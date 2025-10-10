Top 10 Countries with the Highest Internet Costs [Updated 2025]

As the number of users on the internet keeps growing rapidly in the world in 2025 (reaching about 5.56 billion people, or 2.4 per cent of the population growth as compared to the previous year, 2024), the price of connectivity is very uneven in the world. Whereas certain nations boast of extremely low and ultra-fast connections, some nations are charging exorbitant rates for basic broadband.

A study of the average cost of a megabit per second (Mbps) of fixed broadband in more than 60 countries, according to Digital 2025 by We Are Social, shows drastic variations in affordability.

Which Country Has the Most Expensive Internet in 2025?

First on the list is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the internet is the most expensive in the world, with its users paying 4.31 per Mbps. This is 2 times higher than in Ghana, where the second position is at 2.58 per Mbps.