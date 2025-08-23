Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends August 25, Register Now for 750 Vacancies at iob.in

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice 2025 Last Date: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has announced that IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 will conclude soon on August 25. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications through the official website, iob.in. The IOB Apprentice Exam Date is 31 August 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 750 vacancies for Apprentice posts. Applicants holding bachelor’s degree and aged between 20 and 28 years are eligible to apply. Selection will be done based on candidates' performance in Online Test and Test of Local language.
Direct link to apply for IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025
IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview
Indian Overseas Bank started the registration process for IOB Apprentice on August 10 after the release of notification. Graduates can submit their applications through the official website on or before August 25. No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Here is a brief overview of IOB Apprentice Vacancy in the table below.
|
Bank Name
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
Posts
|
Apprentice
|
Vacancies
|
750
|
Registration Last Date
|
25th August 2025
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation
|
Age Limit
|
20-28 years
|
Selection Process
|
Online Test and Test of Local Language
|
Salary
|
Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000
|
Official Website
|
iob.in
IOB Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Last Date
The deadline to submit Indian Overseas Bank Application Form is August 25. Successfully registered candidates will be eligible to appear for IOB exam, scheduled for August 31.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification release date
|
8th August 2025
|
Application Starts
|
10th August 2025
|
Application Process Ends
|
25th August 2025 (Extended)
|
Payment Last date
|
25th August 2025
|
IOB Bank Apprentice Exam Date
|
31st August 2025
Steps to Apply Online for Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice
-
Visit the official website of Indian Overseas Bank at iob.in
-
Click on the “Careers” section and select the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link.
-
Register yourself by providing valid details such as name, email ID, and mobile number.
-
Login with the registration credentials
-
Fill in the online application form carefully.
-
Upload scanned copies of your documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee online.
-
Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Vacancy 2025
A total of 750 Apprentice vacancies have been announced. Check the state-wise and category-wise vacancy distribution in the table below.
|
State/UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR (GEN)
|
Total
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
3
|
1
|
10
|
0
|
1
|
15
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Assam
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
Bihar
|
7
|
0
|
10
|
3
|
15
|
35
|
Chandigarh
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
Chhattisgarh
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
10
|
Daman & Diu
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Delhi
|
8
|
6
|
25
|
2
|
12
|
53
|
Gujarat
|
1
|
4
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
Goa
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Haryana
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
6
|
16
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Jharkhand
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
8
|
Karnataka
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Kerala
|
5
|
0
|
15
|
1
|
22
|
33
|
Maharashtra
|
7
|
12
|
28
|
6
|
32
|
85
|
Mizoram
|
2
|
2
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
12
|
Odisha
|
5
|
10
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
22
|
Punjab
|
9
|
0
|
9
|
1
|
5
|
24
|
Pondicherry
|
5
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
Rajasthan
|
6
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
16
|
Sikkim
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Telangana
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Tamil Nadu
|
58
|
3
|
86
|
10
|
43
|
200
|
Tripura
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Uttarakhand
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
8
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
32
|
0
|
38
|
7
|
33
|
110
|
West Bengal
|
11
|
3
|
9
|
2
|
10
|
35
|
Total
|
169
|
61
|
271
|
32
|
216
|
750
IOB Apprentice Application Fee
-
PwBD Candidates: Rs 472
-
SC/ST/Women Candidates: Rs 708
-
General/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs 944
