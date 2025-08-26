UP Governor Urges 75% Minimum Attendance for Students to Appear in School and College Exams

News

UP Governor: Governor Anandiben Patel promoted required 75% student attendance and practical research as ways for universities to put society's welfare first. In order to improve quality, draw in international students, and gain insight from the educational systems of other countries, she also advocated for the strengthening of international university agreements.

UP Governor: Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel recently underlined how important it is for academic institutions to concentrate on useful, socially conscious research. During the 44th convocation of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, she urged the teachers and students to recognize and research real-world issues in order to create and apply solutions. Governor Patel emphasized the value of student engagement and discipline in her speech, which was given at the Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium. She advocated for all students to be required to attend class at least 75% of the time. The purpose of this directive is to guarantee that students take an active role in their academic journey and get the most out of their education. She emphasized in her remarks the importance of rigorous attendance regulations and academic rigor through committed research.

What did the officials say? The government provides funding for research, which ought to be applied to initiatives that promote the well-being of society. According to Patel, the research should be shared to the appropriate people after it is finished so that appropriate action can be taken. The UP governor stated that "minimum 75 percent attendance should be made compulsory for students in colleges, schools, and universities." Children should routinely listen to lectures in class, use labs and libraries, and seek to advance in their studies because parents put a lot of effort into their education, she said. Governor Stresses Global Collaboration and Quality Standards Governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, called for quicker progress on agreements with overseas universities during the convocation event. As a representation of Indian culture, she conveyed her happiness at the enrolling of overseas students and emphasized the value of showing them love and cooperation.