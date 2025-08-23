Who is Terry McLaurin? Know his Stats, Record, and More

People often say that Terry McLaurin is one of the best and hardest-working wide receivers in the NFL. He has had a great time working for the Washington Commanders. From being "Mr. Football" in Indiana to being a two-time team captain at Ohio State, his journey shows that he never gives up. The Commanders picked McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He quickly became their best offensive weapon, showing off his quickness and dependable hands. He has consistently played at a high level, even though he has played with a number of different quarterbacks. This has earned him the respect of both his teammates and opponents. His story isn't just about being a great athlete; it's also about being a leader and getting involved in the community through his Terry McLaurin Foundation. Attribute Detail Full Name Terry McLaurin Nickname Scary Terry, F1 Date of Birth September 15, 1995 Age 29 Place of Birth Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S. Height 6 ft 0 in (1.83 m) Weight 210 lb (95 kg) High School Cathedral (Indianapolis) College Ohio State (2014–2018) NFL Draft 2019 / Round: 3 / Pick: 76 Team Washington Commanders (2019–present) Position Wide Receiver Contract 3-year, $71 million extension

Who is Terry McLaurin? Terry McLaurin is a prominent American football wide receiver for the Washington Commanders of the National Football League (NFL). A standout player from a young age, he was named Indiana's "Mr. Football" in high school. McLaurin played his college football at Ohio State, where he was a key contributor and a two-time team captain. Since being drafted by Washington in 2019, he has established himself as one of the most consistent and dangerous receivers in the league, known for his deep-threat ability and leadership on and off the field. Check Out: Who is Anfernee Simons? Check His NBA Stats, Age, and Career Profile Career Profile of Terry McLaurin McLaurin's career is marked by consistent high-level performance. At Ohio State, he was part of a national championship-winning team and steadily improved each year. In the NFL, he made an immediate impact, being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2019. He has since been selected for two Pro Bowls (2022, 2024) and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2024. McLaurin has also set a Commanders team record with 13 touchdown catches in a single season.