the first Khelo-India Games were held? a) 2017 b) 2018 c) 2019 d) 2020 5.The ability to work continuously for a long time under fatigue is called which ability?

a) Flexibility b) Endurance c) Reaction ability d) Speed 6.Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education is situated in which of the following states? a) Haryana b) Madhya Pradesh c) Uttar Pradesh d) Punjab Fill in the blanks (Q. 7 to 9) 7.Body Mass Index (BMI) formula is --------------- . 8.Sheldon’s body types are, Mesomorph, Ectomorph and ------------------. 9.Pranayama is the -------------- part of Ashtang Yoga. One word answer questions (10-12) 10.Which Indian athlete won gold medal at Tokyo Olympics (2020)? 11.How many types of joints are there in human body? 12. In which part of the respiratory system does exchange of gases take Place? Assertion and reason questions (13-15) 13.Assertion (A)- Pranayama reduces mental stress and calms the mind. Reason (R)- Pranayama reduces the capacity of lungs.

(a) Statement (A) is correct but (R) is wrong (b) Statement (A) is wrong but (R) is correct (c) Both statements (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A) (d) Both statements (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A) 14.Assertion: The training process adopted to prepare a high-class player is called sports training. Reason: Every student adopts the same process of training. (a) Both statements (A) and (R) are correct. (R) is the correct explanation of (A). (b) Both statements (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). (c) Statement (A) is correct but (R) is not correct. (d) Statement (A) is wrong but (R) is correct. 15.Assertion: Warming up enhances the body temperature. Reason: Warming up should always be done after training.

(a) Both statements (A) and (R) are correct. (R) is the correct explanation of (A). (b) Both statements (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). (c) Statement (A) is correct but (R) is not correct. (d) Statement (A) is wrong but (R) is correct. Very short answer type questions (16-21) 16.Explain the difference between Khelo India and Fit India programs. 17. What do you mean by ectomorphy (body type)? or What do you understand by Wellness? Name its parts. 18. Give one definition each of anatomy and physiology. 19.What is the importance of biomechanics in sports? Explain. 20. Who said that adolescence is a period of great pressure and tension, storm and rebellion? Also, write any two problems of adolescence. 21. Explain the difference between warming up and cooling down. To access complete questions from the Haryana board class 11 Physical Education model paper download the PDF from the link shared below:

HBSE Class 11 Physical Education Model Paper 2026 PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2026 Solving model papers and previous year question papers are like an added steps to prepare for your exams. Regardless of boards and class, utilising these papers to test your knowledge is something every students should be practicing to maximize their learning. While model papers are essential at understanding question patterns, the Haryana board class 11 marking scheme 2026 will provide a detailed insight on how to answer questions. This also provide information on section wise marking system, segregating from very short type answers to long type answers. Therefore, students can use the marking scheme shared below, after solving model paper to analyse their answers and test overall performance.

HBSE Class 11 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2026 PDF Unit Wise Weightage and General Instructions Based on the latest HBSE Class 11 Physical Education syllabus, the question paper contains 10 sections which carries 60 Marks in total. These sections are divided into different topics and is distributed as per maximum weightage. Students can use this to plan their study schedule for Phisycal Education. SI. No. Units Marks 1. Changing Trends and Career in Physical Education 6 Marks 2. Olympic Movement 6 Marks 3. Yoga 5 Marks 4. Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Divyang) 7 Marks 5. Physical Fitness, Health & Wellness 6 Marks 6. Test, Measurement, and Evaluation 5 Marks 7. Fundamentals of Anatomy & Physiology in Sports 7 Marks 8. Fundamentals of Kinesiology & Biomechanics in Sports 7 Marks 9. Psychology and Sports 5 Marks 10. Training and Doping in Sports 6 Marks Total 60 Marks