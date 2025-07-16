Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DU Admissions 2025: College & Courses Preference Window Closing Today, Details Here

DU Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi announced on Wednesday, July 16, its 2025–2026 simulated undergraduate admission rankings. Candidates were given until 11:59 PM tonight, July 16, to change their college and program choices in light of these preliminary rankings. These simulated rankings are not final and do not ensure admission, the university stresses. It is expected that the first CSAS allocation list will be made public at 5 PM on Saturday, July 19.

Jul 16, 2025, 17:08 IST
DU Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi made public the simulated undergraduate admissions 2025–2026 ranks on Wednesday. Based on the candidates' scores and preferences at the conclusion of Phase 2, these rankings are provisional. The university established a window for candidates to change their program and college preferences after the ranks were released. This window will be open until Wednesday, July 16 at 11:59 PM.

Candidates are encouraged to frequently store their preferences, although they are free to change, rearrange, add, or remove their selections during this time. When allocating seats, only saved preferences will be taken into account.

The university has made it clear that these hypothetical rankings are not final and do not represent a guarantee of admission to a program or college. he first CSAS allocation list is scheduled to be released at 5 PM on Saturday, July 19.

DU Admissions 2025: Applicant Profiles and Course/College Selections

Candidates can check the table given below to see the Applicant Demographics and Program/College Preferences:

Category

Item

Value

Unit/Context

Female Count

Male Count

Gender-wise Applications

Female

1,27,284

Applications (53.06%)

1,27,284

-
 

Male

1,12,603

Applications (46.93%)

-

1,12,603
 

Transgender

3

Applications

-

-

Applications Under Special Quotas

Orphan Quota

512

Applications

221

291
 

Single Girl Child Quota

7,243

Applications

-

-

Most Preferred Programs (Overall)

BCom (H)

19,90,966

Overall Preferences

-

-
 

BCom

15,26,403

Overall Preferences

-

-
 

BA (H) English

12,23,388

Overall Preferences

-

-
 

BA (H) Political Science

9,96,868

Overall Preferences

-

-
 

BA (H) History

7,72,029

Overall Preferences

-

-

Most Preferred Programs (First Preference)

BCom (H)

48,336

First Preferences

-

-
 

BA (H) Political Science

15,295

First Preferences

-

-
 

BSc (H) Zoology

12,722

First Preferences

-

-
 

BTech (Mathematics & Humanities)

10,584

First Preferences

-

-
 

BCom

8,939

First Preferences

-

-

Top 5 Colleges By First Preference

Shri Ram College of Commerce

38,795

First Preferences

-

-
 

Hindu College

31,901

First Preferences

-

-
 

Hansraj College

15,902

First Preferences

-

-
 

St Stephen's College

12,413

First Preferences

-

-
 

Miranda House

11,403

First Preferences

-

-

Candidates must keep themselves updated via their dashboard, email, and the official website when applying under the ECA, Sports, CW, and Performance-Based quotas. The third round will mark the start of allocations under these categories.

