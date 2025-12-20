What Is a Supermoon? Science, Frequency, Effects, and How to Observe It

Supermoon: A popular, completely nonastronomical, term for a full or new moon that occurs at or near the time when the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

A supermoon, depending on the exact distance, can appear up to about 14% larger and around 30% brighter than an average full moon, as seen from Earth.

Astronomers tend to refer more often to perigee syzygy, perigee aligned full/new moon, but “supermoon” is what caught on with the media and public discussion.

Why Does the Moon Look Bigger Sometimes?

The Moon follows an elliptical path around Earth, not a circular one. This implies that