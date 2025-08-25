ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Start From August 26; Check Official Notification out at icsi.edu

ICSI CS 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to open the registration for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 session tomorrow, August 26, 2025. Candidates that meet the requirements can apply on smash.icsi.edu, the official website.
September 26, 2025, is the deadline for registering without incurring a late charge. Registrations submitted between September 27 and the final date of October 10, 2025, will be subject to a late fee. The dates of the ICSI CS June 2025 examinations are December 22–29, 2025. Candidates must complete an online pre-examination test in order to be eligible. Additionally, a one-day orientation event is required of Executive event students who registered prior to February 2025. Both Hindi and English versions of the tests are offered.
How To Register For The ICSI CS December 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for the ICSI CS December 2025:
-
Visit the official ICSI website, smash.icsi.edu.
-
To access the registration portal, select the "Online Services" option.
-
If you are a first-time applicant, choose "Register for CS Course".
-
Enter your academic and personal information as needed.
-
Provide scanned copies of all required paperwork, including certificates and pictures.
-
Use the payment portal to make an online payment for the relevant registration fee.
-
Save the confirmation page for your records after reviewing the application.
ICSI CS December 2025 exam fee
The table below shows the exam fee by program for the ICSI CS December 2025 session.
|
Programme
|
Fee
|
Group
|
Executive Programme
|
Rs 1500
|
Per Group
|
Professional Programme
|
Rs 1800
|
Per Group
|
Late Fee for submission of Examination Form
|
Rs 250
|
Lumpsum
|
Change of Examination Centre/Group/Medium/optional subject
|
Rs 250
|
Service Charge
|
Addition of Group
|
Rs 250
|
Service Charge
|
Surcharge for appearing in Examinations from Overseas Centre (Dubai) (if opting for above normal examination)
|
USD 100
|
In Indian Rupees
