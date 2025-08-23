Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends August 25, Register Now for 750 Vacancies at iob.in

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice 2025 Last Date: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has announced that IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 will conclude soon on August 25. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications through the official website, iob.in. The IOB Apprentice Exam Date is 31 August 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 750 vacancies for Apprentice posts. Applicants holding bachelor’s degree and aged between 20 and 28 years are eligible to apply. Selection will be done based on candidates' performance in Online Test and Test of Local language.

Direct link to apply for IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025

IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview

Indian Overseas Bank started the registration process for IOB Apprentice on August 10 after the release of notification. Graduates can submit their applications through the official website on or before August 25. No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Here is a brief overview of IOB Apprentice Vacancy in the table below.