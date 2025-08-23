CBSE Class 12 English Extract-Based Questions: Half-yearly exams are around the corner, and students might be looking for some important extract-based questions to prepare for their English exam. Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. In this article, we have provided important extract-based questions from the class 12 English book to help them with their exam preparation.
CBSE Class 12 English Extract-Based Questions- Poetry
Students can check the extract-based questions from the poetry sections to score well in the exam and get a proper understanding of how these questions are to be attempted.
1. My Mother at Sixty-Six – Kamala Das
Extract:
“…her face ashen like that
of a corpse and realised with pain
that she was as old as she looked…”
Questions & Answers:
1. What has the mother’s face been compared to?
Answer: It has been compared to a corpse.
2. What is the pain the poet feels?
Answer: She feels the pain of her mother’s old age and approaching death.
3. Identify the poetic device in “ashen like that of a corpse.”
Answer: Simile.
3. Keeping Quiet – Pablo Neruda
Extract:
“Now we will count to twelve and we will all keep still.
For once on the face of the Earth
let’s not speak in any language…”
Questions & Answers:
1. What does the poet want all of us to do?
Answer: He wants everyone to keep silent and still for a few moments.
wants everyone to keep silent and still for a few moments.
2. What will keeping still help us achieve?
Answer: It will bring peace, self-reflection, and a sense of unity among humans.
3. Why does he ask us not to speak in any language?
Answer: To avoid barriers and misunderstandings created by languages.
4. A Thing of Beauty – John Keats
Extract:
“A thing of beauty is a joy forever:
Its loveliness increases; it will never
Pass into nothingness…”
Questions & Answers:
1. How is a thing of beauty a “joy forever”?
Answer: Because its charm never fades, and it continues to give joy.
2. What happens to its loveliness over time?
Answer: Its loveliness increases.
3. Name the poetic device in “A Joy Forever.”
Answer: Metaphor.
5. A Roadside Stand – Robert Frost
Extract:
“The little old house was out with a little new shed
In front at the edge of the road where the traffic sped…”
Questions & Answers:
What is being described here?
Answer: A roadside stand set up by poor farmers.
Why was the shed built?
Answer: To sell goods and earn money from passing travellers.
What contrast is shown in the extract?
Answer: Between the poor villagers’ shed and the fast-moving, prosperous city traffic.
6. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers – Adrienne Rich
Extract:
“Aunt Jennifer’s fingers fluttering through her wool
Find even the ivory needle hard to pull…”
Questions & Answers:
1. Why are Aunt Jennifer’s fingers fluttering?
Answer: Due to weakness and fear caused by the burden of marital oppression.
2. What is she creating with wool?
Answer: She is knitting a tapestry with tigers on it.
3. What does the “ivory needle” symbolise?
Answer: It symbolises the weight of her struggles and hardships.
