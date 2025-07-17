CCMT 2025: Choice Filling and Locking Window Closing Today, Result on July 19

CCMT 2025: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal will close the choice filling and locking window for Centralised Counselling for MTech, MArch, and MPlan (CCMT) 2025 special round counselling 2025 today, July 17. Candidates can use the official website, ccmt.admissions.nic.in, to enter and lock their choices.
According to the schedule, the results of the CCMT special round 1 counseling 2025 seat allocation will be announced on July 19 and the results of the round 2 will be announced on July 26. Candidates can also get answers to any questions they may have about registering or paying fees today. Seat availability, candidate merit, and expressed preferences are among the factors that determine the 2025 CCMT seat allocation. Candidates who are happy with their CCMT seat allocation results must download their results and pay a Rs 30,000 acceptance fee.
How To Apply For CCMT 2025 Special Round 1 Choice Filling?
-
Online Registration: Enter your GATE information to register on the CCMT site, and make sure your academic and personal information is correct.
-
Fee Payment: Use an appropriate payment gateway to make an online payment for the non-refundable special round participation fee.
-
Choice Filling: Open the choice filling box and carefully enter your institutes and programs of choice.
-
Sort Preferences: Sort options according to your true preferences by shifting them up or down or rearranging them.
-
Lock Choices: Before the final submission date, carefully go over all of your choices and lock them explicitly.
-
Print Confirmation: It is essential for future reference that you download and print the locked options for your records.
CCMT Special Round Choice Filling 2025: Seat allotment release date
Choice filling for the CCMT Special Round 2025 ends on July 17 at 5:30 PM. The findings of the much-awaited seat allocation will be made public on July 19, 2025. After being assigned a seat, candidates have between July 19–23 (until 12:30 PM) to finish verifying their documents, accept their position, or withdraw if they so want.
Events
Dates
Last Date for choice filling and locking
July 17, 2025 (till 5:30 PM)
CCMT Special round seat allotment date
July 19, 2025
Document verification and accept their seat or withdrawal
July 19 to July 23, 2025 (up to 12:30 PM)
CCMT Admissions 2025: Essential Documents
The following is a list of documents needed for admission to CCMT.
A hard copy of the registration and choice-filling form for CCMT 2025.
-
Printed copy of provisionally downloaded seat letter
-
Self-attested copy of GATE scorecard
-
Candidate’s photo ID proof
-
Class 10 and 12 marksheets
-
Three coloured passport-size photos
-
Qualifying Degree/ Provisional certificate
-
Category certificate
