XAT 2026 Exam Date OUT; Check Shift-wise Exam Schedule and Timings

XAT 2026 Exam Dates: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the exam schedule for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered and are preparing for the exam can check the XAT exam dates 2026 here. According to the official notification, the XAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM at approximately 110 designated test cities. Check the complete XAT 2026 exam schedule here, along with shift timings. XAT 2026: Overview The XLRI conducts the XAT on behalf of XAMI to select the most suitable students for management education. XAT, one of the oldest competitive examinations in the country, has consistently evolved with cutting-edge testing methodologies. XAT scores are utilised by over 250+ institutes for admissions. Securing a high score on the XAT is crucial for gaining admission to premier business schools across the country. An overview of XAT 2026 is given below:

XAT 2026: Overview Name of the Exam Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) Conducting Body Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur Purpose of the Exam For admission in management programs in XLRIs and other top business schools XAT 2026 Exam Date January 4, 2026 Official Website https://xatonline.in/ XAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date As per the information available on the official website, the XAT 2026 Admit Card was tentatively scheduled for release on December 20, 2025. However, it has not been released yet and is expected to be available any time now. Keep checking this space for the latest updates on the XAT Admit Card 2026. XAT 2026 Exam Schedule The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted for candidates who are aspiring to take admission in management programs in XLRI and other top business schools. Knowing the exact exam dates and schedule is crucial for planning your preparation. Here, we provide you with all the essential details regarding the XAT 2026 exam dates, timings, and shifts.