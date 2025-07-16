DU Admissions 2025: College & Courses Preference Window Closing Today, Details Here

DU Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi made public the simulated undergraduate admissions 2025–2026 ranks on Wednesday. Based on the candidates' scores and preferences at the conclusion of Phase 2, these rankings are provisional. The university established a window for candidates to change their program and college preferences after the ranks were released. This window will be open until Wednesday, July 16 at 11:59 PM.

Candidates are encouraged to frequently store their preferences, although they are free to change, rearrange, add, or remove their selections during this time. When allocating seats, only saved preferences will be taken into account.

The university has made it clear that these hypothetical rankings are not final and do not represent a guarantee of admission to a program or college. he first CSAS allocation list is scheduled to be released at 5 PM on Saturday, July 19.