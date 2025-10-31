Haryana School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of Gazetted, Restricted, and Weekly Offs

Haryana School Holidays November 2025: Students in Haryana can look forward to several school holidays in November 2025, offering time for relaxation and celebration of important festivals and state events. Though there are not as many holidays in November as there were in October, schools will still remain closed for some significant occasions, giving students a much-needed break from their regular routine. The month includes gazetted holidays, restricted holidays, and weekly offs.

Check this article for the complete list of Haryana school holidays in November 2025, along with details on weekly offs and the significance of major state and religious events. Haryana School Holidays List November 2025 According to the official state calendar, schools in Haryana will remain closed on the following major holidays in November 2025:

Date Day Holiday Type November 1, 2025 Saturday Haryana Day Gazetted Holiday November 5, 2025 Wednesday Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti Gazetted Holiday November 25, 2025 Tuesday Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day Restricted Holiday Students can use these holidays to celebrate with their families, participate in cultural and religious events, or prepare for upcoming exams. Significance of Major Holidays in Haryana (November 2025) Haryana Day (November 1, Saturday): Haryana Day marks the formation of the state on November 1, 1966. It is a holiday in all schools across the state, while government offices and educational institutions observe the day with patriotic programs, flag hoisting ceremonies, and cultural events. Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti (November 5, Wednesday):

This day celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. It is a gazetted holiday across Haryana. Devotees visit Gurudwaras, offer prayers, and participate in Nagar Kirtans and community service activities to mark the occasion. Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (November 25, Tuesday) Observed as a restricted holiday, this day honors the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who stood for religious freedom and humanity. Schools in areas with a major Sikh population may observe a holiday on this day. Parents and students must check with their respective schools in advance to confirm whether the institution will remain closed or conduct special observances on this day, as the schedule may vary depending on local guidelines and management decisions.

Weekly Offs in Haryana Schools (November 2025) Apart from gazetted and restricted holidays, Haryana schools also observe weekly offs: All Sundays are closed.

2nd and 4th Saturdays are usually non-working days. However, Saturday offs may vary depending on the school’s management, board (CBSE, HBSE, or private institutions), and local academic schedule. Some schools may compensate by conducting extra classes or exams on these days. School Holiday Planning Tip for Students Though there are no long weekend breaks in November 2025, students in Haryana can still make the most of the one-day school holidays between their regular schedules. They can refresh themselves, celebrate special occasions with family and friends, or complete pending school assignments. Planning ahead allows students to spend their school holidays productively while maintaining a balance between enjoyment and studies.