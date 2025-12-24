[Link Active] RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 OUT at rrbcgd.gov.in; Raise Objections by Dec 30

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 on its official website, rrb.digialm.com. Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam 2025 on December 20, 2025.

Candidates can log into their account with their registration number and password on the regional website, such as rrbcdg.gov.in. The answer key allows candidates to download their response sheet PDF and calculates their estimated marks.

Candidates who find any discrepancy in their undergraduate answer key can raise objections by paying ₹50 per question till December 30, 2025. RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 OUT The RRB NTPC Answer UG CBT 2 Key 2025 link has been activated at rrb.digialm.com and the official website of regional RRBs, allowing candidates to check their provisional answer key. To check the undergraduate answer key for the second stage, candidates can login into their account with their registration number and date of birth. The RRB NTPC NU Answer Key PDF contains question IDs, candidates' responses and the correct answer. After reviewing objections, RRB will release the final answer, followed by the CBT 2 result. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key Official Notice RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: Direct Link at rrb.digialm.com The RRB NTPC undergraduate CBT 2Answer Key 2025 link is now officially active on RRB regional websites from December 24, 2025 (4:00 PM). Candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Level CBT 1 exam conducted on December 20, 2025, can now download their response sheets, question papers, and provisional answer keys. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate expected scores, and raise objections if any discrepancies are found. The objection window will remain active until December 30, 2025 (11:55 PM). Click on the direct link below to check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 undergraduate Answer Key 2025 RRB NTPC UG CBT 32 Answer Key 2025 Active Link

How to Check RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 Answer Key on rrb.digialm.com? Candidates can check their RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the Official Portal: rrb.digialm.com.

Now provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth as per your admit card.

Locate and click on the 'Candidate Response' tab.

Click the link that mentioned "Click here to generate it" to view and download your question paper along with your marked responses and the official correct answers.

If you find discrepancies, use the 'Objection' tab to challenge questions. How to Raise Objections for the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key 2025? Candidates who find any error in the answer key can raise objections from the RRB NTPC Objection Tracker. The objection window is open between December 24 and December 30, 2025. Candidates ca check the step-by-step procedure below

Visit to your respective RRB regional website such as rrbcdg.gov.in

Log in using Registration Number and Date of Birth

Now navigate to the "Objection Tracker" section and select the disputed Question ID

Provide a valid justification (with supporting evidence, if available) and submit the objection

Pay the required fee of Rs 50 per question as an objection fee via UPI, Net Banking, or Credit/Debit Card

Download and print the raised objection for future reference.

RRB will release the final answer key will be released after reviewing all objection RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: Overview The RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 exam response sheet pdf has been released. Candidates are allowed to raise objections after paying the objection fee of Rs 50. Check the table below for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 Overview

Details Information Exam Name RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Dates December 20, 2025 Answer Key Release Date December 24, 2025 (4 PM) Objection Window December 24, 2025 (4 PM) - December 30, 2025 (11:55 PM) Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in Negative Marking -⅓ for wrong answers Objection Fee Rs 50 per question (refundable if valid) What are the Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC CBT 2 Response Sheet The RRB NTPC undergraduate CBT 2 Response Sheet 2025 released on December 24 and it contains important details that help candidates in calculating their estimated marks, Check the details below: Candidate’s Details such as Name, Registration/Roll Number, and Application ID

Exam Date, Shift, Test Centre Name, and Time)

Question Paper Set/Code

Candidate’s Marked Responses

Official Correct Answers

Answer Status (Correct/Incorrect/Unattempted)

Objection Tracker Link (For raising discrepancies, if any)