Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

CCMT 2025: Choice Filling and Locking Window Closing Today, Result on July 19

CCMT Special Round 2025 choice filling concludes on July 17th at 5:30 PM. The portal will be closed by 5:30 PM at NIT Warangal. Candidates must finish the online registration process, pay the cost, fill out the choices, and lock their preferences. The Special Round 1 seat allocation will be revealed on July 19, and until July 23, documents must be verified and seats can be accepted or withdrawn.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 17, 2025, 10:43 IST
CCMT Special Round Choice Filling 2025
CCMT Special Round Choice Filling 2025
Register for Result Updates

CCMT 2025: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal will close the choice filling and locking window for Centralised Counselling for MTech, MArch, and MPlan (CCMT) 2025 special round counselling 2025 today, July 17. Candidates can use the official website, ccmt.admissions.nic.in, to enter and lock their choices.

According to the schedule, the results of the CCMT special round 1 counseling 2025 seat allocation will be announced on July 19 and the results of the round 2 will be announced on July 26. Candidates can also get answers to any questions they may have about registering or paying fees today. Seat availability, candidate merit, and expressed preferences are among the factors that determine the 2025 CCMT seat allocation. Candidates who are happy with their CCMT seat allocation results must download their results and pay a Rs 30,000 acceptance fee.

How To Apply For CCMT 2025 Special Round 1 Choice Filling?

  • Online Registration: Enter your GATE information to register on the CCMT site, and make sure your academic and personal information is correct.

  • Fee Payment: Use an appropriate payment gateway to make an online payment for the non-refundable special round participation fee.

  • Choice Filling: Open the choice filling box and carefully enter your institutes and programs of choice.

  • Sort Preferences: Sort options according to your true preferences by shifting them up or down or rearranging them.

  • Lock Choices: Before the final submission date, carefully go over all of your choices and lock them explicitly.

  • Print Confirmation: It is essential for future reference that you download and print the locked options for your records.

CCMT Special Round Choice Filling 2025: Seat allotment release date

Related Stories

Choice filling for the CCMT Special Round 2025 ends on July 17 at 5:30 PM. The findings of the much-awaited seat allocation will be made public on July 19, 2025. After being assigned a seat, candidates have between July 19–23 (until 12:30 PM) to finish verifying their documents, accept their position, or withdraw if they so want.

Events

Dates

Last Date for choice filling and locking

July 17, 2025 (till 5:30 PM)

CCMT Special round seat allotment date

July 19, 2025

Document verification and accept their seat or withdrawal

July 19 to July 23, 2025 (up to 12:30 PM)

CCMT Admissions 2025: Essential Documents

The following is a list of documents needed for admission to CCMT.

A hard copy of the registration and choice-filling form for CCMT 2025.

  • Printed copy of provisionally downloaded seat letter

  • Self-attested copy of GATE scorecard

  • Candidate’s photo ID proof

  • Class 10 and 12 marksheets

  • Three coloured passport-size photos

  • Qualifying Degree/ Provisional certificate

  • Category certificate

Also Read:

DU Admissions 2025: College & Courses Preference Window Closing Today, Details Here

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News