CBSE Class 12 English Extract-Based Questions: Half-yearly exams are around the corner, and students might be looking for some important extract-based questions to prepare for their English exam. Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. In this article, we have provided important extract-based questions from the class 12 English book to help them with their exam preparation. CBSE Class 12 English Extract-Based Questions- Poetry Students can check the extract-based questions from the poetry sections to score well in the exam and get a proper understanding of how these questions are to be attempted. 1. My Mother at Sixty-Six – Kamala Das Extract:

“…her face ashen like that

of a corpse and realised with pain

that she was as old as she looked…” Questions & Answers: 1. What has the mother’s face been compared to?

Answer: It has been compared to a corpse.



2. What is the pain the poet feels?

Answer: She feels the pain of her mother’s old age and approaching death. 3. Identify the poetic device in “ashen like that of a corpse.”

Answer: Simile. 3. Keeping Quiet – Pablo Neruda Extract:

“Now we will count to twelve and we will all keep still.

For once on the face of the Earth

let’s not speak in any language…” Questions & Answers: 1. What does the poet want all of us to do?

Answer: He wants everyone to keep silent and still for a few moments. wants everyone to keep silent and still for a few moments. 2. What will keeping still help us achieve?

Answer: It will bring peace, self-reflection, and a sense of unity among humans. 3. Why does he ask us not to speak in any language?

Answer: To avoid barriers and misunderstandings created by languages.

4. A Thing of Beauty – John Keats