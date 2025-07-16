CSAB Counselling 2025: NEUT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at csab.nic.in

CSAB Counselling 2025: The CSAB NEUT Round 1 seat allocation result for 2025 was officially released by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) today, July 16. The results of candidates who applied for CSAB counseling but were not given seats in JoSAA counseling may now be viewed online at csab.nic.in, the official website.
Based on the selections made, the JEE Main 2025 CRL (for engineering/architecture) or Class XII marks (for pharmacy), seats are assigned. Today, July 16, is the start of the online reporting period for CSAB 2025 NEUT Round 1, which will end on July 21, 2025.
What Are The Official Websites For CSAB 2025 Counselling NEUT?
Candidates can check the official websites given below to see the CSAB 2025 Counselling NEUT Round 1 Allotment:
csab.nic.in
How to check CSAB 2025 Counselling NEUT Round 1 Allotment?
On the official website, you can get the CSAB counseling NEUT round 1 allotment list. To find out their CSAB 2025 counseling NEUT round 1 allotment, candidates can follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit csab.nic.in, the official website.
Step 2: On the webpage, select CSAB NEUT.
Step 3: Click on the NEUT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for CSAB after scrolling through the new page.
Step 4: In the login window, type your JEE Main application number and password.
Step 5: The screen will show the results of the CSAB round 1 seat allocation.
Step 6: Save the file and print it out.
What Happens After CSAB 2025 Counselling NEUT Round 1 Allotment?
Candidates that were given a seat in the first round of CSAB 2025 seat allocation must fulfill the following requirements in order to keep their seat and be eligible for the second round:
The seat acceptance fee must be paid. Pay a non-refundable INR 5,000 online using SBI e-challan, UPI, Debit/Credit Card, or Net Banking.
Choose a Choice for Seat Acceptance:
Float: Choose to be given preference for choices from various institutes in the following round.
Slide: Select to be given preference for options at the same institution.
Freeze: Agree to the current allocation and decline additional seat upgrades.
