Punjab School Holidays in November 2025: Complete List of Festival and Regional Holidays for Students

Punjab School Holidays November 2025: Punjab students can look forward to a festive and eventful month this November, with multiple holidays lined up for important state and religious observances. Schools across Punjab will remain closed on several occasions, giving students and teachers time to celebrate, reflect, and participate in cultural and spiritual events. Check this article for the complete list of Punjab school holidays in November 2025, along with key details about special observances, possible half-day closures, and any sudden school closures that will also be updated here.
Punjab School Holidays List – November 2025
Here’s the list of official and state-level school holidays in Punjab for November 2025, as per the tentative government and education department calendar:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
November 1
|
Saturday
|
Punjab Day / Birthday of Sant Nam Dev Ji
|
November 2
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
November 5
|
Wednesday
|
Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab
|
November 16
|
Sunday
|
Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Martyrdom Day
|
November 25
|
Tuesday
|
Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day
Special Note: Half-Day School Closures Around Guru Nanak Gurpurab
In some districts, schools may declare a half-day or early closure on November 3 or 4, 2025, to allow students and staff to take part in the Nagar Kirtan processions organised ahead of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab.
These community events are a vital part of the celebration, featuring devotional hymns, cultural programmes, and processions symbolising peace and unity.
Key Highlights of November 2025 Holidays in Punjab
November in Punjab is filled with important religious, cultural, and historical celebrations that hold deep significance for students and families alike. From commemorating the state’s foundation to honouring revered Sikh Gurus and brave freedom fighters, each holiday reflects Punjab’s rich heritage, traditions, and values. Below is a detailed look at the major school holidays and their significance in November 2025.
1. Punjab Day & Sant Nam Dev Ji Jayanti – November 1 (Saturday)
The month begins with a dual celebration marking Punjab Day, commemorating the reorganisation of the state, and the birth anniversary of Sant Nam Dev Ji, revered for his devotional poetry and teachings.
2. Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab – November 5 (Wednesday)
This is one of the most significant festivals in Punjab, celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Schools, colleges, and many government offices will remain closed. The celebrations include Akhand Path, Langar, and Nagar Kirtans across cities and towns.
3. Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Martyrdom Day – November 16 (Sunday)
Students are reminded of the sacrifice of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, one of the youngest freedom fighters of India. Educational institutions may hold special assemblies or remembrance programmes around this date.
4. Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day – November 25 (Tuesday)
This solemn observance honours the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, known for his supreme sacrifice for the protection of religious freedom. Schools and colleges will remain closed in remembrance.
November 2025 brings a blend of spiritual, cultural, and historical observances for Punjab students. Schools across the state will observe multiple holidays, ensuring time for both celebration and reflection. Students and parents are advised to check the official school circulars or district education department notices for local updates on half-day closures or event participation related to Gurpurab celebrations.
Also Check Punjab School Holidays List in 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation