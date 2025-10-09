NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Expected Soon, Check Allotment Registration and Other Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The NEET PG 2025 counselling process is yet to commence for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses. The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule on the official website soon. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG 2025 entrance exam will be able to participate in the All India 50% Seat Quota counselling process.

The counselling schedule will include the registration and choice filling dates for each round of counselling along with the seat allotment dates and the reporting schedule to allotted colleges. The NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court hearing regarding transparency in the answer key and evaluation process has yet to be held. It is expected that the schedule for the counselling round will be released after the final Supreme Court hearing is done.