What are the IRS Tax Bracket Updates in 2026? The IRS announced important updates for the 2026 tax year, including inflation-adjusted tax brackets and increased standard deductions. The Federal Income Tax brackets and rates were announced by the IRS on October 09, 2025. These yearly adjustments aim to prevent “bracket creep,” where inflation pushes taxpayers into higher tax brackets despite no real increase in income. According to the IRS, the income tax brackets for 2026 have been increased by about 4% for lower-income levels and 2% for higher-income levels. This update will allow taxpayers to earn more before moving into higher tax rates, offering potential tax savings. Read on to learn more about new updates in 2026 IRS tax brackets, standard deductions and inflation adjustments. What are the IRS Tax Bracket Updates in 2026?

The IRS has raised the income thresholds for all seven federal tax brackets for 2026 to keep pace with inflation. These brackets range from 10% to 37%, with the top rate applying to single filers earning more than $640,600 and married couples filing jointly earning more than $768,700. The 10% bracket now applies to income up to $12,400 for singles and $24,800 for joint filers.

The 12% bracket covers income over $12,400 up to $50,400 for singles and over $24,800 up to $100,800 for joint filers.

Higher brackets have similarly increased income cutoff points by 2 to 4%. This tiered increase helps taxpayers avoid premature bumping into higher tax rates due to inflation, ensuring fairer taxation based on real income growth. What are the New Deductions for 2026? Standard deductions have been increased for all filing statuses for 2026, helping reduce taxable income for most Americans.

Single filers and married individuals filing separately will see their deduction rise to $16,100 .

Married couples filing jointly can claim a $32,200 standard deduction.

Heads of households benefit from a $24,150 deduction. These figures reflect a roughly 2% to 3% increase from 2025 and support taxpayers by reducing their overall taxable income. Under the One Big, Beautiful Bill, these increased deductions are now permanent through 2028. Seniors aged 65 or older may also qualify for additional deductions. Filing Status 2025 Amount 2026 Amount Single; Married Filing Separately $15,750 $16,100 Married Filing Jointly; Surviving Spouses $31,500 $32,200 Heads of Households $23,625 $24,150 How Do These Inflation Adjustments Impact Taxpayers? Taxpayers can earn more before hitting higher tax brackets, reducing their tax liability. The increased standard deduction lowers taxable income for millions who do not itemize deductions. Inflation adjustments reduce “bracket creep,” protecting taxpayers from paying more tax due to inflation alone.