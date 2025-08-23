WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Focus
Quick Links

PSSSB Jail Warder Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 500 Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Direct Link Here

By Meenu Solanki
Aug 23, 2025, 21:03 IST

PSSSB will close the online application window for 500 Jail Warder vacancies tomorrow, August 24, 2025. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are advised to complete their registration at sssb.punjab.gov.in before the deadline to avoid last-minute rush.

PSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2025
PSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2025

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) is closing the online application process for Jail Warder Recruitment 2025 tomorrow, August 24. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 500 vacancies for Jail Warder, Matron, Assistant Superintendent, and other posts across Punjab.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal — sssb.punjab.gov.in. No applications shall be accepted after the deadline under any circumstances. Hence, candidates are advised to submit their applications via the direct PSSSB Jail Warder apply online link at the earliest.

PSSSB Jail Warder Apply Online 2025 Link

PSSSB invited online applications or 500 vacancies for Jail Warder, Matron, Assistant Superintendent, and other posts. The apply online process began on 30 July and will conclude tomorrow, August 24. Candidates can either visit the official website to apply online or click on the direct link provided below.

PSSSB Jail Warder Apply Online Link Click here

PSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2025 Overview

Check the key highlights of PSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Recruitment Organization

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)

Post

Jail Warders, Assistant Superintendents, and Matrons

Vacancy

500 Posts

PSSSB Jail Warder Last Date

24 August 2025

Education Qualification

12th Pass or Graduation (As per Post)

Age Limit

18 to 27 Years (Jail Warder and Matron)

21 To 27 Years (Assistant Superintendent)

Selection Process

Written Examination, PST/PMT and other stages

Official Website

sssb.punjab.gov.in

How to Submit Punjab Jail Warder Application Form

Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for PSSSB Jail Warder Vacancy 2025:

  1. Visit the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

  2. Click on the "Recruitment/Apply Online" link for Punjab Jail Warder.

  3. Register yourself by entering your basic details like name, mobile number, and email ID.

  4. Log in using the registration credentials and fill out the application form with personal and educational qualifications details.

  5. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

  6. Pay the application fee through online payment gateways.

  7. Recheck all the details and submit the application form.

  8. Download and take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

PSSSB Jail Warder Application Fee

Categories

Fees

Gen/Sports person

1000

SC, BC, EWS

250

Ex-serviceman and dependent-

200

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News