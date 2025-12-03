CLAT 2026 Sample Papers Released, Download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026 Sample Papers: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2026 sample papers. Those appearing for the CLAT 2026 exam scheduled for Sunday, December 7, 2025, can visit the official website and login with their mobile number and password to download the sample papers.

The CLAT 2026 sample papers have been released for all subjects. Candidates can download the sample papers to get an idea of the type of questions which can be asked for the exam, the marking scheme, a better understanding of the exam pattern and practice to attempt the exam. Candidates can learn to manage their time between sections with the help of the sample papers.

CLAT sample papers 2026 are available in the candidate login on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the sample papers.