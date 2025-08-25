ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
Focus
Quick Links
News

NITTT Admit Card 2025: NTA Released Teachers Training for April-May Session Hall Ticket at nittt.nta.ac.in, Direct link here

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Aug 25, 2025, 14:00 IST

NITTT Admit Card 2025: The NTA has released admit cards for the NITTT exam, scheduled for August 29, 30, and September 6, 7. Hall tickets are available for download on nittt.nta.ac.in. New technical teachers must take the test, which is an essential component of a training program run by the AICTE.

NITTT Admit Card 2025
NITTT Admit Card 2025
Register for Result Updates

NITTT Admit Card 2025: The National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam admit cards for the April–May 2025 session have been formally distributed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Hall passes are now available for download on the official website, nittt.nta.ac.in.

The dates for the computer-based test are set for August 29 and 30, as well as September 6 and 7, 2025. It is necessary for candidates to download their admit card and bring a hard copy to the testing location. Students will not be allowed to take the test if they do not have a valid admission card. For the most recent information, it is imperative that all applicants visit the website.

How To Download The NITTT Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their NITTT Admit Card 2025:

  • Go to the official NITTT website, nittt.nta.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, find and click the link for the admit card.

  • You will be redirected to the login page for the admit card.

  • Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin.

  • Click on the "Submit" button to proceed and view your admit card.

  • Your NITTT 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download the admit card and ensure you take a clear printout for the exam.

NTA NITTT admit card 2025: Details Mentioned

Candidates can check the details mentioned below that are present in the NTA NITTT admit card 2025:

  • Candidate's Details

  • Examination Details

  • Exam Logistics

  • Application Information

  • Important Instructions

What Is The NITTT Scheme?

The Ministry of Education and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) created the specialized program known as the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT). Training new instructors at technical schools across the nation that have received AICTE approval is its main objective.

Related Stories

The program's approach to professional development is multifaceted. Eight courses provided on the SWAYAM platform comprise the online training phase that participants go through. Teachers then undergo a vital one-month industrial training to obtain real-world experience. The last element is a mentor-based program that offers individualized direction and assistance. The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), based in Chennai, serves as the primary institute for the scheme's execution and centrally coordinates it.

Also read:

Kerala Education Dept Launched Information and Communications Technology textbooks for Schools

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News