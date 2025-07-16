NBSE HSSLC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT nbsenl.edu.in; Certificates Available from July 18

NBSE HSSLC Compartment Result 2025: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has published the NBSE compartment result 2025 for HSLC and HSSLC at the official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the Nagaland Board improvement results for grades 10 and 12 at nbsenl.edu.in. Students can check the NBSE HSSLC, HSLC Results 2025 using their login credentials, i.e. roll number and date of birth. However, students will be able to collect their marksheets from July 18, 2025, onwards.
The Nagaland board administered the HSSLC compartment exam from June 6 to 19, 2025. The HSSLC compartment exam result 2025 comprises facts regarding name of the student, roll number, father’s name, school name, exam name, subject name, maximum marks for the subject, marks attained, result status, and remarks.
How to Check NBSE Compartment Result 2025 Class 10 and 12?
Students have to complete the below methods to acquire Nagaland Board improvement result 2025:
Visit the official website of NBSE at http://www.nbsenagaland.com/
Click on the link that states 'HSLC/HSSLC Improvement Results'
The student will be sent to a new page
Enter the roll number and date of birth
The NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2025 will open on the screen for download.
NBSE Class 12 Arts Result Statistics 2025
|
Category
|
Appeared
|
1st Div
|
2nd Div
|
3rd Div
|
Total Pass
|
% Pass
|
Male
|
559
|
2
|
191
|
43
|
236
|
42.22%
|
Female
|
406
|
1
|
183
|
24
|
208
|
51.23%
|
Total
|
965
|
3
|
374
|
67
|
444
|
46.01%
NBSE Class 12 Science Result Statistics 2025
|
Category
|
Appeared
|
1st Div
|
2nd Div
|
3rd Div
|
Total Pass
|
% Pass
|
Male
|
281
|
25
|
75
|
3
|
103
|
36.65%
|
Female
|
364
|
68
|
63
|
0
|
131
|
35.99%
|
Total
|
645
|
93
|
138
|
3
|
234
|
36.28%
NBSE Class 12 Commerce Result Statistics 2025
|
Category
|
Appeared
|
1st Div
|
2nd Div
|
3rd Div
|
Total Pass
|
% Pass
|
Male
|
107
|
3
|
42
|
0
|
45
|
42.06%
|
Female
|
39
|
2
|
18
|
0
|
20
|
51.28%
|
Total
|
146
|
5
|
60
|
0
|
65
|
44.52%
As per the NBSE's official release, marksheets and pass certificates will be accessible for pickup starting on July 18. It further stated, "When collecting marksheets and pass certificates, candidates must present their genuine admission cards."
Notably, candidates have 30 days to report to the board for correction if there are any errors on their HSSLC marksheet or pass certificate. The NBSE HSSLC 2025 improvement exam results have also been released by the board. No student passed the commerce stream. In the meantime, 76% of students passed the science stream and 60% of students passed the arts stream.
