NBSE HSSLC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT nbsenl.edu.in; Certificates Available from July 18

NBSE HSSLC Compartment Result 2025: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has published the NBSE compartment result 2025 for HSLC and HSSLC at the official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the Nagaland Board improvement results for grades 10 and 12 at nbsenl.edu.in. Students can check the NBSE HSSLC, HSLC Results 2025 using their login credentials, i.e. roll number and date of birth. However, students will be able to collect their marksheets from July 18, 2025, onwards.

The Nagaland board administered the HSSLC compartment exam from June 6 to 19, 2025. The HSSLC compartment exam result 2025 comprises facts regarding name of the student, roll number, father’s name, school name, exam name, subject name, maximum marks for the subject, marks attained, result status, and remarks.