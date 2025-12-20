Which U.S. State Produces the Most Oranges? Check List Here!

Orange-producing States: Oranges are one of the most widely consumed fruits in the United States. From fresh juice at breakfast to flavored desserts and snacks, oranges play an important role in everyday diets. Behind this steady supply is a well-established agricultural system supported by a few key states. Not every region in the country is suitable for growing oranges, as the crop requires specific climate conditions, fertile soil, and proper irrigation. Warm temperatures, enough sunlight, and controlled rainfall are essential for healthy orange trees. In the United States, orange production is largely concentrated in a small number of states that meet these requirements. This article will give you a close look at all the leading states. READ | Which US States Produce the Most Beef? Check the List Here!

Top Orange-Producing States in the US Here is the list of the top orange-producing states: State Orange Production (Units) California 45.8 million Florida 20.5 million Texas 950,000 1. California California ranks first when it comes to orange production in the United States. The state produces approximately 45.8 million units, making it the topmost orange-producing state. California’s success is largely due to its Mediterranean climate, which features mild winters and warm, dry summers. These conditions are ideal for growing high-quality oranges. Most of California’s oranges are grown in regions like the Central Valley and Southern California. The state is especially known for producing fresh oranges that are sold directly in markets across the country and exported abroad.

2. Florida Florida holds the second position with an output of around 20.5 million units. The state has a warm subtropical climate with plenty of rainfall, which supports orange farming on a large scale. Florida is particularly famous for its orange juice production, supplying a major share of the juice consumed in the US. Large orange groves are spread across central and southern Florida. Although the state faces challenges such as hurricanes and plant diseases, it still continues to remain a key player in the orange industry due to its long farming tradition. 3. Texas Texas produces fewer oranges compared to California and Florida, with an estimated output of about 950,000 units. Orange farming in Texas is mainly concentrated in the southern part of the state, especially in the Rio Grande Valley.