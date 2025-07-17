MP Board Supplementary Result 2025: MBPSE Class 10th, 12th Scorecard Release Soon at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025 will be announced on the official website soon. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Supplementary Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board is expected to release the MPBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2025 soon. The link for students to check the result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the MP Board supplementary exams conducted from June 17 to July 5, 2025 can check their results through the link available on the official website. To check the MP Board Supplementary Result 2025 students are required to visit the official website and login using their registration number and date of birth. Once released, students can download the online marksheets for further admission requirements. MP Board Supplementary Result 2025 - Highlights Name of Examination MPBSE 10th & 12th Supplementary Exam 2025 MP Board 10th Supplementary Exam Date 2025 June 17 to 26, 2025 MP Board 12th Supplementary Exam Date 2025 June 17 July 5, 2025 MP Board Supplementary Result 2025 Date To be announced Login Credentials Required Roll Number & Application Number Official Website mpresults.nic.in mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board Supplementary Result 2025 Date and Time Madhya Pradesh board is expected to announce the class 10 and class 12 supplementary results soon. Although a date and time is yet to be confirmed by officials, it is expected that MPBSE Supplementary Result 2025 will be announced by next week. How to Check MPBSE Supplementary Result 2025 The Madhya Pradesh board class 10 and class 12 supplementary results are expected to be announced in the coming week. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board for latest updates. Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board Step 2: Click on the MP board 10th/ 12th supplementary result link Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth Step 4: The supplementary result will be displayed Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference