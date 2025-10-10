Top 10 Countries with the Highest Internet Costs [Updated 2025]

As the number of users on the internet keeps growing rapidly in the world in 2025 (reaching about 5.56 billion people, or 2.4 per cent of the population growth as compared to the previous year, 2024), the price of connectivity is very uneven in the world. Whereas certain nations boast of extremely low and ultra-fast connections, some nations are charging exorbitant rates for basic broadband.
A study of the average cost of a megabit per second (Mbps) of fixed broadband in more than 60 countries, according to Digital 2025 by We Are Social, shows drastic variations in affordability.
Which Country Has the Most Expensive Internet in 2025?
First on the list is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the internet is the most expensive in the world, with its users paying 4.31 per Mbps. This is 2 times higher than in Ghana, where the second position is at 2.58 per Mbps.
These values are the mean of monthly rates per Mbps of fixed-line internet, which is characterised as very affordable in both developed and developing countries.
Top 10 Countries with the Highest Internet Costs (2025)
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Average Price per Mbps (USD)
|
1
|
United Arab Emirates
|
4.31
|
2
|
Ghana
|
2.58
|
3
|
Switzerland
|
2.07
|
4
|
Kenya
|
1.54
|
5
|
Morocco
|
1.16
|
6
|
Australia
|
1.05
|
7
|
Germany
|
1.04
|
8
|
Nigeria
|
0.72
|
9
|
Canada
|
0.66
|
10
|
Pakistan
|
0.53
Data Source: Digital 2025 – We Are Social
Where Is the Internet Cheapest?
At the other extreme, Eastern Europe is the first country to take leadership in the list of the lowest internet prices. Countries like:
-
Romania – 0.01 per Mbps
-
Russia –0.02
-
Poland – $0.03
Such countries provide very cheap high-speed internet services, and in most cases, with superior infrastructure and market competition. Vietnam, China and South Korea are other nations that provide cheap internet with prices as low as 0.05 per Mbps, which is a combination of speed and affordability.
What are the internet costs in India in 2025?
With more than 900 million internet users, India holds the 41st ranking globally of internet costs worldwide. India has one of the lowest internet markets in the world, with an average cost of broadband only amounting to 0.08 per Mbps.
This low cost, and the ubiquity of mobile connections make India the second-largest in terms of online population, after China.
Conclusion
Internet accessibility is among the important tools of economic growth, education, and communication in the year 2025. However, connections are very expensive in different countries. Although there are countries where the internet is quick and affordable, other countries continue to face high pricing barriers and a digital divide that is leading to further infrastructure investments and regulatory changes.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation