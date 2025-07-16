CSAB Counselling 2025: NEUT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at csab.nic.in

CSAB Counselling 2025: The CSAB NEUT Round 1 seat allocation result for 2025 was officially released by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) today, July 16. The results of candidates who applied for CSAB counseling but were not given seats in JoSAA counseling may now be viewed online at csab.nic.in, the official website.

Based on the selections made, the JEE Main 2025 CRL (for engineering/architecture) or Class XII marks (for pharmacy), seats are assigned. Today, July 16, is the start of the online reporting period for CSAB 2025 NEUT Round 1, which will end on July 21, 2025.

What Are The Official Websites For CSAB 2025 Counselling NEUT?

Candidates can check the official websites given below to see the CSAB 2025 Counselling NEUT Round 1 Allotment:

csab.nic.in