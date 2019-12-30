Search

List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1969-2019) Winners

As we know that Amitabh Bachchan is known for his unique voice and for his excellent acting. He has been selected for the Dada Saheb Phalke award for the 2018 year for his contributions to the film industry. The announcement was delayed this year due to the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Let us have a look at Dadasaheb Phalke awared list.    
Dec 30, 2019 11:44 IST
Aamitabh bachchan is selected for the 66th Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018. The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards is India's highest award in cinema. This award is given annually at the National Films Awards. The very first recipient of this award was Devika Rani who received it in 1969 on the occasion of the 17th National Films Awards.

Dadasaheb Phalke is known as the 'Father of Indian Cinema'. He had made India's first full-length feature film Raja Harishchandra in 1913. Hence to commemorate the Dadasaheb Phalke the government of India has started the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1969.

The recipients are honoured for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. 

The winner of Phalke award is selected by a committee consists of eminent personalities from the Indian film industry.

 The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs. 10 Lakh. 

The Phalke Award is India's highest award in cinema. Phalke Award is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

 Devika Rani was the first recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award who was honoured at the 17th National Film Awards.

List of the recipients of Dadasaheb Phalke Award till 2018

Ceremonial Year Recipient Film industry
2018 (66th) Amitabh Bachachan Hindi
2017 (65th) Vinod Khanna Hindi
2016 (64th) Kasinathuni Viswanath Telugu
2015 (63rd) Manoj Kumar Hindi
2014 (62nd) Shashi Kapoor Hindi
2013 (61st) Gulzar Hindi
2012 (60th) Pran Hindi
2011 (59th) Soumitra Chatterjee Bengali
2010 (58th) K. Balachander Tamil, Telugu
2009 (57th) D. Ramanaidu Telugu
2008 (56th) V. K. Murthy Hindi
2007(55th) Manna Dey Bengali, Hindi
2006 (54th) Tapan Sinha Bengali, Hindi
2005 (53rd) Shyam Benegal Hindi
2004 (52nd) Adoor Gopalakrishnan Malayalam
2003 (51st) Mrinal Sen Bengali
2002 (50th) Dev Anand Hindi
2001 (49th) Yash Chopra Hindi
2000 (48th) Asha Bhosle  Hindi, Marathi
1999 (47th) Hrishikesh Mukherjee Hindi
1998 (46th) B. R. Chopra Hindi
1997 (45th) Kavi Pradeep Hindi
1996 (44th) Sivaji Ganesan Tamil
1995 (43rd) Rajkumar Kannada
1994 (42nd) Dilip Kumar Hindi
1993 (41st) Majrooh Sultanpuri Hindi
1992 (40th) Bhupen Hazarika Assamese
1991 (39th) Bhalji Pendharkar Marathi
1990 (38th) Akkineni Nageswara Rao Telugu
1989 (37th) Lata Mangeshkar  Hindi, Marathi
1988 (36th) Ashok Kumar Hindi
1987 (35th) Raj Kapoor Hindi
1986 (34th) B. Nagi Reddy Telugu
1985 (33rd) V. Shantaram  Hindi, Marathi
1984 (32nd) Satyajit Ray Bengali
1983 (31st) Durga Khote Hindi, Marathi
1982 (30th) L. V. Prasad Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
1981 (29th) Naushad Hindi
1980 (28th) Paidi Jairaj Hindi, Telugu
1979 (27th) Sohrab Modi Hindi
1978 (26th) Raichand Boral Bengali, Hindi
1977 (25th) Nitin Bose Bengali, Hindi
1976 (24th) Kanan Devi Bengali
1975 (23rd) Dhirendra Nath Ganguly Bengali
1974 (22nd) Bommireddy Narasimha Reddy Telugu
1973 (21st) Ruby Myers (Sulochana) Hindi
1972 (20th) Pankaj Mullick Bengali & Hindi
1971 (19th) Prithviraj Kapoor Hindi
1970 (18th) Birendranath Sircar Bengali
1969 (17th) Devika Rani Hindi

This award is the highest official recognition for film personalities in the country. In the above list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1969-2018) is very useful GK capsule for upcoming different competitive examination to be held in India.

