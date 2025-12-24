RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Revised: Download CBT Schedule PDF Here

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a revised schedule for the Computer Based Test (CBT) under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 08/2024. As per the latest notice released by RRB the Group D exam scheduled to be conducted between January 1 and January 16, 2025 will now be conducted on January 8, 9 and February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 2026.

RRB will release the RRB Group D City Slip 10 days before the exam and the Group D 4 days before the exam.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Official Notice

RRB has officially released a revised schedule for the ongoing Level-1 recruitment under CEN 08/2024. As per the latest notice issued on December 23, 2025, the board has rescheduled the CBT dates for the upcoming phases in January and February 2026. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025.