List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1969-2019) Winners
Aamitabh bachchan is selected for the 66th Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018. The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards is India's highest award in cinema. This award is given annually at the National Films Awards. The very first recipient of this award was Devika Rani who received it in 1969 on the occasion of the 17th National Films Awards.
Dadasaheb Phalke is known as the 'Father of Indian Cinema'. He had made India's first full-length feature film Raja Harishchandra in 1913. Hence to commemorate the Dadasaheb Phalke the government of India has started the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1969.
The recipients are honoured for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.
The winner of Phalke award is selected by a committee consists of eminent personalities from the Indian film industry.
The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs. 10 Lakh.
The Phalke Award is India's highest award in cinema. Phalke Award is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Aamitabh bachchan is selected for the 66th Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018 while in the 2017 this award was given to Vinod Khanna.
Devika Rani was the first recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award who was honoured at the 17th National Film Awards.
List of the recipients of Dadasaheb Phalke Award till 2018
|Ceremonial Year
|Recipient
|Film industry
|2018 (66th)
|Amitabh Bachachan
|Hindi
|2017 (65th)
|Vinod Khanna
|Hindi
|2016 (64th)
|Kasinathuni Viswanath
|Telugu
|2015 (63rd)
|Manoj Kumar
|Hindi
|2014 (62nd)
|Shashi Kapoor
|Hindi
|2013 (61st)
|Gulzar
|Hindi
|2012 (60th)
|Pran
|Hindi
|2011 (59th)
|Soumitra Chatterjee
|Bengali
|2010 (58th)
|K. Balachander
|Tamil, Telugu
|2009 (57th)
|D. Ramanaidu
|Telugu
|2008 (56th)
|V. K. Murthy
|Hindi
|2007(55th)
|Manna Dey
|Bengali, Hindi
|2006 (54th)
|Tapan Sinha
|Bengali, Hindi
|2005 (53rd)
|Shyam Benegal
|Hindi
|2004 (52nd)
|Adoor Gopalakrishnan
|Malayalam
|2003 (51st)
|Mrinal Sen
|Bengali
|2002 (50th)
|Dev Anand
|Hindi
|2001 (49th)
|Yash Chopra
|Hindi
|2000 (48th)
|Asha Bhosle
|Hindi, Marathi
|1999 (47th)
|Hrishikesh Mukherjee
|Hindi
|1998 (46th)
|B. R. Chopra
|Hindi
|1997 (45th)
|Kavi Pradeep
|Hindi
|1996 (44th)
|Sivaji Ganesan
|Tamil
|1995 (43rd)
|Rajkumar
|Kannada
|1994 (42nd)
|Dilip Kumar
|Hindi
|1993 (41st)
|Majrooh Sultanpuri
|Hindi
|1992 (40th)
|Bhupen Hazarika
|Assamese
|1991 (39th)
|Bhalji Pendharkar
|Marathi
|1990 (38th)
|Akkineni Nageswara Rao
|Telugu
|1989 (37th)
|Lata Mangeshkar
|Hindi, Marathi
|1988 (36th)
|Ashok Kumar
|Hindi
|1987 (35th)
|Raj Kapoor
|Hindi
|1986 (34th)
|B. Nagi Reddy
|Telugu
|1985 (33rd)
|V. Shantaram
|Hindi, Marathi
|1984 (32nd)
|Satyajit Ray
|Bengali
|1983 (31st)
|Durga Khote
|Hindi, Marathi
|1982 (30th)
|L. V. Prasad
|Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
|1981 (29th)
|Naushad
|Hindi
|1980 (28th)
|Paidi Jairaj
|Hindi, Telugu
|1979 (27th)
|Sohrab Modi
|Hindi
|1978 (26th)
|Raichand Boral
|Bengali, Hindi
|1977 (25th)
|Nitin Bose
|Bengali, Hindi
|1976 (24th)
|Kanan Devi
|Bengali
|1975 (23rd)
|Dhirendra Nath Ganguly
|Bengali
|1974 (22nd)
|Bommireddy Narasimha Reddy
|Telugu
|1973 (21st)
|Ruby Myers (Sulochana)
|Hindi
|1972 (20th)
|Pankaj Mullick
|Bengali & Hindi
|1971 (19th)
|Prithviraj Kapoor
|Hindi
|1970 (18th)
|Birendranath Sircar
|Bengali
|1969 (17th)
|Devika Rani
|Hindi
This award is the highest official recognition for film personalities in the country. In the above list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1969-2018) is very useful GK capsule for upcoming different competitive examination to be held in India.
National Symbol | Awards and Honours