RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Revised: Download CBT Schedule PDF Here

By Mohd Salman
Dec 24, 2025, 12:13 IST

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: RRB has released a revised schedule for the Group D (CEN 08/2024) CBT. Originally the exam was conducted between January 1 and 16, and it will be conducted on January 8 and 9 and February 2–10, 2026. Candidates can download city slips 10 days before and admit cards 4 days prior to their exam.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a revised schedule for the Computer Based Test (CBT) under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 08/2024. As per the latest notice released by RRB the Group D exam scheduled to be conducted between January 1 and January 16, 2025 will now be conducted on January 8, 9 and February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 2026.
RRB will release the RRB Group D City Slip 10 days before the exam and the Group D 4 days before the exam.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Official Notice

RRB has officially released a revised schedule for the ongoing Level-1 recruitment under CEN 08/2024. As per the latest notice issued on December 23, 2025, the board has rescheduled the CBT dates for the upcoming phases in January and February 2026. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025.

Official Notice

RRB Group D Revised Exam Schedule 2025-26

RRB has released the revised schedule for the RRB Group D Exam 2025. The exam which was originally scheduled to be conducted between January 1 and 16, 2026 will be conducted between January and February. Check the table below for the revised examination timeline

Event

Original Dates

Revised Dates

CBT Phase (Early Jan)

January 1 to 16, 2026

January 8 & 9, 2026

CBT Phase (Feb)

February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 & 10, 2026

City Intimation Slip

10 Days before exam

10 Days before new dates

Admit Card Download

4 Days before exam

4 Days before new dates

How to Check Your Revised RRB Group D Exam City and Date?

Candidates will be able to check their actual exam date 10 days before the examination date by logging in with their registration number and password through the official regional RRB websites. Check the step-by-step process listed below

  • Visit the official regional website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • Click on the link titled "CEN 08/2024 notice regarding rescheduling of CBT for Level 1 posts."
  • Now log in using Registration Number and Date of Birth.
  • RRB Group D City Intimation Slip will display the revised exam date, shift, and city details

