The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) is closing the online application process for Jail Warder Recruitment 2025 tomorrow, August 24. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 500 vacancies for Jail Warder, Matron, Assistant Superintendent, and other posts across Punjab.
Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal — sssb.punjab.gov.in. No applications shall be accepted after the deadline under any circumstances. Hence, candidates are advised to submit their applications via the direct PSSSB Jail Warder apply online link at the earliest.
PSSSB Jail Warder Apply Online 2025 Link
PSSSB invited online applications or 500 vacancies for Jail Warder, Matron, Assistant Superintendent, and other posts. The apply online process began on 30 July and will conclude tomorrow, August 24. Candidates can either visit the official website to apply online or click on the direct link provided below.
PSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2025 Overview
Check the key highlights of PSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2025 in the table below:
|
Recruitment Organization
|
Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)
|
Post
|
Jail Warders, Assistant Superintendents, and Matrons
|
Vacancy
|
500 Posts
|
PSSSB Jail Warder Last Date
|
24 August 2025
|
Education Qualification
|
12th Pass or Graduation (As per Post)
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 27 Years (Jail Warder and Matron)
21 To 27 Years (Assistant Superintendent)
|
Selection Process
|
Written Examination, PST/PMT and other stages
|
Official Website
|
sssb.punjab.gov.in
How to Submit Punjab Jail Warder Application Form
Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for PSSSB Jail Warder Vacancy 2025:
-
Visit the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in
-
Click on the "Recruitment/Apply Online" link for Punjab Jail Warder.
-
Register yourself by entering your basic details like name, mobile number, and email ID.
-
Log in using the registration credentials and fill out the application form with personal and educational qualifications details.
-
Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee through online payment gateways.
-
Recheck all the details and submit the application form.
-
Download and take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.
PSSSB Jail Warder Application Fee
|
Categories
|
Fees
|
Gen/Sports person
|
1000
|
SC, BC, EWS
|
250
|
Ex-serviceman and dependent-
|
200
