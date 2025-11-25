APSU Result 2025 OUT at apsurewa.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

UPSC EPFO Admit card 2025
APSU Result 2025 OUT: Awadhesh Pratap Singh University (APSU) declared the main results of the various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com Honours, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BBA, MCA, and MBA on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Awadhesh Pratap Singh University result.

APSU Result 2025 OUT: Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa, has recently released the main results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com Honours, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BBA, MCA, and MBA. Awadhesh Pratap Singh University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- apsurewa.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their apsurewa.ac.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Awadhesh Pratap Singh University Rewa result 2025 by their enrollment number.

As per the latest update, Awadhesh Pratap Singh University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Awadhesh Pratap Singh University Rewa results 2025 on the official exam portal of the University- apsurewa.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Download Awadhesh Pratap Singh University Result 2025.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com Honors, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BBA, MCA, and MBA other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the APSU result PDF 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- apsurewa.ac.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Student Zone’ and click on ‘UTD Results’.

Step 3: Select the program and click on your course.

Step 4: Enter the enrollment number, select the semester, enter the captcha and click on ‘View Result’.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download APSU Result PDF

Check here the direct link for APSU Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

Click here

B.A. (Hons.) Psychology

Click here

B.A.(Hons.) Public Administration

Click here

B.Com (Hons.)

Click here

B.S.W

Click here

B.Sc (Hons.) Biochemistry

Click here

B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry

Click here

B.Sc (Hons.) Computer Science

Click here

BA (Hons.) English

Click here

BBA

Click here

BCA

Click here

M.Com

Click here

M.S.W.

Click here

M.Sc (Chemistry)

Click here

M.Sc. (Biotechnology)

Click here

M.Sc. (Computer Science)

Click here

M.Sc. (Microbiology)

Click here

M.Sc. (Biochemistry)

Click here

M.Sc. (Mathematics)

Click here

M.Sc. (Physics)

Click here

M.Tech

Click here

MA (English)

Click here

MA (Hindi)

Click here

MA (Philosophy)

Click here

MA(Psychology)

Click here

MBA (IR & PM)

Click here

MCA

Click here

Awadhesh Pratap Singh University: Highlights

Awadhesh Pratap Singh University (APSU) is located in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. It was established in the year 1968. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

APSU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

Awadhesh Pratap Singh University: Highlights

University Name

Awadhesh Pratap Singh University 

Established

1968

Location

Rewa, Madhya Pradesh

APSU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

