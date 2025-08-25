HPBOSE Class 12 Revaluation and Rechecking Result 2025 Declared at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Revaluation Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the revaluation and rechecking results for the Class 12 exams.The official website, hpbose.org, now allows students to examine their updated scores.
Students must turn in their original, previously issued mark sheet if their grades have altered. The board will issue a new certificate with the updated marks after the old document has been returned to the appropriate Class 12 examination branch. After the results are announced, students have 15 days to finish this process. To guarantee they obtain their updated credentials without any needless delays, HPBOSE highly recommends candidates to meet this deadline. A seamless and effective transfer to the new materials depends on this quick action.
How To check the HPBOSE 12th Revaluation & Rechecking Result 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the HPBOSE 12th Revaluation & Rechecking Result 2025:
-
Go to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.
-
Find and select the "Results" section on the homepage.
-
To view the results of the Class 12 re-evaluation and recheck, click the link.
-
You will be prompted to enter your roll number on a new page.
-
After entering your accurate roll number, click the "Search" button.
-
The screen will show your most recent Class 12 re-evaluation or rechecking result.
-
For your records and future reference, download and print a copy.
HPBOSE 12th Revaluation & Rechecking: Details Mentioned
Candidates can check the given details that are being mentioned in the HPBOSE 12th Revaluation & Rechecking Result 2025:
-
Student's Roll Number
-
Student's Name
-
Subjects
-
Marks Obtained
-
Previous Marks
-
Result Status
-
Overall Total Marks
-
Qualifying Status
HPBOSE 12th Revaluation & Rechecking: Whom to Contact in Case of Queries
Students can contact the following helpline numbers in case of queries:
-
Re-evaluation queries: 01892-242158
-
Re-checking queries: 01892-242122
Certificate-related issues:
-
Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti: 01892-242139
-
Kangra: 01892-242140
-
Shimla, Kinnaur, Hamirpur: 01892-242141
-
Chamba, Bilaspur, Kullu: 01892-242142
-
Una, Solan, Sirmaur: 01892-242150
