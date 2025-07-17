CCMT 2025: Choice Filling and Locking Window Closing Today, Result on July 19

CCMT 2025: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal will close the choice filling and locking window for Centralised Counselling for MTech, MArch, and MPlan (CCMT) 2025 special round counselling 2025 today, July 17. Candidates can use the official website, ccmt.admissions.nic.in, to enter and lock their choices.

According to the schedule, the results of the CCMT special round 1 counseling 2025 seat allocation will be announced on July 19 and the results of the round 2 will be announced on July 26. Candidates can also get answers to any questions they may have about registering or paying fees today. Seat availability, candidate merit, and expressed preferences are among the factors that determine the 2025 CCMT seat allocation. Candidates who are happy with their CCMT seat allocation results must download their results and pay a Rs 30,000 acceptance fee.