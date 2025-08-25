ICSI CS June 2025 Result Today: Check CS Professional and Executive Results at icsi.edu With Registration Number and Roll Number

News

ICSI CS Professional and Executive June 2025 Session exams will be announced at 11 am and 2 PM today, August 25. The link to check the result and download the statement of marks will be available at icsi.edu. Check latest updates here.

ICSI CS Professional Executive Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the ICSI CS June Result 2025 today, August 25, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the CS Professional and Executive Programme examinations can check their results today through the link on the official website. Students who appeared for these exams can access their results on the official ICSI website - icsi.edu. According to the official notice, the CS Professional Programme Result (for Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be released at 11 am while the CS Executive Programme Result (for Syllabus 2022) will be announced at 2 pm. Along with the results, students will also be able to view their subject-wise marks. Official Notification - Click Here ICSI CS June 2025 Result Date and Time

As per the official notification issued, the CS Executive and Professional result 2025 will be announced today. The results will be announced separately for both exams. Check the timing of CS Professional and CS Executive June 2025 results below. Exam Time Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) 11 AM Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) 2 PM How to Check Your ICSI CS June Result 2025 The link to download the ICSI CS Professional and Executive June 2025 result will be available online. Follow the steps provided below to check the result. Visit the official ICSI website: icsi.edu. Click on the "ICSI CS June Result 2025" link. Login using the roll number and registration number The CS Professional/ Executive Result June 2025 will be displayed Download the PDF for further reference

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement Details According to the official notification released, the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the website of the Institute - icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result. Candidates must also note that No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued. The Result-cum-Marks Statement for CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, they must contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.