Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends August 25, Register Now for 750 Vacancies at iob.in

By Meenu Solanki
Aug 23, 2025, 21:52 IST

IOB Apprentice 2025 Last Date is August 25. The Indian Overseas Bank activated the online application link on August 10. Graduates falling within the age limit can submit their applications at iob.in. Check eligibility, age limit, fees, vacancy, and other key details here.

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Last Date
Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice 2025 Last Date: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has announced that IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 will conclude soon on August 25. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications through the official website, iob.in. The IOB Apprentice Exam Date is 31 August 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 750 vacancies for Apprentice posts. Applicants holding bachelor’s degree and aged between 20 and 28 years are eligible to apply. Selection will be done based on candidates' performance in Online Test and Test of Local language.

Direct link to apply for IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025

IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview

Indian Overseas Bank started the registration process for IOB Apprentice on August 10 after the release of notification. Graduates can submit their applications through the official website on or before August 25. No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Here is a brief overview of IOB Apprentice Vacancy in the table below.

Bank Name

Indian Overseas Bank

Posts

Apprentice

Vacancies

750

Registration Last Date

25th August 2025

Educational Qualification

Graduation

Age Limit

20-28 years

Selection Process

Online Test and Test of Local Language

Salary

Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000

Official Website

iob.in

IOB Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The deadline to submit Indian Overseas Bank Application Form is August 25. Successfully registered candidates will be eligible to appear for IOB exam, scheduled for August 31.

Events

Dates

Notification release date

8th August 2025

Application Starts

10th August 2025

Application Process Ends

25th August 2025 (Extended)

Payment Last date

25th August 2025

IOB Bank Apprentice Exam Date

31st August 2025

Steps to Apply Online for Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice

  • Visit the official website of Indian Overseas Bank at iob.in

  • Click on the “Careers” section and select the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link.

  • Register yourself by providing valid details such as name, email ID, and mobile number.

  • Login with the registration credentials

  • Fill in the online application form carefully.

  • Upload scanned copies of your documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee online.

  • Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Vacancy 2025

A total of 750 Apprentice vacancies have been announced. Check the state-wise and category-wise vacancy distribution in the table below.

State/UT

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR (GEN)

Total

Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

0

0

0

0

1

1

Andhra Pradesh

3

1

10

0

1

15

Arunachal Pradesh

0

0

0

0

1

1

Assam

0

0

1

0

3

4

Bihar

7

0

10

3

15

35

Chandigarh

0

0

1

0

3

4

Chhattisgarh

1

7

0

0

2

10

Daman & Diu

0

0

0

0

1

1

Delhi

8

6

25

2

12

53

Gujarat

1

4

11

0

0

16

Goa

0

1

0

0

0

1

Himachal Pradesh

0

0

0

0

1

1

Haryana

3

0

7

0

6

16

Jammu & Kashmir

0

0

0

0

2

2

Jharkhand

0

2

0

0

6

8

Karnataka

2

2

2

0

0

6

Kerala

5

0

15

1

22

33

Maharashtra

7

12

28

6

32

85

Mizoram

        

2

2

Madhya Pradesh

2

4

2

0

4

12

Odisha

5

10

3

0

4

22

Punjab

9

0

9

1

5

24

Pondicherry

5

0

7

0

0

12

Rajasthan

6

3

5

0

2

16

Sikkim

0

0

0

0

2

2

Telangana

2

2

2

0

0

6

Tamil Nadu

58

3

86

10

43

200

Tripura

0

0

0

0

2

2

Uttarakhand

2

0

1

0

5

8

Uttar Pradesh

32

0

38

7

33

110

West Bengal

11

3

9

2

10

35

Total

169

61

271

32

216

750

IOB Apprentice Application Fee

  • PwBD Candidates: Rs 472

  • SC/ST/Women Candidates: Rs 708

  • General/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs 944

