NBSE HSSLC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT nbsenl.edu.in; Certificates Available from July 18

NBSE HSSLC Supplementary Result 2025: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the NBSE compartment results for HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) today, July 16, 2025, on their official website, nbsenl.edu.in. With their roll number and birthdate, students can view their progress. You can pick up the original marksheets starting on July 18, 2025.

Jul 16, 2025, 15:31 IST
NBSE HSSLC Supplementary Result 2025
NBSE HSSLC Compartment Result 2025: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has published the NBSE compartment result 2025 for HSLC and HSSLC at the official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the Nagaland Board improvement results for grades 10 and 12 at nbsenl.edu.in. Students can check the NBSE HSSLC, HSLC Results 2025 using their login credentials, i.e. roll number and date of birth. However, students will be able to collect their marksheets from July 18, 2025, onwards.

The Nagaland board administered the HSSLC compartment exam from June 6 to 19, 2025. The HSSLC compartment exam result 2025 comprises facts regarding name of the student, roll number, father’s name, school name, exam name, subject name, maximum marks for the subject, marks attained, result status, and remarks.

How to Check NBSE Compartment Result 2025 Class 10 and 12?

Students have to complete the below methods to acquire Nagaland Board improvement result 2025: 

  • Visit the official website of NBSE at http://www.nbsenagaland.com/

  • Click on the link that states 'HSLC/HSSLC Improvement Results'

  • The student will be sent to a new page

  • Enter the roll number and date of birth

  • The NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2025 will open on the screen for download.

NBSE Class 12 Arts Result Statistics 2025

Category

Appeared

1st Div

2nd Div

3rd Div

Total Pass

% Pass

Male

559

2

191

43

236

42.22%

Female

406

1

183

24

208

51.23%

Total

965

3

374

67

444

46.01%

NBSE Class 12 Science Result Statistics 2025

Category

Appeared

1st Div

2nd Div

3rd Div

Total Pass

% Pass

Male

281

25

75

3

103

36.65%

Female

364

68

63

0

131

35.99%

Total

645

93

138

3

234

36.28%

NBSE Class 12 Commerce Result Statistics 2025

Category

Appeared

1st Div

2nd Div

3rd Div

Total Pass

% Pass

Male

107

3

42

0

45

42.06%

Female

39

2

18

0

20

51.28%

Total

146

5

60

0

65

44.52%

As per the NBSE's official release, marksheets and pass certificates will be accessible for pickup starting on July 18. It further stated, "When collecting marksheets and pass certificates, candidates must present their genuine admission cards."

Notably, candidates have 30 days to report to the board for correction if there are any errors on their HSSLC marksheet or pass certificate. The NBSE HSSLC 2025 improvement exam results have also been released by the board. No student passed the commerce stream. In the meantime, 76% of students passed the science stream and 60% of students passed the arts stream.

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

