Kerala Education Dept Launched Information and Communications Technology textbooks for Schools

KITE's new ICT textbooks for Kerala incorporate gaming and digital arts into the curriculum. This program intends to give pupils the necessary technical skills for the AI era by training teachers and offering software. Four languages will be offered for the books.

KITE: Kerala's school system is getting a digital upgrade. New ICT (information and communications technology) textbooks for state schools have been formally introduced by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). The updated books are intended to be more interesting and pertinent to contemporary technology. They cover topics like comics, gaming, animation, and visual effects (AVGC). This action is a calculated move to conform to the Kerala government's AVGC-XR (Extended Reality) policy, which was unveiled last year. In order to ensure that students are knowledgeable about these rapidly expanding disciplines, the new curriculum attempts to give them a distinctive and modern educational experience. An important step in updating the state's educational system has been taken with the launch.

KITE: Digital Arts and Gaming Integrated into Curriculum KITE administrators claim that the new curriculum gradually exposes children to gaming, music, and digital arts. Students start learning musical notes in Class 3 and progress to song creation by Class 4. In Class 8, the voyage comes to a close as they use the Digital Audio Workstation software LMMS to create background soundtracks for animations. Similarly, using Pencil 2D software, animation technology is covered in Class 6 with fundamental ideas like FPS and onion skinning. By Class 10, students use Open Toonz software to work on more complex projects, such as storyboarding and keyframing. Game design is also incorporated into the curriculum, beginning with pre-programming in elementary school and progressing to computer game creation in sixth grade. In Classes 9 and 10, students build on this basis to learn Python in greater detail.

The new ICT textbooks are intended to assist students in gaining technical abilities and developing essential work skills for the AI era, according to KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath. The "Little KITES" club members' input helped to improve the curriculum before it was made available to all pupils. Once the Onam vacations are over, students in Classes 8, 9, and 10 will receive the second volume of these textbooks, which are prepared in Malayalam, English, Tamil, and Kannada. KITE has already finished training all ICT teachers and shipped the required software, including a customized Free and Open Source (FOSS) operating system, to schools to guarantee a seamless rollout of the new curriculum.