ICSI CS Exam 2025: Check Steps to Download Result, How to Get Answer Book; Detials here

ICSI CS Exam 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is offering students the chance to get copies of their evaluated answer books from the June 2025 CS Examination. Through the ICSI Examination Answer Book Portal, students can obtain these editions for free until October 9, 2025. The 45 days that these documents are retained come to an end on this day.
Students need to use the site to apply for access to their answer books. Their registered email address will then receive a special user ID and password. ICSI advises against utilizing the RTI website and instead suggests this free service.These copies are only to be used for the student's own educational and personal purposes. They must never be released publicly or utilized in court. Within 60 days of the results being announced or within 15 days of obtaining the answer book, whichever comes first, a student who has a dispute with the evaluation must ask for a Verification of Marks.
How to Get The ICSI CS Result 2025 Examination Answer Book?
The Institute offers students the option of getting copies of the ICSI Examination Answer Book for the June 2025 session upon request.
-
Access the ICSI Examination Answer Book Portal online.
-
Register and create a new account using your details.
-
Log in to your new account with your credentials.
-
Apply for a copy of your desired answer book.
-
A user ID and password will be sent to you.
-
Use these credentials to access your answer book.
-
Download the digital copy for your personal use.
ICSI CS Result 2025: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the table given below to see the important dates and events related to ICSI CS Result 2025:
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Result Date
|
August 25, 2025
|
Result Time
|
Professional Programme: 11:00 AM<br>Executive Programme: 2:00 PM
|
Website
|
The official ICSI website, www.icsi.edu.
|
Result Format
|
Online. The result will include a subject-wise breakdown of marks.
|
Marks Statement
|
Executive Programme: e-Result-cum-Marks Statement available for download online. No physical copies will be issued. <br>Professional Programme: Physical Result-cum-Marks Statement will be sent by post to the candidate's registered address.
|
Passing Criteria
|
Minimum of 40% marks in each paper and an overall aggregate of 50% across all papers.
|
Toppers & Merit List
|
The list of top rank holders will be announced along with the results for both the Professional and Executive Programmes.
|
Next Examination Dates
|
The next CS examinations (December 2025 session) will be held from December 22 to December 29, 2025.
|
Next Exam Registration
|
Online enrollment for the December 2025 session will begin on August 26, 2025.
ICSI CS result 2025: Access to the Answer Books Portal
The official opening date of the online site for students to obtain copies of their assessed answer booklets is August 26, 2025. For students who took the June 2025 CS Examination, this option is available. Students can easily access their customized answer booklets for instructional reasons at no cost through the portal. Access to the site will continue until the service's expiration date of October 9, 2025. After this deadline, the records will no longer be accessible, thus students are encouraged to apply for and download their copies during this window.
