Who is Sabrina Ionescu? Check Her Stats, Age, and Career Profile

Sabrina Ionescu is one of the most exciting names in women's basketball. Known for her record-breaking performances and three-point shooting ability, Ionescu plays for the New York Liberty in the WNBA. At 27 years old (born December 6, 1997), she is a four-time WNBA All-Star, a regular on the All-WNBA Team, and an Olympic gold medallist. Having been a dominant force on the court since her days in college at Oregon, Ionescu's career has always pushed the boundaries of the position of point guard. With triple-doubles, shooting contests, and championships under her belt, she deserves to be in a conversation regarding modern greatness. Some Basic Facts About Sabrina Ionescu Let's take a look at some of the basic facts about the WNBA Star:

Fact Detail Name Sabrina Ionescu Age 27 (Born December 6, 1997) Education Oregon/USA Position Guard Height 5-11 Weight 165 lbs Draft 2020 Rnd 1 Pick 1 Experience 5 years What is Sabrina Ionescu's age and background? Sabrina Ionescu was born December 6, 1997, in Walnut Creek, California. She grew up in a Romanian-speaking household with her twin brother, Edward. Their father, Dan Ionescu, immigrated to the United States from Romania. From a young age, Sabrina played basketball with boys and older girls, which developed her skills and competitiveness. She had such a desire to play, she recruited girls to form a team in middle school after being told to "play with dolls" instead of trying out for the boys' team. How did Sabrina Ionescu shine during her high school career?

At Miramonte High School in Orinda, California, Ionescu was a four-year varsity member of the team. She ended her high school career with a 119-9 record, and amassing 2,606 points during her career. During her senior season, she averaged over 25 points, 8 assists, and almost 8 rebounds a game. She ended her high school career with many honors that included: USA Today Player of the Year and MVP of the 2016 McDonald's All-American Game. Why is Sabrina Ionescu considered one of the greatest college basketball players? Ionescu chose Oregon over other elite programs, and ultimately became the most decorated player in Ducks history. She won both the Wooden Award and Wade Trophy two times, set the NCAA record for career triple-doubles, and got Oregon to their first Final Four (2019). She ended her college career with 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds - the first player to ever achieve that in NCAA history.

When did Sabrina Ionescu join the WNBA, and what are her key achievements? Ionescu was drafted first overall by the New York Liberty in 2020. After a short injury adjustment period in her rookie season, Ionescu made her debut and recorded her first triple-double in 2020, just her sixth WNBA game. In 2023, she broke the single-season WNBA three-point record and won the Three-Point Contest with 37 points, setting a new record. She led the Liberty to the WNBA Finals both 2023 and 2024, and won a championship in 2024. Has Sabrina Ionescu competed in any global or Olympic events? Yes, Ionescu played for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, winning a gold medal with a thrilling victory over host country France, 67-66. She also played at the 3x3 World Cup in 2018, where Team USA finished in fifth.

What is Sabrina Ionescu's impact off the court? Ionescu has also impacted off the court with a signature shoe line, the Nike Sabrina 1 and 2, and being featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30. She has returned to Oregon as the Director of Athletic Culture and continues to work with the Sabrina Ionescu Showcase for girls' basketball teams in the Bay Area to inspire young athletes. What are Sabrina Ionescu's key stats? WNBA Regular Season Career Highlights (as of 2025): Triple-Doubles: Fastest WNBA player to record one (in 6th game)

Career High: 31-point triple-double (first in WNBA history)

2023 Three-Point Contest: 37 points, all-time WNBA record

2025 Three-Point Contest Champion: Scored 30 in final round

Assists Leader: Liberty’s top playmaker for multiple seasons

Rebounds & Steals: Known for contributing across all categories