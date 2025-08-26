Last Week of August 2025 School Holidays – State-Wise List & Details

News

School Holidays: Due to weather and festivals, there have been a lot of school holidays in India during the final week of August 2025. The interruptions continue after heavy rains forced shutdowns in portions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand (Chamoli), and Punjab (Pathankot) on Monday, August 25. In order to protect student safety in the face of severe weather warnings and flood-like circumstances, districts in states such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra have declared holidays for the remainder of the week due to the continuing monsoons. Major festivals are also causing school closures at the same time. In areas like Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, Ganesh Chaturthi, which is observed on Wednesday, August 27, is a major holiday. In Kerala, on the other hand, schools are closed from August 26 to 28 in observance of Onam.

School Holidays In Other states than Jaipur The above-mentioned are the few other states that will be observing school holidays this week: Jammu And Kashmir Due to the exceptionally poor weather in the Union Territory region of Jammu, all schools were advised to stay closed on Monday. Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, JKAS, Director of School Education, Jammu, has also declared a school holiday for Tuesday, August 26, in response to the weather warning. Bihar Schools and institutions in Bihar may be closed on Tuesday in observance of the August 26 celebration of Hartalika Teej. Although Hariyali Teej (Teej Vrat) is listed as a state-wide holiday on the Bihar Education Department calendar for 2025, Hartalika Teej is not. Rajasthan All schools in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, will remain closed on August 26 due to heavy rains due to the heavy rain forecast for the capital city. All public and private schools are to be closed on Monday and Tuesday, according to a directive issued by District Collector Jitendra Soni on Monday. This directive applies to the state's public and private schools.

Maharashtra In some states, schools are officially closed for Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, 2025, although this does not apply nationwide. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra schools typically celebrate a state-wide holiday; however, official confirmation from local authorities and schools is still pending. Additionally, several governments, including Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Goa, occasionally declare school holidays in honor of this widely observed holiday. Uttarakhand After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall alert for several parts of the state, including Chamoli, all schools and Anganwadi centers in the district were also advised to stay closed. On August 23, 2025, schools and Anganwadi centers in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district were also shuttered because of an IMD-issued inclement weather warning. Schools will also be required to remain closed on Tuesday if necessary.

Himachal Pradesh Due to excessive rainfall, several districts in Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Una, Kullu, and Mand, closed their schools on August 25. This order was issued in response to a yellow warning for heavy rain that was issued by the local meteorological office and was in effect until August 30 in isolated parts of two to seven districts in the state. Additionally, institutes were shut down in Solan, Hamirpur, Una, and Bilaspur. With this in mind, the local governing bodies have not yet decided whether or not schools would stay closed on Tuesday, August 26. The Pathankot Deputy Commissioner, Aditya Uppal, issued an order for all government and non-government schools, colleges, and other educational establishments in the Pathankot district of Punjab to stay closed on Monday due to the ongoing rains. The amount of rain in the area will determine whether or not the same is done on Tuesday.