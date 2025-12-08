Which State Produces the Most Beef? Check the List Here!

Beef-Producing State: As the holiday season rolls in, especially Christmas, the demand for beef shoots up like crazy. From family roasts to festive dinners, beef becomes the hero of many holiday tables across the world.

Because of this spike, a common question pops up that: which state actually produces the most beef in the United States?

The U.S. has a massive cattle industry, and different states contribute differently depending on climate, grazing land, feed availability, and long-running ranching traditions.

Understanding where most of the country’s beef comes from also gives us a peek into how important livestock farming is for rural America.

Check out: Which State Produces the Most Turkeys? Check the List Here!

Top 10 Beef-Producing States in the U.S.

So, let’s look at the top 10 beef-producing states of the U.S. as per the USDA National Agricultural Statistics report.