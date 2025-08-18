UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links

Top 10 WNBA Players of 2025 - Check Full List and Rankings here!

The 2025 WNBA season has been defined by incredible talent and fierce competition. This article provides a definitive list of top WNBA players of 2025, analyzing their performances and impact on the court. From MVP frontrunners like A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier to rising superstars like Caitlin Clark, this ranking highlights the athletes who are dominating the league and shaping the future of women's basketball.

ByAlisha Louis
Aug 18, 2025, 06:07 EDT
Napheesa Collier is one of the Top WNBA Players for 2025 Regular Season.
Napheesa Collier is one of the Top WNBA Players for 2025 Regular Season.

The 2025 WNBA season has been a showcase of phenomenal talent, with a competitive landscape that is more exciting than ever. As the league continues to grow in popularity and global reach, the battle for the top spot among its elite athletes is a constant source of debate. This article provides a comprehensive list of top WNBA players of 2025, based on their performance, impact, and overall contribution to their teams. From seasoned veterans and league MVPs to dynamic young stars, the WNBA player rankings 2025 reflect a league filled with exceptional talent. The players featured here are widely considered the best women's basketball players 2025, pushing the boundaries of the sport and inspiring a new generation of fans.

Read About- List of The Most Valuable WNBA Teams 2025 (Forbes Ranking)

List of Top 10 WNBA Players of 2025

The 2025 WNBA season showcases a competitive field of elite talent. This table ranks the top 10 players based on key statistical categories, providing a snapshot of the standout performances from the most dominant athletes in the league.

Rank

Player

Games Played

Points

Field Goals Made

Field Goals Attempted

Field Goal Percentage

1

Napheesa Collier

26

23.5

8.6

16.0

53.7

2

A'ja Wilson

31

22.6

7.8

16.1

48.8

3

Kelsey Plum

33

20.4

6.2

14.4

43.2

4

Kelsey Mitchell

35

20.4

7.3

16.1

45.1

5

Sabrina Ionescu

33

19.2

6.3

15.7

40.3

6

Paige Bueckers

28

18.8

7.0

15.3

45.8

7

Allisha Gray

34

18.6

5.9

13.1

44.8

8

Nneka Ogwumike

35

18.3

7.4

14.2

52.0

9

Breanna Stewart

24

18.3

6.4

13.6

46.9

10

Dearica Hamby

34

18.0

7.1

12.5

57.3

(Source- WNBA Stats for Regular Season 2025)

What is WNBA?

The Women's National Basketball Association, or WNBA, is a professional basketball league in the United States featuring the best women's basketball players in the world. Founded on April 24, 1996, the league has grown to 13 teams, divided into the Eastern and Western conferences. The WNBA season typically runs from May to October. As the premier women's basketball league, it showcases elite athleticism and skill, with a strong focus on community engagement and social advocacy.

Who's the best player in the WNBA right now?

While the debate over the single best women's basketball player 2025 is ongoing, most experts and rankings point to Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx as the best player in the WNBA right now. A perennial MVP candidate and champion, Collier is a generational talent who combines elite scoring, rebounding, and defensive timing. Her leadership and consistency have made her the backbone of a championship-contending team. Other top contenders include A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, both of whom are three-time MVP and two-time champion.

Must Read- What is the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup? Check Format and 2025 Preview

Conclusion

The list of top WNBA players of 2025 reflects a league at the pinnacle of its talent. From the dominance of A'ja Wilson and the all-around game of Napheesa Collier to the rise of stars like Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu, the competition is fierce and exciting. The players on this list are not only producing impressive WNBA stats 2025, but they are also redefining the sport with their skill and leadership. As the season progresses, these athletes will continue to prove why they are the best women's basketball players 2025, driving the league to new heights.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • What are the key stats for Sabrina Ionescu and Kelsey Plum?
      +
      According to mid-season WNBA stats 2025, Sabrina Ionescu is a top guard, known for her high-level assists and scoring. Kelsey Plum, also a top guard, is praised for her scoring ability and shooting efficiency.
    • Where does Caitlin Clark rank among the top WNBA players in 2025?
      +
      Despite missing significant time due to injury, Caitlin Clark's performance and impact on the league place her high in the rankings. Her stats, particularly her elite passing and three-point shooting, make her one of the most dangerous players on the court.
    • Who's the best player in the WNBA right now?
      +
      Based on recent performance and expert analysis, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx is widely considered the best player in the WNBA right now, consistently ranking at the top for her scoring and defensive abilities.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags