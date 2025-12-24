CAT Result 2025
XAT 2026 Exam Date OUT; Check Shift-wise Exam Schedule and Timings

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 24, 2025, 15:59 IST

XAT 2026 exam date are released by the XLRI. The XAT 2026 exam will be conducted on January 4, 2026, at designated test centres. Check the complete exam schedule, shift timings and reporting time here, along with the XAT admit card 2026 release date.

XAT 2026 Exam Dates: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the exam schedule for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered and are preparing for the exam can check the XAT exam dates 2026 here. According to the official notification, the XAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM at approximately 110 designated test cities. Check the complete XAT 2026 exam schedule here, along with shift timings.

The XLRI conducts the XAT on behalf of XAMI to select the most suitable students for management education. XAT, one of the oldest competitive examinations in the country, has consistently evolved with cutting-edge testing methodologies. XAT scores are utilised by over 250+ institutes for admissions. Securing a high score on the XAT is crucial for gaining admission to premier business schools across the country. An overview of XAT 2026 is given below:

Name of the Exam

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)

Conducting Body

Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur

Purpose of the Exam

For admission in management programs in XLRIs and other top business schools

XAT 2026 Exam Date

January 4, 2026

Official Website

https://xatonline.in/

XAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date

As per the information available on the official website, the XAT 2026 Admit Card was tentatively scheduled for release on December 20, 2025. However, it has not been released yet and is expected to be available any time now. Keep checking this space for the latest updates on the XAT Admit Card 2026.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted for candidates who are aspiring to take admission in management programs in XLRI and other top business schools. Knowing the exact exam dates and schedule is crucial for planning your preparation. Here, we provide you with all the essential details regarding the XAT 2026 exam dates, timings, and shifts.

Dates of Examination

January 4, 2026

Mode of Examination

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration

3 Hours

Number of Shifts

One shift

XAT 2026 Exam Schedule

The XAT exam will be conducted on January 04, 2026 in a single shift. Candidates must strictly adhere to the designated Reporting/Entry Time and Gate Closing Time for their specific shift to ensure they can take the two-hour test. The complete shift timing is provided below:

Shift Timings

Tentative Reporting/Entry Time

Tentative Gate Closing Time

2.00 PM to 5.00 PM

Around 12:30 PM

Around 1:30 PM

XAT 2026 Important Dates

Prospective candidates must be aware of the important dates to avoid missing out on any deadline. Check all the important dates for XAT 2026 exam below.

Event

Date

Online submission of Application Form Closed

December 11, 2025

XAT 2026 Admit Card Date

December 20, 2025 (Tentative)

XAT 2026 Exam Date

January 4, 2026

XAT 2026 Result Date

Third Week of January, 2026 (Tentative)

