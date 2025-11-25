City of Winds: Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is known as the City of Winds because of its strong, frequent, and sometimes sudden wind patterns that dominate the climate. The name comes from the old Persian word “Bādkubeh”, meaning “city where the wind blows”. These winds shape daily life, architecture, and even the region’s history. Why Baku Is Called the City of Winds? Baku lies on the western shore of the Caspian Sea, creating a natural wind corridor that allows cold northern winds and warm southern winds to strike the city directly. These powerful gusts influence temperature changes and weather swings throughout the year. Because of this unique geography, winds remain one of the strongest characteristics of the city. Types of Winds That Define Baku Baku is ruled by two main winds: the Khazri and the Gilavar. The Khazri is a cold, harsh northern wind that can dramatically drop temperatures and create storm-like conditions along the coast. The Gilavar is a warm, gentle southern wind that brings milder and more comfortable weather. These winds shape the climate and are deeply rooted in Baku’s identity.

Historical Meaning Behind the Name “Baku” The historical term “Bādkubeh” translates to “wind-pounded city,” showing that the region has been known for its severe winds for thousands of years. Old travellers, merchants, and sailors often described Baku as one of the windiest port cities they had ever visited, which helped the name spread globally. How Winds Shape Baku’s Architecture Baku’s buildings are constructed with special materials and designs to tolerate strong winds. Aerodynamic curves, reinforced glass, and deep foundations protect structures from sudden pressure changes. Modern landmarks like the Flame Towers use wind-resistant panels and engineering techniques created specifically for Baku’s unpredictable climate. Interesting Facts About the City of Winds Baku Is the Lowest Capital in the World

The city sits 28 metres below sea level, making it the lowest national capital. This unique low elevation increases wind speeds because strong air currents move freely from the Caspian Sea across the coastal plain. As a result, Baku experiences quicker weather shifts than most cities. Wind Patterns Helped the Early Oil Industry Grow During the 19th-century oil boom, strong winds helped ventilate early oil fields, reducing dangerous fumes and heat. This natural advantage made oil extraction safer and faster, helping Baku become one of the earliest and most important oil-producing centres in the world. Baku Is a Hub for Wind and Water Sports Because of its windy coastline, Baku attracts sailors, kite surfers, and windsurfers from different countries. International competitions use the city’s natural conditions, making it a popular destination for adventure and sports tourism throughout the year.