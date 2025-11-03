Punjab School Holidays in November 2025: Complete List of Festival and Regional Holidays for Students

Punjab School Holidays November 2025: Punjab students can look forward to a festive and eventful month this November, with multiple holidays lined up for important state and religious observances. Schools across Punjab will remain closed on several occasions, giving students and teachers time to celebrate, reflect, and participate in cultural and spiritual events. Check this article for the complete list of Punjab school holidays in November 2025, along with key details about special observances, possible half-day closures, and any sudden school closures that will also be updated here. Punjab School Holidays List – November 2025 Here’s the list of official and state-level school holidays in Punjab for November 2025, as per the tentative government and education department calendar: Date Day Holiday / Occasion November 1 Saturday Punjab Day / Birthday of Sant Nam Dev Ji November 2 Sunday Weekly Off November 5 Wednesday Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab November 16 Sunday Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Martyrdom Day November 25 Tuesday Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day

Special Note: Half-Day School Closures Around Guru Nanak Gurpurab In some districts, schools may declare a half-day or early closure on November 3 or 4, 2025, to allow students and staff to take part in the Nagar Kirtan processions organised ahead of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab.

These community events are a vital part of the celebration, featuring devotional hymns, cultural programmes, and processions symbolising peace and unity. Key Highlights of November 2025 Holidays in Punjab November in Punjab is filled with important religious, cultural, and historical celebrations that hold deep significance for students and families alike. From commemorating the state’s foundation to honouring revered Sikh Gurus and brave freedom fighters, each holiday reflects Punjab’s rich heritage, traditions, and values. Below is a detailed look at the major school holidays and their significance in November 2025.

1. Punjab Day & Sant Nam Dev Ji Jayanti – November 1 (Saturday) The month begins with a dual celebration marking Punjab Day, commemorating the reorganisation of the state, and the birth anniversary of Sant Nam Dev Ji, revered for his devotional poetry and teachings. 2. Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab – November 5 (Wednesday) This is one of the most significant festivals in Punjab, celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Schools, colleges, and many government offices will remain closed. The celebrations include Akhand Path, Langar, and Nagar Kirtans across cities and towns. 3. Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Martyrdom Day – November 16 (Sunday) Students are reminded of the sacrifice of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, one of the youngest freedom fighters of India. Educational institutions may hold special assemblies or remembrance programmes around this date.