CLAT 2026 Sample Papers Released, Download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 3, 2025, 17:35 IST

The Consortium of NLUS has released the CLAT 2026 sample papers in the individual candidate login. Candidates who have applied for CLAT 2026 can login to the portal to download the sample papers.

CLAT 2026 Sample Papers Released
Key Points

  • Candidates can download the CLAT 2026 sample papers using their mobile number and password
  • CLAT 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, December 7, 2025
  • CLAT 2026 sample papers released for UG and PG exams

CLAT 2026 Sample Papers:  The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2026 sample papers. Those appearing for the CLAT 2026 exam scheduled for Sunday, December 7, 2025, can visit the official website and login with their mobile number and password to download the sample papers.

The CLAT 2026 sample papers have been released for all subjects. Candidates can download the sample papers to get an idea of the type of questions which can be asked for the exam, the marking scheme, a better understanding of the exam pattern and practice to attempt the exam. Candidates can learn to manage their time between sections with the help of the sample papers.

CLAT sample papers 2026 are available in the candidate login on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the sample papers.

CLAT 2026 Sample Papers - Click Here

Steps to Download CLAT 2026 Sample Papers

The CLAT 2026 sample papers are available in the candidate login. Those who have completed the registration and application process can follow the steps povided below to download the sample papers

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026

Step 2: Click on Login window

Step 3: Enter the mobile number and password

Step 4: Click on the Sample Paper link

Step 5: Click on the required subject and download the PDF

Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

