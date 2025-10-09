NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registrations Commence at exams.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency has commenced the NTA SWAYAM July 2025 application process. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the NTA SWAYAM July 2025 semester can register through the link available on the official website.

The link to apply for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) 2025 July semester examination is available on the official website. The exams will be conducted for a total of 648 courses, offering opportunities to earn certification in various disciplines.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 registration link is available on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register for NTA SWAYAM July 2025

