ICSI CS Exam 2025: Check Steps to Download Result, How to Get Answer Book; Detials here

ICSI CS Exam 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is offering students the chance to get copies of their evaluated answer books from the June 2025 CS Examination. Through the ICSI Examination Answer Book Portal, students can obtain these editions for free until October 9, 2025. The 45 days that these documents are retained come to an end on this day.

Students need to use the site to apply for access to their answer books. Their registered email address will then receive a special user ID and password. ICSI advises against utilizing the RTI website and instead suggests this free service.These copies are only to be used for the student's own educational and personal purposes. They must never be released publicly or utilized in court. Within 60 days of the results being announced or within 15 days of obtaining the answer book, whichever comes first, a student who has a dispute with the evaluation must ask for a Verification of Marks.