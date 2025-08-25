HPBOSE Class 12 Revaluation and Rechecking Result 2025 Declared at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Revaluation Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the revaluation and rechecking results for the Class 12 exams.The official website, hpbose.org, now allows students to examine their updated scores.

Students must turn in their original, previously issued mark sheet if their grades have altered. The board will issue a new certificate with the updated marks after the old document has been returned to the appropriate Class 12 examination branch. After the results are announced, students have 15 days to finish this process. To guarantee they obtain their updated credentials without any needless delays, HPBOSE highly recommends candidates to meet this deadline. A seamless and effective transfer to the new materials depends on this quick action.