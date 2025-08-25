ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Start From August 26; Check Official Notification out at icsi.edu

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Aug 25, 2025, 16:01 IST

ICSI CS 2025: The ICSI CS December 2025 exam registration period opens on August 26 and ends on October 10. The dates of the tests are December 22–29. Candidates must pass a pre-examination exam and, for some, attend a one-day orientation in order to be eligible.

ICSI CS 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to open the registration for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 session tomorrow, August 26, 2025. Candidates that meet the requirements can apply on smash.icsi.edu, the official website.

September 26, 2025, is the deadline for registering without incurring a late charge. Registrations submitted between September 27 and the final date of October 10, 2025, will be subject to a late fee. The dates of the ICSI CS June 2025 examinations are December 22–29, 2025. Candidates must complete an online pre-examination test in order to be eligible. Additionally, a one-day orientation event is required of Executive event students who registered prior to February 2025. Both Hindi and English versions of the tests are offered.

How To Register For The ICSI CS December 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for the ICSI CS December 2025: 

  • Visit the official ICSI website, smash.icsi.edu.

  • To access the registration portal, select the "Online Services" option.

  • If you are a first-time applicant, choose "Register for CS Course".

  • Enter your academic and personal information as needed.

  • Provide scanned copies of all required paperwork, including certificates and pictures.

  • Use the payment portal to make an online payment for the relevant registration fee.

  • Save the confirmation page for your records after reviewing the application.

ICSI CS December 2025 exam fee

The table below shows the exam fee by program for the ICSI CS December 2025 session.

Programme

Fee

Group

Executive Programme

Rs 1500

Per Group

Professional Programme

Rs 1800

Per Group

Late Fee for submission of Examination Form

Rs 250

Lumpsum

Change of Examination Centre/Group/Medium/optional subject

Rs 250

Service Charge

Addition of Group

Rs 250

Service Charge

Surcharge for appearing in Examinations from Overseas Centre (Dubai) (if opting for above normal examination)

USD 100

In Indian Rupees

Latest Education News