NITTT Admit Card 2025: NTA Released Teachers Training for April-May Session Hall Ticket at nittt.nta.ac.in, Direct link here

NITTT Admit Card 2025: The National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam admit cards for the April–May 2025 session have been formally distributed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Hall passes are now available for download on the official website, nittt.nta.ac.in.

The dates for the computer-based test are set for August 29 and 30, as well as September 6 and 7, 2025. It is necessary for candidates to download their admit card and bring a hard copy to the testing location. Students will not be allowed to take the test if they do not have a valid admission card. For the most recent information, it is imperative that all applicants visit the website.

How To Download The NITTT Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their NITTT Admit Card 2025: