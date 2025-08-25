NITTT Admit Card 2025: NTA Released Teachers Training for April-May Session Hall Ticket at nittt.nta.ac.in, Direct link here

NITTT Admit Card 2025: The National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam admit cards for the April–May 2025 session have been formally distributed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Hall passes are now available for download on the official website, nittt.nta.ac.in.
The dates for the computer-based test are set for August 29 and 30, as well as September 6 and 7, 2025. It is necessary for candidates to download their admit card and bring a hard copy to the testing location. Students will not be allowed to take the test if they do not have a valid admission card. For the most recent information, it is imperative that all applicants visit the website.
How To Download The NITTT Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their NITTT Admit Card 2025:
Go to the official NITTT website, nittt.nta.ac.in.
On the homepage, find and click the link for the admit card.
You will be redirected to the login page for the admit card.
Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin.
Click on the "Submit" button to proceed and view your admit card.
Your NITTT 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download the admit card and ensure you take a clear printout for the exam.
NTA NITTT admit card 2025: Details Mentioned
Candidates can check the details mentioned below that are present in the NTA NITTT admit card 2025:
Candidate's Details
Examination Details
Exam Logistics
Application Information
Important Instructions
What Is The NITTT Scheme?
The Ministry of Education and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) created the specialized program known as the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT). Training new instructors at technical schools across the nation that have received AICTE approval is its main objective.
The program's approach to professional development is multifaceted. Eight courses provided on the SWAYAM platform comprise the online training phase that participants go through. Teachers then undergo a vital one-month industrial training to obtain real-world experience. The last element is a mentor-based program that offers individualized direction and assistance. The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), based in Chennai, serves as the primary institute for the scheme's execution and centrally coordinates it.
