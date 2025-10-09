RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registrations Commence at exams.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 9, 2025, 12:57 IST

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 registration link is now live. Eligible candidates can register for the exams through the link available at exams.nta.nic.in until October 30, 2025

NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registrations Commence
Key Points

  • The last date for candidates to register for the July 2025 semester is October 30
  • Submit NTA AWAYAM July 2025 applications at exams.nta.nic.in
  • NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Exams from December 11 to 14, 2025

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency has commenced the NTA SWAYAM July 2025 application process. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the NTA SWAYAM July 2025 semester can register through the link available on the official website. 

The link to apply for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) 2025 July semester examination is available on the official website. The exams will be conducted for a total of 648 courses, offering opportunities to earn certification in various disciplines. 

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 registration link is available on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register for NTA SWAYAM July 2025

NTA SWAYAM 2025 Registration - Click Here

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Schedule

Check the complete schedule for the NTA SWAYAM July 2025 application process below

Activity

Dates

Online Submission of Application Form

October 8 to 30, 2025

Last date of Successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI 

October 31, 2025

Correction of Particulars of the Application Form on the website only

November 1 to 3, 2025

Announcement of the City of Examination

To be announced later on the website

Downloading of the Admit Card 

To be announced later on the website

Date of Examination

December 11,12,13, and 14, 2025

Duration 

180 Minutes (03:00 Hours)

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Registration: Steps to Follow

Candidates interested in applying for the July 2025 semester can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website for NTA SWAYAM

Step 2: Click on the July 2025 session registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the SWAYAM application form

Step 5: Submit the registration fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 session exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held in the morning from 9:30 am to 12:30 PM, while the second shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM. Students will be provided with the details of the exam and the shift timings in the SWAYAM admit card 2025

