NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Expected Soon, Check Allotment Registration and Other Details Here

Key Points
- Supreme Court verdict on transparency plea expected soon
- NEET PG round 1 counselling schedule will be released at mcc.nic.in
- Total 3 rounds of counselling for PG medical courses
NEET PG Counselling 2025: The NEET PG 2025 counselling process is yet to commence for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses. The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule on the official website soon. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG 2025 entrance exam will be able to participate in the All India 50% Seat Quota counselling process.
The counselling schedule will include the registration and choice filling dates for each round of counselling along with the seat allotment dates and the reporting schedule to allotted colleges. The NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court hearing regarding transparency in the answer key and evaluation process has yet to be held. It is expected that the schedule for the counselling round will be released after the final Supreme Court hearing is done.
The NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule will be available on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates participating will be required to register through the link available on the official website.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Details
The NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule is expected to be released soon. The Medical Counselling Committee will be conducting a total of 3 counselling rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round and a mop-up round. Candidates eligible to apply for the 50% All India Quota seats can apply for all the counselling rounds until the allotment of their choice college.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Process
The NEET PG 2025 counselling registration process will begin shortly. Candidates participating in the counselling rounds must complete the counselling registration process. Follow the steps given here to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC
Step 2: Click on PG Medical Counselling
Step 3: Click on the New registration link
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Enter the choices for the allotment round
Step 7: Save and click on submit
