CBSE Class 12 English Extract-Based Questions- Poetry

CBSE Class 12 English Extract-Based Questions: Extract-based questions are an important part of the English language exam. To attempt the extract-based questions, students have to read the poem and analyse the lines said by the poet and then answer the questions accordingly. 

CBSE Class 12 English Extract-Based Questions: Half-yearly exams are around the corner, and students might be looking for some important extract-based questions to prepare for their English exam. Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. In this article, we have provided important extract-based questions from the class 12 English book to help them with their exam preparation. 

Students can check the extract-based questions from the poetry sections to score well in the exam and get a proper understanding of how these questions are to be attempted. 

1. My Mother at Sixty-Six – Kamala Das

Extract:
“…her face ashen like that
of a corpse and realised with pain
that she was as old as she looked…”

Questions & Answers:

1. What has the mother’s face been compared to?
 Answer: It has been compared to a corpse.

2. What is the pain the poet feels?
Answer: She feels the pain of her mother’s old age and approaching death.

3. Identify the poetic device in “ashen like that of a corpse.”
Answer: Simile.

3. Keeping Quiet – Pablo Neruda

Extract:
“Now we will count to twelve and we will all keep still.
For once on the face of the Earth
let’s not speak in any language…”

Questions & Answers:

1. What does the poet want all of us to do?
Answer:  He wants everyone to keep silent and still for a few moments.

2. What will keeping still help us achieve?
Answer: It will bring peace, self-reflection, and a sense of unity among humans.

3. Why does he ask us not to speak in any language?
Answer: To avoid barriers and misunderstandings created by languages.

4. A Thing of Beauty – John Keats

Extract:
“A thing of beauty is a joy forever:
Its loveliness increases; it will never
Pass into nothingness…”

Questions & Answers:

1. How is a thing of beauty a “joy forever”?
Answer: Because its charm never fades, and it continues to give joy.

2. What happens to its loveliness over time?
Answer: Its loveliness increases.

3. Name the poetic device in “A Joy Forever.”
Answer: Metaphor.

5. A Roadside Stand – Robert Frost

Extract:
“The little old house was out with a little new shed
In front at the edge of the road where the traffic sped…”

Questions & Answers:

What is being described here?
Answer: A roadside stand set up by poor farmers.

Why was the shed built?
Answer: To sell goods and earn money from passing travellers.

What contrast is shown in the extract?
Answer: Between the poor villagers’ shed and the fast-moving, prosperous city traffic.

6. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers – Adrienne Rich

Extract:
“Aunt Jennifer’s fingers fluttering through her wool
Find even the ivory needle hard to pull…”

Questions & Answers:

1. Why are Aunt Jennifer’s fingers fluttering?
Answer: Due to weakness and fear caused by the burden of marital oppression.

2. What is she creating with wool?
Answer: She is knitting a tapestry with tigers on it.

3. What does the “ivory needle” symbolise?
Answer: It symbolises the weight of her struggles and hardships.

