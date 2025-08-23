The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) is closing the online application process for Jail Warder Recruitment 2025 tomorrow, August 24. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 500 vacancies for Jail Warder, Matron, Assistant Superintendent, and other posts across Punjab.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal — sssb.punjab.gov.in. No applications shall be accepted after the deadline under any circumstances. Hence, candidates are advised to submit their applications via the direct PSSSB Jail Warder apply online link at the earliest.

PSSSB Jail Warder Apply Online 2025 Link

PSSSB invited online applications or 500 vacancies for Jail Warder, Matron, Assistant Superintendent, and other posts. The apply online process began on 30 July and will conclude tomorrow, August 24. Candidates can either visit the official website to apply online or click on the direct link provided below.