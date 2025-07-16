DU Admissions 2025: College & Courses Preference Window Closing Today, Details Here

DU Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi made public the simulated undergraduate admissions 2025–2026 ranks on Wednesday. Based on the candidates' scores and preferences at the conclusion of Phase 2, these rankings are provisional. The university established a window for candidates to change their program and college preferences after the ranks were released. This window will be open until Wednesday, July 16 at 11:59 PM.
Candidates are encouraged to frequently store their preferences, although they are free to change, rearrange, add, or remove their selections during this time. When allocating seats, only saved preferences will be taken into account.
The university has made it clear that these hypothetical rankings are not final and do not represent a guarantee of admission to a program or college. he first CSAS allocation list is scheduled to be released at 5 PM on Saturday, July 19.
DU Admissions 2025: Applicant Profiles and Course/College Selections
Candidates can check the table given below to see the Applicant Demographics and Program/College Preferences:
|
Category
|
Item
|
Value
|
Unit/Context
|
Female Count
|
Male Count
|
Gender-wise Applications
|
Female
|
1,27,284
|
Applications (53.06%)
|
1,27,284
|
-
|
Male
|
1,12,603
|
Applications (46.93%)
|
-
|
1,12,603
|
Transgender
|
3
|
Applications
|
-
|
-
|
Applications Under Special Quotas
|
Orphan Quota
|
512
|
Applications
|
221
|
291
|
Single Girl Child Quota
|
7,243
|
Applications
|
-
|
-
|
Most Preferred Programs (Overall)
|
BCom (H)
|
19,90,966
|
Overall Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
BCom
|
15,26,403
|
Overall Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
BA (H) English
|
12,23,388
|
Overall Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
BA (H) Political Science
|
9,96,868
|
Overall Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
BA (H) History
|
7,72,029
|
Overall Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
Most Preferred Programs (First Preference)
|
BCom (H)
|
48,336
|
First Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
BA (H) Political Science
|
15,295
|
First Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
BSc (H) Zoology
|
12,722
|
First Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
BTech (Mathematics & Humanities)
|
10,584
|
First Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
BCom
|
8,939
|
First Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
Top 5 Colleges By First Preference
|
Shri Ram College of Commerce
|
38,795
|
First Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
Hindu College
|
31,901
|
First Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
Hansraj College
|
15,902
|
First Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
St Stephen's College
|
12,413
|
First Preferences
|
-
|
-
|
Miranda House
|
11,403
|
First Preferences
|
-
|
-
Candidates must keep themselves updated via their dashboard, email, and the official website when applying under the ECA, Sports, CW, and Performance-Based quotas. The third round will mark the start of allocations under these categories.
