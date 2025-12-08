Which State Produces the Most Beef? Check the List Here!

Beef-Producing State: As the holiday season rolls in, especially Christmas, the demand for beef shoots up like crazy. From family roasts to festive dinners, beef becomes the hero of many holiday tables across the world.
Because of this spike, a common question pops up that: which state actually produces the most beef in the United States?
The U.S. has a massive cattle industry, and different states contribute differently depending on climate, grazing land, feed availability, and long-running ranching traditions.
Understanding where most of the country’s beef comes from also gives us a peek into how important livestock farming is for rural America.
Top 10 Beef-Producing States in the U.S.
So, let’s look at the top 10 beef-producing states of the U.S. as per the USDA National Agricultural Statistics report.
|
Rank
|
State
|
Total Cattle Sales (in billions of dollars)
|
1
|
Texas
|
$15.5
|
2
|
Kansas
|
$13.6
|
3
|
Nebraska
|
$12.2
|
4
|
Iowa
|
$5.0
|
5
|
Colorado
|
$4.7
|
6
|
Oklahoma
|
$3.9
|
7
|
California
|
$3.7
|
8
|
South Dakota
|
$3.1
|
9
|
Missouri
|
$2.2
|
10
|
Idaho
|
$2.2
1. Texas
Texas stands as the undisputed powerhouse of the American beef industry, producing far more cattle than any other state. This dominance comes from a perfect mix of natural advantages and tradition; its vast open landscapes provide plenty of room for herds to roam, while the mild climate and rich grasslands offer excellent food sources year-round.
2. Kansas
Kansas is a massive engine for the final stages of beef production. While other states focus on raising young calves on grass, Kansas is famous for its huge feedlots, where cattle are "finished" on a grain-rich diet to ensure high-quality, tender meat.
3. Nebraska
Nebraska is a one-stop shop for high-quality beef because it perfectly connects two different worlds: vast grasslands and massive cornfields. In the western part of the state, particularly the Sandhills, cattle are born and raised on wide-open, nutrient-rich pastures that are ideal for grazing. Once they are grown, they don't have to travel far to the eastern part of the state, where abundant corn crops and ethanol production provide a steady supply of high-energy feed.
This unique advantage, often called the "Golden Triangle" (corn, cattle, and ethanol), allows Nebraska to control quality from birth to processing, making it a powerhouse for premium, corn-fed beef.
4. Iowa
Ranking fourth in beef production, Iowa uses its massive corn crop to create a unique advantage. Instead of relying only on open pastures, Iowa farmers often raise cattle right next to the cornfields. This allows them to feed their livestock high-quality grain directly from their own land, creating a highly efficient system that produces tender, corn-fed beef without the need to transport feed long distances.
5. Colorado
Colorado’s beef industry thrives on its dramatic landscape, splitting the state into two perfect halves for raising cattle. In the west, herds spend their summers grazing on the lush, high-altitude grasses of the Rocky Mountains, which builds strong, healthy frames.
As winter approaches, these cattle are moved to the Eastern Plains, a flat region filled with feedlots that rivals neighboring Kansas and Nebraska in efficiency.
