List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1969-2019) Winners

Dadasaheb Phalke is known as the 'Father of Indian Cinema'. He had made India's first full-length feature film Raja Harishchandra in 1913. Hence to commemorate the Dadasaheb Phalke the government of India has started the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1969.

The recipients are honoured for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

The winner of Phalke award is selected by a committee consists of eminent personalities from the Indian film industry.

The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs. 10 Lakh.

List of the recipients of Dadasaheb Phalke Award till 2018

Ceremonial Year Recipient Film industry 2018 (66th) Amitabh Bachachan Hindi 2017 (65th) Vinod Khanna Hindi 2016 (64th) Kasinathuni Viswanath Telugu 2015 (63rd) Manoj Kumar Hindi 2014 (62nd) Shashi Kapoor Hindi 2013 (61st) Gulzar Hindi 2012 (60th) Pran Hindi 2011 (59th) Soumitra Chatterjee Bengali 2010 (58th) K. Balachander Tamil, Telugu 2009 (57th) D. Ramanaidu Telugu 2008 (56th) V. K. Murthy Hindi 2007(55th) Manna Dey Bengali, Hindi 2006 (54th) Tapan Sinha Bengali, Hindi 2005 (53rd) Shyam Benegal Hindi 2004 (52nd) Adoor Gopalakrishnan Malayalam 2003 (51st) Mrinal Sen Bengali 2002 (50th) Dev Anand Hindi 2001 (49th) Yash Chopra Hindi 2000 (48th) Asha Bhosle Hindi, Marathi 1999 (47th) Hrishikesh Mukherjee Hindi 1998 (46th) B. R. Chopra Hindi 1997 (45th) Kavi Pradeep Hindi 1996 (44th) Sivaji Ganesan Tamil 1995 (43rd) Rajkumar Kannada 1994 (42nd) Dilip Kumar Hindi 1993 (41st) Majrooh Sultanpuri Hindi 1992 (40th) Bhupen Hazarika Assamese 1991 (39th) Bhalji Pendharkar Marathi 1990 (38th) Akkineni Nageswara Rao Telugu 1989 (37th) Lata Mangeshkar Hindi, Marathi 1988 (36th) Ashok Kumar Hindi 1987 (35th) Raj Kapoor Hindi 1986 (34th) B. Nagi Reddy Telugu 1985 (33rd) V. Shantaram Hindi, Marathi 1984 (32nd) Satyajit Ray Bengali 1983 (31st) Durga Khote Hindi, Marathi 1982 (30th) L. V. Prasad Hindi, Tamil, Telugu 1981 (29th) Naushad Hindi 1980 (28th) Paidi Jairaj Hindi, Telugu 1979 (27th) Sohrab Modi Hindi 1978 (26th) Raichand Boral Bengali, Hindi 1977 (25th) Nitin Bose Bengali, Hindi 1976 (24th) Kanan Devi Bengali 1975 (23rd) Dhirendra Nath Ganguly Bengali 1974 (22nd) Bommireddy Narasimha Reddy Telugu 1973 (21st) Ruby Myers (Sulochana) Hindi 1972 (20th) Pankaj Mullick Bengali & Hindi 1971 (19th) Prithviraj Kapoor Hindi 1970 (18th) Birendranath Sircar Bengali 1969 (17th) Devika Rani Hindi

This award is the highest official recognition for film personalities in the country. In the above list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1969-2018) is very useful GK capsule for upcoming different competitive examination to be held in India.

