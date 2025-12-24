RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Revised: Download CBT Schedule PDF Here

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a revised schedule for the Computer Based Test (CBT) under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 08/2024. As per the latest notice released by RRB the Group D exam scheduled to be conducted between January 1 and January 16, 2025 will now be conducted on January 8, 9 and February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 2026.
RRB will release the RRB Group D City Slip 10 days before the exam and the Group D 4 days before the exam.
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Official Notice
RRB has officially released a revised schedule for the ongoing Level-1 recruitment under CEN 08/2024. As per the latest notice issued on December 23, 2025, the board has rescheduled the CBT dates for the upcoming phases in January and February 2026. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025.
|
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
RRB Group D Revised Exam Schedule 2025-26
RRB has released the revised schedule for the RRB Group D Exam 2025. The exam which was originally scheduled to be conducted between January 1 and 16, 2026 will be conducted between January and February. Check the table below for the revised examination timeline
|
Event
|
Original Dates
|
Revised Dates
|
CBT Phase (Early Jan)
|
January 1 to 16, 2026
|
January 8 & 9, 2026
|
CBT Phase (Feb)
|
—
|
February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 & 10, 2026
|
City Intimation Slip
|
10 Days before exam
|
10 Days before new dates
|
Admit Card Download
|
4 Days before exam
|
4 Days before new dates
How to Check Your Revised RRB Group D Exam City and Date?
Candidates will be able to check their actual exam date 10 days before the examination date by logging in with their registration number and password through the official regional RRB websites. Check the step-by-step process listed below
- Visit the official regional website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
- Click on the link titled "CEN 08/2024 notice regarding rescheduling of CBT for Level 1 posts."
- Now log in using Registration Number and Date of Birth.
- RRB Group D City Intimation Slip will display the revised exam date, shift, and city details
