ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Start From August 26; Check Official Notification out at icsi.edu

ICSI CS 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to open the registration for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 session tomorrow, August 26, 2025. Candidates that meet the requirements can apply on smash.icsi.edu, the official website.

September 26, 2025, is the deadline for registering without incurring a late charge. Registrations submitted between September 27 and the final date of October 10, 2025, will be subject to a late fee. The dates of the ICSI CS June 2025 examinations are December 22–29, 2025. Candidates must complete an online pre-examination test in order to be eligible. Additionally, a one-day orientation event is required of Executive event students who registered prior to February 2025. Both Hindi and English versions of the tests are offered.